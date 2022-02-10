CLEARFIELD — With COVID-19 cases declining, the Clearfield County Commissioners are urging vaccinated residents to return to their normal lifestyle.
“It’s time to reopen fully and it’s time to live with it,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
Commissioner John Sobel agreed.
“It’s been a long two plus years,” Sobel said. “But I think we are at the point where Americans and Clearfield Countians are crying for a return to normalcy. I think we need to start resuming our lives again.”
Commissioner Tony Scott said COVID-19 has impacted many people in the county. But he said in the future, he hopes that the state government has a better plan for which businesses should be shut down and which should remain open.
“In the future hopefully we have a better plan from the state,” Scotto said.
Glass said the commissioners are still encouraging people to get vaccinated.
“That is the quickest and safest way to protect yourself,” Glass said.
For those who are vaccinated, the risk of death from the omicron variant is small, especially for those under the age of 65, Glass said.
He said for the vaccinated, getting the omicron variant is similar to getting the flu.
“And we’ve lived with the flu for generations,” Glass said.
“But if you are unvaccinated that’s a whole different animal,” Glass said.
Sobel said he believes people have learned a lot over the past couple of years and can decide what they need to do to be careful. But he said there will be some longterm mental health affects if people continue to live a restrictive lifestyle.
Glass said he thinks there are some people who are overestimating the risk of the virus if they are vaccinated.
“We need to come together and realize that yes there is some risk, but it’s not the risk that it was,” Glass said.
The commissioners statements do not affect the mask requirements on the second floor of the Clearfield County Courthouse, which is under the jurisdiction of President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman and Judge Paul Cherry, Glass said.