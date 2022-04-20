CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from April 7-13.
- Joseph M. Kruise and Patricia M. Kruise to David E. Helsel II and Lynda N. Helsel, $100,000, Beccaria Township.
- Thomas R. Sankey and Shirley J. Sankey to Justin Lindstrom and Ashley Helsel, $127,500, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Austin J. Sass and Rebecca Sass to Nathaniel J. Swartz, $95,000, Lawrence Township.
- Woodcrafters Unlimited Inc. to Adam M. Root, $220,000, Gulich Township.
- Kevin J. Hugney to Gregory J. Hugney, $1, Morris Township.
- James Ibberson and Sandra Ibberson to James L. Ibberson Jr., $1, Bigler Township.
- Raymond C. Rosman and Shelly L. Rosman to Raymond C. Rosman and Shelly L. Rosman, $1, Knox Township.
- Bonnie DeMarco to Andrew Starr and Daniel Scutella, $20,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Luther J. Smith III, executor, and Luther J. Smith II estate to Luther J. Smith III and Stevens S. Smith, $1, Beccaria Township and Lawrence Township.
- Kevin L. Thompson and Theresa L. Thompson to Kevin L. Thompson, $1, Bradford Township.
- Susan L. Amon to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- Sean T. Livergood and Shannon T. Livergood to Harley Steiner, $99,500, Bradford Township.
- Roxann Faulkner, executrix, Thyessen G. Faulkner estate and Brittany M. Greenland to Corey A. Faulkner, $1, Wallaceton Borough.
- Corey Faulkner and Brielle Faulkner to Roxann Faulkner, $1, Pike Township.
- Cynthia M. Himes and George F. Osti to Cynthia M. Hannifin and John B. Hannifin, $1, DuBois City.
- Melissa Himes and Christine Solar to Cynthia M. Hannifin and John B. Hannifin, $1, DuBois City.
- Mari Lynn Scott to Todd J. Watt, $25,000, DuBois City.
- Barry James Martino and Dana M. Martino to James M. Martino and Patricia L. Martino, $1, Sandy Township.
- Michael S. Duckett to Amber Harnish, $78,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Jeffrey T. Luzier and Tina L. Luzier to Thomas L. Yeager and Amber L. Yeager, $230,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Bradley W. Gill, Jeanette D. Gill, Melissa A. Stottlemyer and Jason Stottlemyer to William G. Gill and Sherri L. Gill, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Earl L. Neeper and Annette J. Neeper to Earl L. Neeper and Annette J. Neeper, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Kimberly J. Szwarc and John Szwarc to Kimberly J. Swarcz, $1, Morris Township.
- John S. Szwarc and Kimberly J. Szwarc to Kimberly J. Szwarc, $1, Cooper Township.
- Frances L. Russell to Kenneth H. Russell and Linda R. Russell, $30,000, Pike Township.
- U.S. Bank, by aif, to Point Mortgage Trust 2015-5, indenture trustee, and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc., aif, to C. Hummel Real Estate LLC, $65,000, Morris Township.
- Jacobs Family living trust, Kay M. Jacobs, co-trustee, and Becky S. Oliver, co-trustee to David Shepherd and Delean Shepherd, $350,000, Union Township.
- Craig G. Caine to Gary L. Gilmore and Sharon Hoisington Gilmore, $2,500, Brady Township.
- Sharon Lee Caldwell to Melissa Ann Caldwell, Courtney Lynn Mikesell and Jamie Lynn Caldwell, $1, Bradford Township.
- Troy R. Brozewicz to Debbie A. Donahue, $21,000, Sandy Township.
- John T. Peters and Joann Peters to Gregory A. Brickley, $1, Goshen Township.
- William R. Emigh, administrator, and Dorothy Emigh estate to Robert A. Timblin and Mary Timblin, $50,000, Morris Township.
- Diana Stapleford, executrix, and Francis Oliver Lightner estate to Nancy A. Banks, $3,000, Bell Township.
- Kimberly Matthews to Patricia Smeltzer, $90,000, Lawrence Township.
- Nemo Outdoors LLC to Ray A. Akre and Maria M. Akre, $350,000, Ferguson Township.
- Cygnus Home Service LLC to Cygnus Properties LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Sylvia Maines to M&C Prestige Properties LLC, $24,000, Grampian Borough.
- Eric C. Brown, executor, Jason P. Brown, executor, and Paul J. Brown estate to David L. Strawbridge, $35,000, Huston Township.
- Ethel M. Seary to Brandyn M. Seary and Mona L. Seary, $1, Sandy Township.
- Pristine Property Holdings, international business trust, and Susan Andres, managing agent, to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- Richard Ambrose Mitchell and Ronald Edward Mitchell to Richard Ambrose Mitchell, $1, Huston Township.
- Janet W. Clapsaddle to Jesse A. Zorger, $1, Penn Township.
- Patricia J. Waite to Gary M. Waite, $1, Bigler Township.
- Bryan M. Wysocki and Amy L. Wysocki to Amy L. Wysocki, $1, DuBois City.
- Michael C. Sutika, trustee, C.B. Danver Heirs Trust, by trustee, Andrew J. Sutika estate and Veryl J. Sutika estate to Kyle N. Sharon and Logan M. Sharon, $1, Penn Township.
- Kimberly Ann Merryman, executrix, and Edward Lee Blakely Sr. estate to Stewart R. Majewsky, $98,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- 1826 Bay Road LLC to Nancy Newton, $95,900, Sandy Township.
- Istikram M. Qaderi to John P. Suesser and Rebecca S. Suesser, $311,000, Sandy Township.
- Douglas L. McGonigal and Denise M. McGonigal to Kimberly Leiphart, $57,000, Decatur Township.
- Perry J. Winkler and Brian S. Musser to Perry J. Winkler and Brian S. Musser, $1, Huston Township.
- Dean A. Selfridge Jr. to Amy S. Kirsch, $2,000, Sandy Township.