CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 7-12.
- Jennifer Miller and Gary Lee Miller Jr. to Gary Lee Miller Jr. and Jennifer Miller, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Adam Cooper and Margaret Cooper to Thomas J. Cronin and Amanda H. Cronin, $4,000, Sandy Township.
- Keith O. Tardivo, co-executor, and Phyllis M. Batzel, co-executor, to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Wesley Joseph Smith, Michelle Christine Smith and Nicole Elizabeth Smith, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Michael D. Newhouse and Celeste A. Newhouse to Eian Adamson, $160,000, Sandy Township.
- Heather Beth Jewel to Flamepool Properties LLC, $75,000, DuBois City.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Joel Thomas Weber and April Kost, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Justin O’Connor and Trisha O’Connor to Jeremy Jones, $8,000, Boggs Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Robert F. Lightner by tax claim and Jennifer Lightner by tax claim to Richard E. Bennett and April M. Bennett, $900, Bell Township.
- Brian G. Tyger and Gidget Stetz to Brian G. Tyger, $1, Sandy Township.
- Joseph S. Tarara and Rose Lee T. Metcalfe to Joseph S. Tarara, $10, Sandy Township.
- Vern L. Tubbs to Raymond D. Miller and Elizabeth L. Miller, $280,000, Ferguson Township.
- Carns Family Trust and Leila J. Carns, trustee, to Ernest G. Carns, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Carns Family Trust and Leila J. Carns, trustee, to Asa W. Carns, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Christina Carol Erwin Irwin, co-executor, Suzanne Marie McLaughlin Irwin, co-executor, and Rosella M. Irwin estate to Matthew Irvine, Cassandra A. Irvine, and Norman D. Irvine, $154,700, Beccaria Township.
- Juanita M. Wilson, individually and co-administratrix, c.t.a, Anna B. Rothrock estate, Kathryn J. Roberts, individually and co-administratrix, and Elwood D. Rothrock, individually, to Juanita M. Wilson, $1, Graham Township.
- Liza JoBaum to Mark Kutzer, $20,000, Ramey Borough.
- Charleen Elizabeth Casher and Bryan Casher to Truby Hemphill and Serena Hemphill, $152,500, Pike Township.
- Janice Elensky, executrix, Gary Elensky estate, Roger Elensky, Lori Elensky and Mona Tomera to Kylee Estudante, $87,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Kimberly A. McDermott to Jadon M. McDermott and Mya E. Greene, $135,000, Penn Township.
- Jessica J. Hannawell and Everett Hanawell to Michael S. Merritt and Heather D. Kuchy, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Jeremy E. Sterner and Dionne M. Sterner to Dionne M. Sterner, $1, Pike Township.
- Klaiber & Son LLC to Emanuel J. Klabier, $1, Sandy Township.
- Joseph E. Hershberger and Rachel S. Hershberger to Emanuel H. Yoder and Clara N. Yoder, $130,000, Brady Township.
- John O’Connor and Katherine O’Connor to Eugene Flockerzi and Kathryn Flockerzi, $7,000, Sandy Township.
- BD & D Specialty Fabrication and Machine Corp to DME Realty PA LLC, $1,000,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Troy W. Graham and Rebekah E. Graham to John L. Eamigh and Abby N. Fedder, $168,000, Lawrence Township.
- Craig E. Barr to Austin R. Zweck, $131,000, Sandy Township.
- Marilyn I. Pacheco, by agent, and Juanita Rowles agent to Scott Bloom and Briana Bloom, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Lawrence Deao and Debra Deao to Jessica A. Queen, $199,900, Houtzdale Borough.
- Shirley A. Mann, executrix, and Gladys Prisk estate to Robert E. Hill, $110,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Warren Capenos by tax claim to Samuel Kirkpatrick, $5,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Meghan Swope, administratrix, and Terry R. Swope estate to Alexa Ball, $190,000, DuBois City.
- Paul G. Jensen to Shelly Ferlemann and Paula Ferlemann, $225,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Kevin L. Thompson, Teresa L. Hoopsick and Brian J. Hoopsick to Kevin L. Thompson and Teresa L. Hoopsick, $1, Bradford Township.
- Kevin L. Thomspon, Teresa L. Hoopsick, Brian J. Hoopsick, Ronald L. Krise and Cherlene Kay Krise to Ronald L. Krise and Cherlene Kay Krise, $1, Bradford Township.
- Kevin L. Thompson, Teresa L. Hoopsick and Brian J. Hoopsick to Kevin L. Thompson, $1, Bradford Township.
- David R. Shimmel, Roberta J. Shimmel, Greg Davis, Sue Davis, Thomas E. Davis, individually and executor, Patrick S. Kelly, Linda Kelly, and Carole L. Davis estate to Amy Ginter, $1, Decatur Township.
- David R. Shimmel, Roberta J. Shimmel, Greg Davis, Sue Davis, Thomas E. Davis, individually and executor, Patrick S. Kelly, Linda Kelly, Carole L. Davis estate to Gregory L. Davis, Susan Davis, Patrick S. Kelly, and Linda Kelly, and Thomas E. Davis, $1, Decatur Township.
