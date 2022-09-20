Conservation District Staff

The Clearfield County Conservation District recently celebrated its 60th year of service. Pictured are district staff, from left, Nick Hepfl, Mark Lyons, Willie Null, Kelly Williams, Chris Hazi and Fred Berry with one of the district’s no-till equipment.

 Submitted

The Clearfield County Conservation District recently celebrated and was recognized for 60 years of service.

