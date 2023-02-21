CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Conservation District recently welcomed Matt Burkett as the agriculture conservation technician.
Although new to the position, Burkett is familiar with the area. He grew up in the area, attending high school at DuBois Christian Schools. He attended Union University in Jackson, Tennessee.
His love of the outdoors, specifically wildlife, led to positions, such as trapping work. Working at the Conservation District provided the opportunity to continue following his passion for the outdoors.
“I was drawn to the position because I grew up in Clearfield County, enjoying the outdoors and cherishing the wilderness of Pennsylvania,” Burkett said. “The opportunity to assist in the conservation of the lands I grew up loving was something I knew I would be able to passionately work at.”
The job also allowed him to return to his roots. He has two kids and a wife.
“We were looking to move back here to get closer to family and found this job,” Burkett said. “I was really excited about it. Happy to be home.”
Burkett noted the transition comes with a learning curve, but he’s picking things up. “It’s starting to come together,” he said. “I’m really excited about moving forward and learning more.”
The district also announced a change to staff email addresses. For updated contact information, individuals can visit https://www.clfdccd.com/staff.html.