The Clearfield County Conservation District recently celebrated and was recognized for 60 years of service.
The district received a certificate of recognition in July, signed by Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, former DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell and Executive Secretary of the Pennsylvania State Conservation Commission Karl Brown.
The district consists of seven staff members. Conservation Technician Fred Berry, who has been with the district for 22 years, characterized the district as “a small, tight-knit group, locally led.”
“We all take our jobs very seriously here,” Berry said. “We all understand the importance of conservation and also looking to the future. We are concerned about the change in the environment and possible climate change effects. We’re doing our part here,” adding that Clearfield County is a headwater county, impacting all those downstream.
The district is delegated by the Department of Environmental Protection to administer specific programs. Berry helps oversee DEP Chapter 102 Erosion Control Regulations and Chapter 105 Dam Safety and Encroachments Regulations, issuing permits and responding to erosion concerns from citizens.
He noted the district seeks voluntary compliance. “We don’t set the regulations, the state does,” Berry said. “We just are delegated to advise people to follow the regulations.”
Staff members noted a common public belief is they hand out fines, acting as enforcers. However, this is not the case.
“We are like an in-between before you get to DEP,” said District Manager Willie Null. “If the people in our county just listen to what the staff has to say and they do those things, we’re not forced to take them to DEP. (With voluntary compliance), they avoid all fines, they avoid anything, because we don’t do that. It’s above us that does that.”
Agricultural Technician Nick Hepfl administers the Chesapeake Bay Program and the Nutrient Management Act 38 Program. “The whole goal of the ag program is to help prevent sediment and nutrient loss from farmland to local waterways,” he said.
The district has implemented $2,186,342 worth of agricultural best management practices as far back as Hepfl could find. Since 2016, the district has visited approximately 300 operations to determine whether they have the required plans. Out of 300 visits, only three farmers eventually had interactions with the DEP.
Staff recently took time to reflect on the future of the district. Education Technician and Dirt Gravel, and Low Volume Road Program Specialist Mark Lyons hopes to continue serving the community and spreading awareness of the district’s role.
“You hear conservation district and nobody has a clue what we do,” said Lyons. “They think we’re conservation police when that’s very far away from the subject of what we actually do.”
Lyons surveys roads, identifying those close to a waterway, and works with municipalities through the DGLVR Program. Since 1999, the district has had 203 DGLVR projects, completing 185 sites, with 18 remaining under contract, bringing in over $6 million to the county. Funding goes to local municipalities for their projects.
“Every dollar of that’s going straight into the ground to prevent sediment from entering the streams,” said Lyons, who has administered 75 projects since 2020.
Much of the district’s work may go unnoticed. Watershed Specialist Kelly Williams works on addressing water quality issues, mainly acid mine drainage, which is the number one impairment to waterways in Clearfield County. The county also holds the title of top AMD pollution contributor to the West Branch Susquehanna River.
People may not see the visible change in the stream as water quality improves. “It’s not something you necessarily see, the streams get cleaned up,” Williams said. “They don’t have a voice; we’re their voice. I stand at the end of my treatment systems and see good water coming out, but sometimes it’s not always advertised with banners and fireworks.”
For Williams, the district operates as a unit with each staff member tackling their own projects. “We all have our own programs to worry about, but at the end of the day, we all have the same goal,” she said. “We’ve known each other long enough. It’s like a family working together.”