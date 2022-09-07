CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Aug. 18-24.
- Howard Clair Fleming and Sandra K. Fleming to Brenda F. Fleming and Jesse C. Fleming, $1, Brady Township.
- Norma Norris, successor trustee, Elaine R. Sloppy, successor trustee, and New Millport Federated Woman’s Club to Dennis S. Read, $1, Knox Township.
- Melissa A. Buggel to Donald C. Graver, $1, Karthaus Township.
- Donna L. Kosko, trustee, and Overholser Family Trust of 2006 to James J. Goodman and Nicole L. Goodman, $196,400, Sandy Township.
- Richard Gregory Jr. to Richard Gregory Jr., $1, Sandy Township.
- Harry C. Brooks to Harry C. Brooks and Debra L. Brooks, $1, Huston Township.
- Debra L. Swatsworth, Richard A. Swatsworth and Sharon R. Hallstrom to Flood Family Homes LLC, $53,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Michael S. Ryen and Lisa G. Ryen to Dennis Allen Jasper and Lori Jasper, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Jason D. Shaffer, trustee, Lisa Marie Jackson, trustee, and SJ Family Trust to Quest Haven Madera Limited Partnership, $51,170.51, Bigler Township.
- Jason D. Shaffer, trustee, Lisa Marie Jackson, trustee, and SJ Family Trust to Russell Deforest Walk Jr. and Sheri L. Walk, $39,405.19, Bigler Township.
- John B. Welker Estate and Tracey L. Welker, individually and executrix, to Tracey L. Welker, $1, Bradford Township.
- Dawn E. Krishart and Thomas L. Krishart Estate to Brenton M. Truitt and Kristina L. Truitt, $2,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert A. Smith Jr. to Marlene J. McCloskey, $31,151.92, Boggs Township.
- John S. Deacon, Darlene K. Deacon, Dale A. Causer and Crystal K. Causer to Dale A. Causer and Crystal K. Causer, $1, Morris Township.
- David Stojakovich and Susan L. Stojakovich to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, $1, Sandy Township.
- Carie Simbeck to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, $1, Sandy Township.
- 3M Rental Inc to High Voltage Holdings LLC, $10, Bradford Township.
- Gordon L. Bloom Jr. to Aubrie Palmer, $1, Pike Township.
- Michael A. Rudella and Mary Ann Rudella to Heber Guerra, Rosa Guerra and Neil Suquillo, $204,000, Cooper Township.
- Rosalie Bogus to Angela Witherow, $1, Gulich Township.
- Thomas A. Kost and Mary Lea Kost to William H. Snyder Jr., $1, Beccaria Township.
- KoMichael Homan to Michael J. Conklin, $107,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Randy D. Myers and Julie D. Myers to Randy D. Myers and Julie D. Myers, $1, Chest Township.
- Shelia M. Carfley and Thomas W. Carfley to Scott C. Durst and Maureen A. Durst, $120,000, Sandy Township.
- Jarad C. Cooper and Shannon L. Cooper to David Kuruvilla and Elizabeth Kuruvilla, $93,000, DuBois City.
- Paul A. Edevane and Shari A. Edevane to Robin Dilucia, $149,900, Bloom Township.
- James L. Harris and Kristine M. Franklin, $65,000, Union Township.
- Mary Timmerman, executrix, and John Dnistransky Estate to Galin Pase and Susan Pase, $165,000, Graham Township.
- Lazy Acres Tract LP, by general partner, Lazy Acres Tract Management LLC, general partner, to Rebecca L. Kelly, Kyle P. Kelly and Shane M. Kelly, $4,995, Decatur Township.
- Kenneth J. Leonard to Kenneth J. Leonard, Kenneth J. Leonard Jr. and Cory M. Leonard, $1, Girard Township.
- Karen C. Salvatore, Kathy A. Barnes, Theodore N. Harry and Cindy L. Mains to Angie Carfley, $20,000, Lawrence Township.
- George B. Smeal Jr. to Clayton Smeal, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Steven E. Mecouch, Kathleen M. Mecouch and Paul R. Mecouch to Steven E. Mecouch and Kathleen M. Mecouch, $1, Girard Township.
- Jennifer M. Bailey and Mark A. Bailey to Sarah L. Seyler, $50,000, Clearfield Borough.
- David E. Seyler and Sarah L. Seyler to David E. Seyler, $10,000, Lawrence Township.
- St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church to Union Township, $1, Union Township.
- St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, $1, Union Township.
- Betty Anne Muir, co-guardians, Thomas E. Hunsberger, co-guardians, Dorothy E. Johnson Estate and Claude Hunsberger to Hannah Wentworth, $40,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Lisa A. McGonigal to Zoe Karynn McGonigal, $1, Karthaus and Covington townships.
- Edward C. Jeffries to Ecommerce Now LLC, $11,500, Chest Township.
- Garrett Samsel to Maria Handel, $151,000, Clearfield Borough.
- David Bilski and Frank Bilski to Frank Bilski, $1, Sandy Township.
- Jack J. Carlson and Deborah Carlson to Matthew Lennon and Stacy Lennon, $4,000, Sandy Township.
- Edward D. Kephart Estate and Nora J. Unch, administratrix, to Dale C. Bouch Jr. and Kassidy M. Bouch, $114,500, Penn Township.
- Stephen J. Switala Jr. and Jennifer Switala to Daniel L. Hesil and Emma E. Hesil, $105,500, Decatur Township.
- Daniel J. McDonald and Penny N. McDonald to Walter C. Daily III and Stacey L. Daily, $71,500, Pike Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc to Seth Bowker, $1,500, Sandy Township.
- Benjamin J. Timko and Dana J. Lamertina Timko to Mature Resources Inc, $300,000, Lawrence Township.
- Daniel R. Ludwig Sr., Kathryn Ludwig, Gerard G. Ludwig, Judy L. Miles, Kevin V. Miles, Barry A. Ludwig and Lisa M. Ludwig to Daniel R. Ludwig Sr., Kathryn Ludwig, Judy L. Miles, Kevin V. Miles, Barry A. Ludwig and Lisa M. Ludwig, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Edwin W. Rosenberry and Mary Ann Rosenberry to Clarissa L. Reed, $10, Sandy Township.
- Charles B. Swartz and Donna J. Swartz to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- David A. Mann and Jennifer M. Mann to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Galen L. Shue and Wendy S. Shue to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Arthur L. Turner and Judy A. Turner to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Robert Chappelear and Brenda Chappelear to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Terrance B. Evans and Lorna M. Evans to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- John L. Stanzione and Linda C. Stanzione to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Michael J. Yandura and Karen M. Yandura to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Tina M. Ward, Vincent M. Ruggiero and David Lee M. Ruggiero to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Thomas J. Fleck and Laura A. Fleck to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Althea Clarke to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- E. Jolene Haywood to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Thomas E. Colinear and Nancy L. Colinear to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- George Walsh and Barbara P. Walsh to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Raymond Sommerville to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Steven Hrab and Irene Hrab to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Charles T. Beno and Nancy J. Beno to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Robert C. Miller, sole survivor, Charles M. Miller, sole survivor, Charles R. Miller Estate and Geraldine Miller Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Phoebe Ann Madole and Carroll C. Madole Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Christine Biele and Constance D. Biele to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- James A. Young and Marcie Lynn Young to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.