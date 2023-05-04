CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from April 13-18:
- Derek Stoll, to Lynn E. Robbins and Roberta I. Robbins, property in Knox Township, $10,500.
- William Matlack and Elaine T. Matlack, to Sawhud Land LLC, property in Pike Township, $30,252
- John A. Davis and Amy L. Vereshack, to John A. Davis, Amy L. Vereshack, Garrett W. Vereshack, Alaney K Vereshack and Lilley A Vereshack, properties in Beccaria Township, $1.
- William Waltman, Larry Archibald, and Thomas P. Trella, to Thomas C. Hopkins and Paulette J. Hopkins, property in Woodward Township, $1.
- Decatur Township, to Richard A. Pryde Jr., property in Decatur Township, $4,000.
- William Challingsworth, to Michelle A. Bailey, property in Huston Township, $1.
- Matthew Monteson and Shannon Monteson, to Matthew Monteson, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Henry E. Lutchko and Mary Colleen Lutchko, to John N. Miller and Sarah A. Miller, property in Jordan Township, $230,000.
- Thomas B. Swank and Rosemary K.Hiltner, toThomas B. Swank, properties in Bigler Township, $1.
- Madeline E. Meterko and Dakota R. Hugill, to Dakota R. Hugill, property in Westover Township, $1.
- Lynn M. Wunz and Charles Emil Wunz, to Christopher L. Beirclair and Rebecca J. Beirclair, property in Pike Township, $360,000.
- Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, to K & Dub Realty LLC, property in Bigler Township, $6,000.
- Linda Kay Shugert and Kimberly J. Szwarc, to Kimberly J. Szwarc, property in Cooper Township, $1.
- Ann M. King, and Glenn A. King, to Suzanne L. Huls, property in Sandy Township, $500.
- Ronald David Kitko, to Joseph Paul Kitko and David Rodney Kitko, property in Beccaria Township, $1.
- Shelly Reed and Wallaceton Hardwoods, to Spruce Gap Management LLC, property in Boggs Township, $13,990.
- Donald M. Shirey, to Donald M. Shirey and Shannon Wisor, property in Penn Township, $1.
- Susan J.Wilk, Jeannette M. Williams, Daniel Williams, Barbara Young, Kody Young, and Kelly Glass, to Sean A. Yeckley and Megan E. Kostan, property in Beccaria Township, $4,000.
- Thomas A. Bell and Linda M. Bell, to Joseph W. Colna and Dorothy L. Colna, property in Girard Township, $6,000.
- Michael D. Kacsmar, to Carson D. Briggs and Makenzie Briggs, property in Sandy Township, $175,000.
- James Anderson and Ceronica E. Muse, to Christian and Madison Williams, property in Penn Township, $30,000.
- Michael A. Segalla and Sandra Lynn Segala, to Michael A. Segalla and Sandra Lynn Segala, property in Huston Township, $1.
- Michael A. Segalla and Sandra Lynn Segala, to Sandra Lynn Segala, property in Huston Township, $1.
- Vivian L. Beck, Bradley H. Dodd, and Dora Mae Dodd, to Vivian L. Beck, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Jeffrey L. Rumsky, John Charles Rumsky and Pearl M. Rumsky, to Jeffrey L. Rumsky and Christina L. Rumsky, property in Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Benjamin L. Wilks and Raymond G. Albright, to Raymond G. Albright, property in Decatur Township, $1.
- Renovo One LLC, to Starr Realty LLC, property in Clearfield Borough, $76,500.
- Gerald Sidney Northam and Marie Therese Northam, to Trevor C. Smith and Pauline J, Smith, Property in Sandy Township, $235,000.
- Jessica J. Schuckers and Cody J. Schuckers, to Kustel Real Estate LLC, property in Dubois City, $124,501.
- Patricia D. Kulbatsky and Debra A. Gallagher, to Nicholas A. Kramer, property in Dubois City, $110,000.
- Kimberly J . Szwarc, to Triston R. Kelly and Rachel M. Kelly, property in Cooper Township, $60,000.
- Thomas B. Bailey and Kathleen A. Bailey, to John C. Lutman and Susan S. Lutman, property in Chest Township, $40,000.
- Ryan T. Vancas, Brooklynn D. Stephenson, and Brooklynn D. Vancas, to Tyler E. Luzier and Rebecca K. Luzier, property in Bigler Township, $37,500.
- Gregory A. Shirey, Glenn A. Shirey, Garry A. Shirey, Guy Shirey, Dana M. Shirey Buchanan, Amy Shirey Collins and Sana M. Shirey Buchanan, to Brian and Amy Collins, property in Lawrence Township, $1.
- Paul Kevin Saupp, Glenn A Saupp, Garry A. Saupp, Gina Saupp, Gary Lee Saupp and Lisa A. Saupp, Robert M. Hunter and Elizabeth A. Hunter, property in Gulich Township, $6,000.
