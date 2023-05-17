CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from April 27 to May 2:
- Galin R. Pace and Susan A. Pace, to Cory R. Pace, properties in Graham Township, $1.
- Dean A. Risser and Amanda Risser, to Douglas J. Todd and Anita M. Todd, property in DuBois City, $78,000.
- Ethan J. Hine and Gina M. Hine, to Michael A.Sharp and Rebekka Sharp, property in DuBois City, $72,000.
- Cynthia D. Kridler, to Michael R. Schoder and Shannon Schloder, property in Sandy Township, $500.
- Carr Real Estate Group LLC, to Molly Verona, property in DuBois City, $60,000.
- Lisa J. Rodgers, Roy C. Rodgers, and Robert N. Bauman, to Robert N. Bauman, property in Lawrence Township, $750.
- Gary L. Gessendorf Jr. and Brandy L. Gessendorf, to Brandy L. Gessendorf, property in Greenwood Township, $1.
- Lisa J. Rodgers, Roy C. Rodgers and Frank E. Wilkinson Jr., to Frank E. Wilkinson Jr., property in Lawrence Township, $2,500.
- Dennis L. Folmar and Judith D. Folmar, to Samuel T. Pennington, property in Morris Township, $89,900.
- Shirley E. Shaffer, to Patricia G. Barr, property in Lawrence Township, $120,000.
- Lester F. Witherite Jr., to Tammy Price and Jason Rowles, property in Lawrence Township, $40,000.
- Mark A. Landeck, to Gene Landeck Sr., property in Beccaria Township, $1.
- Diane S. Truesdale and Diane S. Ackerman, to David Michael Rossi and Xiomara Rossi, property in Sandy Township, $525,000.
- John M. Landini, Karen Landini, David P. Landini, Elizabeth Landini, Mary Rose Narus and Anthony Narus, to Jacob Michael Landini, property in DuBois City, $120,000.
- Sons of Israel of DuBois, to Caappco LLC, property in DuBois City, $55,000.
- Glenn E. Proud, to Loretta A. Johnson and Robert B. Johnson Jr., property in DuBois City, $120,000.
- Andrew Starr and Daniel Scutella, to Eric M. Young and Lisa M. Young, property in Curwensville Borough, $109,000.
- Kevin P. Shaw and Jamey L.Shaw, to Edgar L. English, property in Bradford Township, $30,000.
- Jesse J. Keith, to Gary I. Cinko and Kimberly A. Cinko, property in Westover Borough, $10,000.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Frederick C. Irwin, Shirley E. Irwin and Mortgage Assets Managements LLC, to Todd W. English, property in Pike Township, $79,701.
- Rodney David Kitko, to Joseph Paul Kitko, property in Beccaria Township, $1.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Mark D. Hoyt, to Harold David Smith and Ernest G. Smith, property in Burnside Township, $3,656.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Victor D. Hill, to M&C Real Estate Partnership LLC, property in Osceola Mills Borough, $3,500.
- Robert F. Hansel, Richard D. Hansel, Karen M. Hansel, Terrance Hansel and Janine Ann Hansel, to Wayne P. Morroni, property in Woodward Township, $600.
- Richard A. Hoffman Jr, to William J. Umbaugh, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Clarence Shelley Jr., to Clarence Shelley Jr. and David J. Shelley, property in Burnside Borough, $1.
- Candance J. Duke and Russell Edward Duke, to Candance J. Duke, property in Beccaria Township, $1.
- Dean Reed and Sandra Reed, to Branda Hockenberry and Lonnie A. Hockenberry, property in Sandy Township, $200.
- Charles J. Miles Jr. and Wendy L. Miles, to Sonya Lynnea Miles, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Judith A. States and Kenneth C. States, to Michele L. Golanka and Suzanne L. McGall, property in Sandy Township, $68,500.
- Timothy A. Stech and Mary B. Stech, to Brian S. Wenger, property in Sandy Township, $492,000.
- Arthur Douglas Mellors and Patricia Ruth Mellors, to David L. Williams and Lisa A.Williams, property in Sandy Township, $275,000.
- Heather Varando, to Eli Joseph Spackman and Brandi C. Spackman, property in Cooper Township, $12,000.
- Wendy Starr Flegal and Helen S. Flegal, to Ashley Ann Kephart and Dillon Michael Kephart, property in Cooper Township, $250,000.
- John B. Young and Pamela S. Young, to Connie J. Warnick, property in Sandy Township, $35,000.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Wendy A. Marano, to Denise S. Angelo, property in Sandy Township, $400.
- Anthony T. Beveridge and Theresa J. Polachek Beveridge, to Anthony T. Beveridge and Theresa J. Polachek Beveridge, property in Morris Township, $1.
- Joseph W. Foster, to Mark S. Petriccione and Helena C. Petriccione, property in Karthaus Township, $55,000.
- David J. Hopkins and Raymond J. Sundermier, to Paul and Kelly Plubell, property in Sandy Township, $75,000.
- David E. Helsel, to David E. Helsel and Amanda M. Chutko, property in Irvona Borough, $1.
- Patrick J. Roudybush and Elizabeth A. Roudybush, to Lindsay Renee Roudybush, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Patrick J. Roudybush and Elizabeth A. Roudybush, to Allison Mae Roudybush, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Patrick J. Roudybush and Elizabeth A. Roudybush, to Elizabeth A. Roudybush, property in Sandy Township, $1.