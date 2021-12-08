CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve the financial incentive for employees to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus at its workshop meeting.
The commissioners voted 3-0 to give employees $300 if they are vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and an additional $200 if they receive the booster shot.
The commissioners are using federal COVID-19 grant funds to pay for the incentive, Commissioner Dave Glass said.
Commissioner John Sobel noted that the commissioners are not mandating employees be vaccinated and are only giving them an incentive to do so.
Employees who have already been vaccinated will also receive the funds, Sobel said.
The county has approximately 200 full-time employees and 50 part-time employees, which means the financial incentive would cost $125,000 if all county employees take advantage of the program.
In other business, the commissioners approved the salary of the treasurer of the City of DuBois for collecting county taxes. The commissioners approved paying the treasurer no more than $24,000 in 2022, $24,720 in 2023, $25,461 in 2024 and $26,225 in 2025.