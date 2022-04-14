CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners decided against raising the predetermined ratio for calculating real estate taxes at their meeting this week.
Clearfield County has an assessment rate of 25 percent, and last December the commissioners had Solicitor Heather Bozovich begin the process to raise the rate to 100 percent.
Property taxes are calculated by multiplying the value of the property by the assessed rate (25 percent) and that total is multiplied by the millage rate divided by 1,000.
For example, the county’s real estate taxes are set at 25 mills, and a resident with a home valued at $100,000 would pay a total of $625 in real estate taxes. If the county raised its assessment to 100 percent, the county’s real estate taxes could be set at 6.25 mills and bring in the same amount of tax revenue.
Although the move would not increase property taxes on its own, it would allow municipalities and the county — both of which are near or at their maximum millage rate— to increase property taxes without court approval. The county’s maximum millage rate is 25 mills, no matter what the predetermined ratio is set at, and the county would need court approval if it wished to raise real estate taxes if it doesn’t increase the predetermined ratio.
Commissioner John Sobel said since the December announcement, county residents have overwhelmingly expressed their disapproval with the move, fearing it would lead to an increase in taxes during a time of high inflation.
“Based on that information, my thought is this is not the time for making changes in the predetermined ratio,” Sobel said. “Quite frankly, I think we scrap the idea at this point.”
Commissioner Tony Scotto agreed and said he heard from several small business owners they are already struggling and are opposed to the move, fearing it would cause their taxes to increase. He said he was in favor of postponing the matter for another time.
Commissioner Dave Glass also agreed and said this probably isn’t the right time with inflation being so high and everything that has gone on over the past two years. Glass said there is no pressing need to raise the ratio at this time, but said it is something the commissioners will have to reconsider in a few years.
“We can put this off for now,” Glass said. “Sooner or later, this will have to be dealt with.”