- Gloria J. Gmerek, Raymond J. Gmerek Jr., Bryan L. Gmerek, Charles A. Gmerek and Rayleen M. Riley, to Raymond J. Gmerek Jr., Bryan L. Gmerek, and Rayleen M. Riley, property in Chester Hill Borough, $1.
- Carol E. Dawber, to David M. Reuscher and Mary K. Reuscher, property in Sandy Township, $210,000.
- Richard Lynn Simmons and Kari Lee Simmons, to Jason Dullen, properties in Brisbin Borough, $29,000.
- Jeffrey R. Walters and Ronence M. Walters, to Honey B. Management LLC, property in Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Melissa A. Russell and Gerald J. Russell, to Jane L. Crawford, property in Dubois City, $50,000.
- James Francosky and Jennifer Francosky, to Jennifer Finney, property in Huston Township, $1.
- Merle R. Bolette Jr. and Kayla M. Cymbor, to Merle R. Bolette Sr., property in Burnside Township, $1.
- James E. Peiffer and Connie L. Peiffer, to James E. Peiffer, Connie L. Peiffer and Lance E. Bowman, properties in Karthaus Township, $1.
- Karen S. Keith, Joseph Keith and Elzie S. Woodside Jr., to Karen S. Keith and Joseph Keith, property in Burnside Township, $1.
- Mary R. Rydbom, Mary Lee Rydbom, Janice K. Holes, and Jeffrey K. Rydbom, to Autumn Stein and Carlos E. Hart, property in Irvona Township, $57,000.
- Richard N. Hopson and Kelly N. Hopson, to Richard N. Hopson, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Margaret T. Hill and John Jill Jr., to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Margaret T. Hill and John Jill Jr., to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Inna Pavlona and Irene Pavlone, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Mary P. Rocco, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Barry E. Deeter, Mary H. Deeter, Marlaina Shaffer, Amanda L. Villenueve and Ileah Pugh, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Ronald A. Desanto and Melanie D. Desanto, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- James and Sandra Wadden, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- James A Youkers and Marla K. Youkers, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Dianne Corte and Susan Bourdess, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Jodi Keller, Mark Norton, Brian Keller and Gregory Norton, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Anna Pavlova, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Jeffrey Neal Greenlee and Kathryn Ann Wright, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- John Hill III and Margaret T. Hill, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Rita M. McGoldrick and James J. McGoldrick, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Ronald A. Dowey, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Ronald A. Dowey, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Ronald A Dowey, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Ronald A. Dowey, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Denise Ebbitt and Denise Kandsberger, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Lance M. O’dell and Danielle L. O’dell, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Lance M. O’dell and Danielle L. O’dell, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Christina J. Wilson and Christopher D. Wilson, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Victoria Center LLC, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Barbara K. Olivo, Stacy Golgloff, Brenda Shaffer and Anthony J. Olivo, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Joyce M. Wilson and Philipp E. Wilson, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Robert Maslen and Gwendolyn Maslen, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Mary P. Rocco, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Barry E. Deeter, Mary H. Deeter, Marlaina Shaffer and Amanda L. Villeneuve, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Ronald A. Desanto , property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to James and Sandra Wadden, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to James A. Youkers and Marla K. Youkers, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Jodi Keller and Mark Norton, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Silverwoods Association INC, to Dianne Corte and Susan Bourdess, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Silverwoods Association INC, to Anna Pavlova, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Silverwoods Association INC, to Margaret P. Reigner, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to John A. Hill III, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Melissa Rummell, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Ronald Dowey, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Silverwoods Association INC, to Ronald Dowey, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Silverwoods Association INC, to Denise Beckinger, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Lance M. Odell and Danielle L. Odell, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Lance M.Odell and Danielle M. Odell, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Christina J.Wilson and Christopher D. Wilson, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Walter Iwanenko and Mary Iwanenko, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Barbara K. Olivo and Stacy Gongloff, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Anna Pavlova, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Joyce M. Wilson, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Robert Maslen and Gwendolyn Maslen, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Jeffrey D. English and Pamela J. English, to Silverwoods Association LLC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Lucia Pellicciotta, Lisa Pellicciotta, and Pietro Pellicciotta, to Silverwoods Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Cindy Lee Ginter Carroll and Brian Francis Carroll, and Carter C. Husted Marissa L. Gray, property in Sandy Township, $140,000.
- Scott Graham, to Graham Scott, property in Bradford Township, $1.
- Lawrence A. Graham Jr. and Scott A. Graham, to Scott A. Graham, property in Bradford Township, $1.
- Maurine E. Inlow and Mary C. Butler, to William D. Butler Jr., property in Clearfield Borough, $63,000.
- Helen Shields and Kenneth C. Shields, to Elias Wayne Halterman and Elizabeth Erin Halterman, property in Chester Hill borough, $65,000.
- John E. Maguire and Linda M. Maguire, to Daniel A. Cuiffi and Kimberly L. Cuiffi, property in Sandy Township, $10,000.
- Wayne Eckenrode and Peggy Eckenrode, to Angela S. Nearhoof, property in Coalport Borough, $1.