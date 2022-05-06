CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from April 21-27.
- Lisa J. Rodgers and Roy C. Rodgers to Ryan T. Price and Alyssa R. Price, $35,000, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Darrin L. Graham by tax claim to Luke A. Walker, $100, Clearfield Borough.
- Galen J. Kilmer and Laura J. Kilmer to John A. Kilmer, trustee, Rachael E. Haagen, trustee, and Kilmer family trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- Terry Lee English to Kelly J. Buchmiller, $1, Graham Township.
- John H. Schram and Antoinette Schram to James T. Stodart Jr., $1, Decatur Township.
- John Harold Schram and Antoinette Schram to James T. Stodart Jr., $1, Decatur Township.
- John J. Schram and Antoinette Schram to James Cowfer III and Melanie Cowfer, $1, Gulich Township.
- Gerald Arthur Bush and Beverly K. Bush to Melissa Kay Cortezzo, $1, Decatur Township.
- Carl E. Anderson Sr., by aif, and Brandon W. Anderson, agent and aif, to Dana Clark, $125,000, Pike Township.
- Rodney A. Eisenhower, Franklin A. Eisenhower Jr. and Stacy R. Dean to Rodney A. Eisenhower, Franklin A. Eisenhower Jr. and Stacy R. Dean, $1, Pike Township.
- Ronnie L. Phillips and Lynette C. Phillips to Ronnie L. Phillips and Lynette C. Phillips, $1, Boggs Township.
- Ronnie L. Phillips and Lynette C. Phillips to Ronnie L. Phillips and Lynette C. Phillips, $1, Boggs Township.
- American Escrow and Closing Company to Htar Su Hlaing and Kyaw Tun Nyein, $211,000, Sandy Township.
- Charlene J. Buck to Michele L. Maines, $1, Girard Township.
- Susan J. Hoover to Heather N. Hoover, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- John W. Murarik, Brandon A. Murarik, Shane T. Murarik and John M. Schall to Darren J. Murarik, John W. Murarik, Brandon A. Murarik, Shane T. Murarik and John M. Schall, $1, Bigler Township.
- Cindy B. Peters, individually and administratrix, Mark E. Peters estate, Joshua D. Peters and Andrew C. Peters to Cindy B. Peters, $1, Pike Township.
- Michael A. Rudella and Mary Ann Rudella to Leonard W. McGonigal and Denise M. Simcox, $6,000, Cooper Township.
- Joseph C. Reiker and Fern M. Reiker to Cynthia M. Reiker, $1, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Edward L. Rigard by tax claim and Mary Lou Rigard by tax claim to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Roland R. Koser by tax claim to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Robert H. Leonard by tax claim and Margaret L. Leonard by tax claim to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Leroy M. Holter by tax claim and Gloria D. Holter by tax claim to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and William J. Grabowski by tax claim to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Thomas Paul Farrell Jr. by tax claim to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and W. Louis McDonald by tax claim to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and W. Louis McDonald by tax claim to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and W. Louis McDonald by tax claim to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $400, Sandy Township.
- Glenn A. Lapp, Brenda L. Lapp, Donald L. Eisenberger and Judy A. Eisenberger to Dereck S. Hench and Christopher G. Harnish, $76,659, Decatur Township.
- Judy A. Reisenberger, co-executrice, June M. Rutt, co-executrice, and Christ G. Lapp estate to Dereck S. Hench and Christopher G. Harnish, $153,341, Decatur Township.
- Tracy Brumbaugh to Paul M. Aurandt, $8,500, Beccaria Township.
- David J. Hopkins to David J. Hopkins, Lisa A. Labue, Peter E. Hopkins, Michelle E. Sastri, Miller E. Hopkins, Benjamin J. Kunkle, Brock J. Labue and Andrea M. Poy, $1, Sandy Township.
- Anthony L. Gallucci and Sharyn Gallucci to Tayia Swoope, $120,000, Woodward Township.
- Frank A. Cardamone to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- Donna J. Reed and Terry Schrencengost to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Donald Bradley Caltrider and Karen E. Caltrider to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- Darlene R. Reilly to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- River Hill Coal Company Inc. to Ryan Maney and Keeway Repair, dba, $45,000, Karthaus Township.
