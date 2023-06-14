CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday tabled enacting a burn ban after heavy rains on Monday brought some relief to the area.
The commissioners started the process of enacting a burn ban after the county experienced weeks of dry weather.
To enact a burn ban, by law the county has to give 48 hours notice, have the district forester/state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and 10 fire chiefs sign off on the burn ban, which were all obtained, Commissioner John Sobel said.
However, after the area experienced heavy rains on Monday and with more rain in the forecast, EMA Director Dave McClure said he spoke with the fire chiefs and the district forester and all agreed that the burn ban should be postponed.
McClure said with the rain we had, the small fuels, which can start fires, are now OK.
“He sees no reason to put on the burn ban now,” McClure said of the district forester.
“That rain what we got yesterday was exactly what we needed,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
Glass said the commissioners asked residents to voluntarily not conduct any open burning and thanked everyone for complying.
The commissioners voted 2-0 to table the burn ban. Commissioner Mary Tatum was absent.