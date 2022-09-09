CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Aug. 25-31.
- Richard E. Clark Jr. and Gina L. Clark to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Carol A. Sander, sole survivor, and Duane L. Sander Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Edward D. Bodenhorn and Connie E. Bodenhorn to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Kimberly K. Norris, sole survivor, and Mark D. Fratrick Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Patrick W. Gilham and Lynne A. Gilham to Maynard H. Gray Jr., $1, Boggs Township.
- Marvin W. Hockenberry and Teresa L. Hockenberry to True Home Properties LLC, $345,600, Houtzdale and Chester Hill boroughs and Morris Township.
- Heather S. Cartwright and Robert J. Cartwright to Robert J. Cartwright, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Patrick W. Gilham and Lynne A. Gilham to Patrick W. Gilham and Lynne A. Gilham, $1, Boggs Township.
- Maynard H. Gray Jr. and Susan Kay Gray to Patrick W. Gilham and Lynne A. Gilham, $1, Decatur Township.
- William J. Round and Sally A. Round to William Joseph Round, trustee, Sally Ann Round, trustee, William Paul Round, trustee, and Round Family Trust, $1, Knox Township.
- Matthew A. Curtis and Brittany Curtis to Vicky L. Oakley, trustee, N.P. Dodge Jr., trustee, National Equity Inc Trust and Trust Between National Equity Inc, $169,750, Chester Hill Borough.
- Vicky L. Oakley, trustee, N.P. Dodge Jr., trustee, National Equity Inc. Trust and Trust Between National Equity Inc to Danielle Martin, $169,750, Chester Hill Borough.
- Deborah H. Moffett Wycoff to Letha Plubell, executrix and trustee, and Edith V. Ditty Estate, $1, Karthaus Township.
- James Hoover and Sharon Hoover to Letha Plubell, executrix and trustee, and Edith V. Ditty Estate, $1, Karthaus Township.
- William Andrew Moffett Jr. and Joni Gail Moffett to Letha Plubell, executrix and trustee, and Edith V. Ditty Estate, $1, Karthaus Township.
- Charles Henry Buckius Moffett to Plubell Letha, executrix and trustee, and Edith V. Ditty Estate, Karthaus Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc to Todd Slakoper and Molly Slakoper, $1,500, Sandy Township.
- Derek B. Smith and Cory M. Smith to Paul Craig and Molly Craig, $77,900, Sandy Township.
- Fayette Resources Incorporated to Rebecca Lihvarchik and Stephen Archer, $180,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Kelly Ann Kiser Wagner, individually and executrix, Charles Paul Kiser Estate, Kurt W. Wagnerand Kauner L. Wagner to Kelly Ann Kiser Wagner, Kurt W. Wagner and Kauner Lee Wagner, $1, Bell Township.
- Evelyn Grubb and Dennis Grubb to Clayton Smeal, $7,000, Lawrence Township.
- William M. McNamee and Susan E. McNamee to Tristen J. Buck, $125,000, Clearfield Borough.
- James V. Poleto and Lori N. Poleto to Jason Bickel, $142,000, Clearfield Borough.
- James Cervenak and Rosemary D. Cervenak to James A. Cervenak Jr., $1, Gulich Township.
- Jessica D. Warner to Andrew Hughes and Cheyenne Beam, $190,000, Irvona Borough.
- Susan M. Rodkey, Lawrence A. Rodkey, Margaret Rodkey and Michael P. Rodkey to Victor G. Powell and Felicia L. Powell, $1, Brisbin Borough.
- Property Development LLC to John J. Sofronski Jr. and Patricia R. Kephart Sofronski, $21,000, Chest Township.
- George M. Dixon and Gloria J. Dixon to Christopher Douglas Cramer and Erin Danielle Cramer, $1, Sandy Township.
- Chris A. Redden, Scott L. Redden and Fred E. Redden to Hoodelink Properties LLC, $1, Greenwood and Ferguson townships.
- Joshua A. Novak and Rebecca M. Novak to Dalton A. Benninger, $180,000, Sandy Township.
- Patrick Brown to Alicia Spangler, $500, Sandy Township.
- Zachary T. Spencer to Jacob Paul Kephart and Penny Lynn Summers, $85,500, Bigler Township.
- Nancy E. Babarsky to R. Ronald Young and Cheryl Young, $231,000, DuBois City.
- Kevin L. Hummel to Sarah E. Hummel, $1, Sandy Township.
