CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Conservation District Board of Directors approved the 2022 Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road grants at a recent meeting.
The DGLVR program aids in the management of road pollutants and sediment erosion entering waterways, according to DGLVR Program Specialist Mark Lyons.
“Sediment pollution is a silent killer to aquatic life. It buries habitat, blocks sunlight, clogs gills, suffocates eggs and diminishes reproductive cycles, overall lowering aquatic growth and diversity of biological life,” Lyons noted.
“This creates ‘dead zones’ in local watersheds, making these resources more difficult to treat for domestic use and diminishing all recreational value,” he added. “We work with municipalities to find and develop road projects which target these issues.”
The sites and grant funding amount for dirt and gravel roads include:
- Bell Township, Covered Bridge Road, $9,755
- Boggs Township, Twoey Hollow Road, $46,000
- Burnside Borough, Benzie Road North, $23,500
- Burnside Township, Benzie Road South, $5,580
- Burnside Township, Beaver Run Road, $10,350
- Burnside Township, Solley Road, $8,910
- Lawrence Township, Lick Run Road, $50,820
- Lawrence Township, Scribbers Road Road Fill, $23,720
- Lawrence Township, Scribbers Road Drainage, $15,554
- Sandy Township, Breck Road, $2,250
- Sandy Township, Old Bliss Run Road, $49,500
- Westover Township, Mary Street, $79,944
- Woodward Township, Mease Road, $49,440
- Union Township, Rock Run Road, $28,880
The sites and grant funding amounts for low volume roads include:
- Bradford Township, Hoop-Up Road, $31,506
- Cooper Township, Sawmill Road, $16,890
- Goshen Township, Stiner Road, $17,180
- New Washington, Glenn Road, $10,860.30
- Morris Township, Old Turnpike Road, $18,000
“We effectively spread the wealth as much as we can and found a lot of good projects along the way,” said Lyons at a recent meeting.
There are 19 projects, with grant funding totaling almost $500K. Although all projects seek to address the same issue, they each are unique.
“While many projects focus on drainage, others focus on a plethora of management practices,” Lyons stated. “Additional drainage allows water to spread out slowly, evenly and in smaller quantities.” This helps prevent flooding and washouts.
Daylighting is another tactic. “We practice daylighting, an effective way to manage canopy cover on roads which receive very little sunlight,” Lyons noted. “This helps dry roads naturally after rain events and helps melt ice naturally in the winter.”