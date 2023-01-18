CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Conservation District Board of Directors’ leadership remains the same as last year.
Directors unanimously approved keeping the board officers the same, with Mike Gill as chairman.
Two people were sworn in at the recent meeting: Dave Glass as commissioner on the board for a one-year term and Don Foster as board director for a four-year term.
The directors approved the 2023 Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road projects. More information about approved projects will be published as it becomes available.
Conservation Specialist Chris Hazi reported the permit for the proposed solar farm off of Shiloh Road, Bradford Township has been approved. Bradford Township Supervisors scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. for the public to learn more about the project.
Hazi said the application for the project was well thought out.
“That was a good application,” he said. “The consultants and the engineers put together something that was a little different than what I’ve seen on our other three solar farms, at least that I permitted, but it was very well put together. You could tell there’s a lot of time and effort put into it. You could tell it was not their first time writing plans for solar farms.”
At the meeting, Justin Schillaci, of the state Fish and Boat Commission, noted walleye has been big for those fishing. “Good to see the walleye doing well on the stream,” he said. “Stockings are obviously working.”
Schillaci said the commission encourages people to register unpowered watercrafts, such as kayaks or canoes. If the boat is lost, it can be more easily returned to the proper owner if it’s registered.
He noted it’s not uncommon for people to lose their kayaks or canoes.
“That happens more than you think,” Schillaci said. “When people leave their boats alongside the river, they get swept away.”