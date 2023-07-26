CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners are looking for responses from the municipalities they sent invitations to for upcoming meetings about broadband.
The board said at its recent meeting two sessions have been scheduled with a potential broadband service provider for sections of Clearfield County. Municipalities that are affected have been invited to those meetings.
Commissioner Dave Glass said, “We sent invitations asking them to come to the meetings but the response rate is less than we have hoped for, especially from the townships. We would like to ask those municipalities to check their email and respond as quickly as possible.”
He said those meetings will not be open to the media but he hopes to issue information as a result of what is learned there.
A lack of broadband service throughout the county has been an issue. Several municipalities have reported little to no availability for consistent connectivity or service for computers and mobile devices such as cell phones.
Last year the commissioners conducted a survey among county residents asking for information about their broadband access and availability for a study.
The county plans to compile the data provided by residents to help develop a firm plan to expand broadband access throughout the county.
In April 2022 the board contracted with a State College firm, Mission Critical Partners, to conduct a study to provide much-needed information about areas of the county with no service or unreliable service.
As part of the study, Mission Critical talked to the broadband providers in the county to determine the internet speeds they are offering and what areas they service.
The meetings are part of the county’s plan to improve broadband access and availability to many municipalities in Clearfield County.
Glass said previously, “We are hoping to get the project rolling in about a year or so. We will figure out the needs. Getting the infrastructure in place could take years with the bidding, permitting and the supply chain issues.”