Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Clearfield, Northern Centre, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland and Columbia Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Freezing temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. &&