- Linda Fisher, trustee, and Linda T. Fisher Family Trust to Terry Durst, $200, Sandy Township.
- Dorothy Lindstrom to Dorothy S. Lindstrom, Sherry T. Stiner and Shirley T. Lindstrom, $1, Morris Township.
- Patricia A. Wood and Melvin G. Wood to Patricia A. Wood and Melvin G. Wood, $1, Cooper Township.
- Sherry A Volosky, executrix, and Alice Mae Munn Estate to Dylan P. Fremer, $55,000, DuBois City.
- Joseph L. Waroquier Sr. to Charles B. Jury, $3,500, Lawrence Township.
- Charles B. Jury to Charles B. Jury, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Tina Homa and Michael Brooks to Tina Homa, $1, Sandy Township.
- Tina Homa and Michael Brooks to Tina M. Homa, $1, Sandy Township.
- Samuel J. Toney III to Samuel J. Toney, trustee, Samuel J. Toney III Revocable Living Trust and Pamela Sue Edmonston Revocable Living Trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- Sandra Kuhn McCormack to Gary Dougherty and Ashley Dougherty, $95,000, Beccaria Township.
- Maureen A. Bamberger to Maureen A. Bamberger, Matthew Kozminski and Brian Kozminski, $1, Sandy Township.
- Jacob A. Kanouff and Nita R. Kanouff to Case Roland Freeman and Sara Lynn Masyl Freeman, $59,900, Bigler Township.
- Robert C. Burns Jr. and Dawn M. Burns to Bernard S. Gabriel and Shannon Gabriel, $5,000, DuBois City.
- 521 Chestnut Avenue LLC to Dylan Kahley and Chauna Laemmermann, $95,000, DuBois City.
- Blaise E. Genes and Terri L. Genes to Travis McBride and Brittany McBride, $500, Sandy Township.
- Kenneth E. Hannold to Brad Calliari, $2,000, DuBois City.
- Tracy Clark Radzieta, Kelly J. Radzieta, Judy A. Clark, Aaron L. Clark, Melissa A.Welker, Timothy R. Welker, Randy R. Clark and Denise M. Clark to Joseph Montes, $39,900, Curwensville Borough.
- Dale A. Pentz and Kelly L. Pentz to Benjamin J. Byler, $5,000, Ferguson Township.
- Michael Jaes Nadvit and Cindy Lou Nadvit to Michael James Nadvit, Cindy Lou Nadvit and Nena Irene Overdorff, $38,000, Bigler Township.
- Steinman Development Company, by general partner, and Steinman Coal Corporation, general partner, to JR Land Company Inc, $595,001, Decatur Township.
- Clearfield Co Tax Claim Bureau, Omer Williams by tax claim and Bonny Williams by tax claim to Richard Cowder, $400, Bradford Township.
- Ryan M. Drayer and Julie A. Drayer to Janet Fields, $153,000, Sandy Township.
- Mark M. Brandon and Becky Brandon to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Nancy Lamothe and Patrick St-Hilaire to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- John A. Sager and Barbara M. Carter to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Larry D. Anderson and Patti Sasala to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- John Carlson, sole survivor, Evelyn S. Carlson, sole survivor, Susan Napolitano, sole survivor, and Deborah L. Carlson Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- George Szymanski and Stephanie Szymanski to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Kathleen Barry, executrix and James E. Barry Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Donald E. Dale and Brenda J. Dale to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Gary L. Gates and Kathy A. Gates to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Sally P. Shedlock, sole survivor, and Effie G. Walter Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Teddy E. Mellott, Kathy L. Mellott, Ryan Mellott and Crystal Gay to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Lyllis M. Green to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- John M. Williams and Lois Ann Williams to John M. Williams, $10, Sandy Township.
- Walter C.Everson and Heather L. Everson to Everson Properties LLC, $1, Sandy Township.
- Matthew C. Ross to Mark A. Sabol, $170,000, Ferguson Township.
- Arlene Hurtack to Thomas J. Cullinane and Cynthia A. Cullinane, $161,100, Morris Township.
- Todd W. English to Mary Rose, $169,900, Clearfield Borough.
- Greg S. Neeper, administrator C.T.A., and Betty Croll Estateto Matthew Chad Ross and Kylie Ross, $232,000, Pike Township.
- Maura Greenawalt, first successor trustee, and Joseph Dombrowski Revocable Living Trust to Daniel H. Hummel Jr. and Amelia Dawn Hummel, $17,000, Decatur Township.