- Kyle Bradley Smith estate and Michelle A. Smith, administratrix, to Miguel Lopez and Camille Lopez, $145,000, Sandy Township.
- Richard L. Wessel and Martha E. Wessel to Dan C. English and Brenda L. English, $1, Graham Township.
- Terry R. Hilliard to Chad R. Hilliard, $1, Sandy Township.
- Lora Lee Ross, Gary Lynn Beers, Timothy D. Beers, and Robert M. Beers to Lora Lee Ross, Gary Lynn Beers, Timothy D. Beers, and Robert M. Beers, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Gene Wardo and Beth A. Wardo to Rachel J. Wardo and Austin R. Mital, $1, Bigler Township.
- Gene Wardo and Beth A. Wardo to Gene Wardo and Beth A. Wardo, $1, Bigler Township.
- Timothy L. Prisk to Catisha Pinnock, $75,000, Ferguson Township.
- Mickey L. Moore and Tammy Moore to Richard F. Chew and Angela N. Chew, $20,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Albert L. Haag, individually and administrator, and Seymour J. Haag estate to Albert Lee Haag Sr., Kevin M. Haag Sr., and Wayne A. Haag, $1, Penn Township.
- Jami R. Britton, by agent, and Mary Ann Oliver, agent, to Mickey L. Moore, $190,000, Lawrence Township.
- Bonnie L. Kramer, executrix, and Patricia A. Luzier estate to Dale F. Sheats and Karen L. Sheats, $88,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Robert A. Fairman and Dorothy A. Fairman to John Eberlin and Christine Eberlin, $50,000, Sandy Township.
- James A. Locker to Terry Durst, $200, Sandy Township.
- Robert T. Merryman, William I. Smeal and Dorothy K. Smeal to McBell LLC, $240,000, Decatur Township.
- Lori Damelio to Thomas B. Peterson and Joanne Weiser Peterson, $199,900, Sandy Township.
- Greg Garbacz to Lisa Jean Buhler and Ronald Hanna, $3,500, Sandy Township.
- Steven McClure to Paul William Armstrong and Tomilee Armstrong, $28,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Corrinna A. Pratt to Damon Serena, $95,000, Lawrence Township.
- Jeremy R. Lingenfelter to Becky Snelick, $159,000, Lawrence Township.
- Kathryn Ann Thompson to Kathryn Ann Thompson and Aaron M. Williams, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Christopher Cramer and Erin Cramer to Ricky Allen and Nichole Allen, $220,500, DuBois City.
- Allison Hummel and Levi R. Hummel to Luke Witherite and Remington Shugarts, $78,000, Boggs Township.
- Dawn R. Burnside to Mad Housing Opportunities LLC, $62,500, Huston Township.
- Rosalind Jane Petuck to Jason B. Wood and Christina J. Wood, $52,425.54, Coalport Borough.
- Linda K. Murray to Property Development LLC, $1, Sandy Township.
- Property Development LLC to Sally M. Cable, Gary Wayne Cable and Matthew P. Greene, $33,000, Sandy Township.
- Ronald W. Irwin Sr. and Ronald W. Irwin Jr. to Joan K. Page and Franklin K. Page, $270,000, Graham Township.
- Joel F. Stephenson and Ashley L. Stephenson to Tim McCoy and Deborah A. McCoy, $273,000, Morris Township.
- Dario L. Wayne and Kaitlyn R. Wayne to Dario L. Wayne, $1, Pike Township.
- Joseph D. Washell Jr. and Jeri Ann Washell to Randolph Gene Jasper and GLoria L. Jasper, $9,500, Brisbin Borough.
- Randolph J. Bock and Lisa M. Bock to Natalia Maria McCliment, $85,000, Cooper Township.
- George Angheloiu and Nicoleta Angeloiu to Alessandro A. Capasso and Nicole L. Capasso, $449,000, Sandy Township.
- Ryan T. Price and Alyssa R. Price to Ashley L. Berninger and Betsey Stacey, $100,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Ohi Asset (PA) LP, Ohi Asset (OH) LLC (partner) and Ohi Asset (PA) trust, successor by conversion, to Ridgeview Healthcare Real Estate LLC, $9,543,046.24, Curwensville Borough.
- Alan F. Hudak and Doris A. Hudak to Alan F. Hudak, Doris A. Hudak and Dawn M. Coder, $1, Ramey Borough.
- Thomas Kirk Thorp and Connie L. Thorp to Arianne R. Greslick and Andrew K. Thorp, $1, Penn Township.
- Michael Wells and Kayla Wells to Arianne R. Greslick and Andrew K. Thorp, $1, Penn Township.
- Michael Wells and Kayla Wells to M&C Real Estate Partnership LLC, $1, DuBois City.
- Jason Rankin to Sonja Brown and Paul Brown, $200,000, Girard Township.