- James C. McCulley Sr. to Brennen McCracken and Elizabeth McCracken, $70,000, Pike Township.
- Richard W. Ashbaugh Jr. and Sonya L. Ashbaugh to Dwayne Eberly and Cheryl Eberly, $215,000, Karthaus Township.
- Raianne N. Chains, Carrie A. Wolbert and Greg L. Wolbert to Adrienne L. Bloom, $120,000, DuBois City.
- Andrew B. Lewis Jr. and Kenesha C. Lewis to Forest W. Troyer, $74,900, Chest Township.
- Jeffery A. Coble to Mark E. Farabaugh, $90,000, Burnside Township.
- Kristine M. Franklin to Tonya J. Shank, $70,000, DuBois City.
- Larry C. Curry and Dorothy L. Curry to Peter D. Greene Jr. and Kimberly F. Greene, $10, Bell Township.
- Eleanor J. Bowers to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- Ruth Chamberlain to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- Dominic J. Chiappelli and Ashley B. Chiappelli to Denisa Firoiu and Michael Art, $191,000, Sandy Township.
- King Coal Sales Inc. to Daniel A. Clark and Crissy Clark, $17,500, Graham Township.
- Sandra L. Bloxdorf, executrix, and Stephanie J. Bloxdorf estate to Thomas R. Brink and Cynthia L. Brink, $140,000, Bell Township.
- Randy E. Roberts and Tiffany E. Lewis to Tyler Matthew Fellabaum and Sarabeth Mikayla Fellabaum, $142,500, Woodward Township.
- Yarrow L. Diamond to Kyle Heberling, $365,000, Bradford Township.
- Jerome M. Kostus to Jeanne Hugney, $30,000, Cooper Township.
- Salvadore Baca Jr. to Jacob R. Miller, $100,000, Osceola Borough.
- Joshua Platt and Katelyn Miller to Beth A. Colna, $120,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Lois E. Matko, by agent, and Michael A. Matko, agent, to Joshua Platt and Katelynn Platt, $142,000, Union Township.
- John T. Vingless, Colleen C. Vingless, Jason T. Vingless and Jennifer L. Vingless to Pamela McCloskey, $73,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Susan L. Cunningham to Douglas L. Arnold, Sandra L. Arnold and Heather A. Grondwalski, $1, Sandy Township.
- Jerry L. Kennedy and Wanda Kennedy to Jerry L. Kennedy and Wanda Kennedy, $1, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Lee Ann Caldwell and Kenneth Caldwell to Lee Ann Caldwell, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Angela L. Williams, administratrix, and Richard L. Williams estate to Angela L. Williams, $1, Beccaria Township.
- William J. Kovel, individually and administrator, Nicholas Kovel estate to JoAnn M. Kovel to William N. Kovel and Kris J. Kovel, $1, Jordan Township.
- Ted Leonard and Christina L. Leonard to Ted Leonard, trustee, Christina L. Leonard, trustee, Ted Leonard living trust and Christina Leonard living trust, $1, Cooper Township.
- Elmer Miller to Tyler M. Barraclough, $1,500, Sandy Township.
- Gary Laskowsky and Kristine Gutkowski to Daniel T. Wills and Mikayla A. Graham, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Gary Laskowsky and Kristine Gutkowski to Daniel T. Wills and Mikayla A. Graham, $126,300, Lawrence Township.
- Gary Laskowsky and Kristine Gutkowski to Daniel T. Wills and Mikayla A. Graham, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Tracy S. Yates and Michael S. Yates to Tracy S. Yates and Michael S. Yates, $1, Union Township.
- Pennsylvania Housing Financial Agency to Darlene I. Aaron and Scott D. Aaron, $10,000, DuBois City.
- Carlene E. Pearce estate and Edward N. Houston Jr., administrator, to Edward N. Houston Jr., $1, Cooper Township.
- Dennis K. Parada and Rose Ann Parada to Dennis K. Parada, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Gloria J. Potter to Gloria J. Potter and Sharon Louise Wolf, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Kevin Haney and Lorie Haney to Robert C. Dano Jr. and Rachel M. Dano, $1, Bigler Township.
- Clark Boyz Garage Inc. to Linda S. Wilkinson, $1, Curwensville Borough.