- Martha A. Pomeroy to Martha A. Pomeroy and Dawn L. Beach, $1, Sandy Township.
- Daniel H. Hummel and Amelia Dawn Hummel to Jessica Watson, $79,000, Lawrence Township.
- Doris Sands and Greg Sands to Doris Sands, Greg Sands and Jean Sands, $1, DuBois City.
- Jerome Bankovich Jr. and Mariam Bankovich to Lon Baird Jr. and Jessica M. Baird, $186,000, Sandy Township.
- Ruth Ellen Bressler to Jeremy A. Struble, Brianna C. Struble and Joyce Struble, $235,000, Ferguson Township.
- Lagrange Junction LTP to Timothy M. Stiner and Barbara A. Stiner, $150,000, Girard Township.
- C Hummel Real Estate Limited Liability Company to Garrett A. Stoy and Catherine E. Stoy, $225,000, Morris Township.
- Travis Anderson to Neil McCracken, Earla Shiffer and Mandy Martin, $144,900, Pike Township.
- Thomas A. Neidich to Thomas Kirk Weaver, Monica Sue Weaver and Garret John Weaver, $340,000, Sandy Township.
- Kenneth Lynn Adamson and Jesta M. Adamson to Justin M. Lansberry and Amber L. Lansberry, $15,000, Union Township.
- David A. Fisher Estate and Kelly A. Fisher, executrix, to Robert D. Fisher and Kelly A. Fisher, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Dean E. Graham Sr. to Gerald D. Fisch and Cheyenne S. Fisch, $290,000, Graham Township.
- William Belko and Melissa A.Belko to William Belko, Melissa A. Belko, James W. Belko and Amy L. Belko, $1, Decatur Township.
- Vincent L. Ryen and Wanda H. Ryen to LHL Properties LLC, $275,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Jerold A. Hooven and Rebecca A. Hooven to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Christopher R. Kitko, executor, Marie Kitko Estate and John P. Kitko Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Michael J. Mendel and Vicki L. Mendel to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Kathleen R. Lester to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Bryan E. Goodrich and Debra Goodrich to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Eleanor A. Ginitz, sole survivor, Dorothy A. Kafchinski, sole survivor, Shannon E. Pavlovich, sole survivor, and Robert J. Kafchinski Estate to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- George Knox Jr., sole survivor, and Kathleen Knox Estate to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Sarah G. Frisbee and Roger B. Frisbee to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Sarah G. Frisbee, sole survivor, Julia F. Sanders, sole survivor, and Roswell Bennett Frisbee Estate to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Valerie A. Bloom, sole survivor, and John M. Bloom Estate to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- H. Elizabeth Hester to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Laurie A. Hull to Levi A. Kephart, $118,000, Lawrence Township.
- John E. McKee, Shirley A. McKee Estate, Steve D. Clark, Craig R. Clark, Lynn W. Queen III and Jessica A. Queen to John E. McKee, $1, Knox Township.
- Richard Charles, co-executor, Pamela Charles, co-executor, Ruth L. Bloom Estate and Myra Peters to Richard Charles and Pamela Charles, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Kelsey L. Perryman to Norman D. Folmar, $169,900, Cooper Township.
- Janet L. Sullivan to John Kenneth Schwentner and Madonna Theresa Schwentner, $320,000, Sandy Township.
- Dakota Krupelak, administratrix, and George Krupelak III to Shawn McCracken, $65,000, Lawrence Township.
- Daniel R. Ludwig Sr., Kathryn Ludwig, Judy L. Miles, Kevin V. Miles, Barry A. Ludwig and Lisa M. Ludwig to Randall E. Rhoads and Cheryl E. Rhoads, $325,000, Ferguson Township.
- Larry J. Hollis to Kara Anderson, Travis Anderson, Suzanne Krebs and Laddon Krebs, $195,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Jared M. Owens and Katlyn E. Owens to John T. Bamford, $157,000, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield Co Tax Claim Bureau, Timothy Marino by tax claim and Jacob Marino by tax claim to Daniel Thompson, $400, Sandy Township.
- Theressa Miller and Paul Miller to Theressa Miller, Paul Miller, Dani Kay Triscuit, Joshua C. Penoyer, Jennifer Penoyer and Shirley Penoyer, $1, Sandy Township.
- Gary Hummel and Renee B.Gehrig to Kevin M. Clark and Ashley L. Clark, $32,000, Morris Township.