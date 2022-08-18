CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Aug. 4-10.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association to Edward Obuchowski and Cynthia Obuchowski, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Barry D. Fry, Regina Fry, Deborah L. Biondi, Richard Biondi, Larry Keith Fry and Lisa Fry to Nicholas Mark Hasson Sr. and Deanna Martha Hasson, $202,500, Westover Borough.
- Garrett L. Kyler and Kenneth R. Kyler to William Leskovansky Jr., $53,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Douglas Drill Services Inc. to Douglas Explosives Services LLC, $130,000, Decatur Township.
- Richard W. Burnsworth to Douglas Explosives Services LLC, $50,000, Morris Township.
- Deborah L. Ogden to Anthony Petraglia and Kathy Petraglia, $38,000, Lawrence Township.
- James R. Fenush to Paul A. Fenush, Paul T. Fenush and Erin M. Swatsworth, $1, Cooper Township.
- Kirk A. Laborde and Emily J. Laborde to Dustin A. Billock and Christina D. Billock, $161,000, Sandy Township.
- Cindy M. Buchheit, Cindy M. Beercheck and Stephen L. Beercheck to Douglas C. Griffith and Linda Griffith, $60,000, Bell Township.
- Peggy A. Amon, Joan M. Shimmel and AMW Land Company, TDB, to Wilson Ammerman Investments LLC, $156,666.66, Clearfield Borough.
- Georgia L. Walsh, executrix, and Thomas P. Walsh estate to Wilson Ammerman Investments LLC, $78,333.33, Clearfield Borough.
- Richard H. Adam estate, Richard L. Adam, administrator, and Gladys J. Davis estate to Carol J. Adam, Richard L. Adam and Christina Droll, $1, Bigler Township.
- Jo Ellen L. Hunt to Marcus D. Hinojosa, Charmaine R. Gonzales Hinojosa and Charmaine R. Hinojosa Gonzales, $61,307.53, Curwensville Borough.
- Garry A. Greathouse estate and Troy A. Greathouse, administrator, to Troy A. Greathouse and Gretchen L. Greathouse, $1, Sandy Township.
- Marta P. Halarewicz to Marta P. Halarewicz, George S. Halarewicz and Stephan A. Halarewicz, Sandy Township.
- Lisa M. Shell, sole survivor and Robert L. Shell estate to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- John Carlson, Evelyn S. Carlson and John B. Carlson to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Valeria J. Krzemienski to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy township.
- Brian Pittman, executor, W. Ray Pittman estate and Sheryle L. Pittman estate to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Gary Yerganian to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Thomas E. Colinear and Nancy L. Colinear to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Jerold A. Hooven and Rebecca A. Hooven to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Larry T. McCord, Ryan P. McCord, Landon T. McCord, Konia L. McCord and Liesl K. McCord to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- William J. Newell to Jason P. Clevenstine and Emily J. Clevenstine, $1, Ramey Borough.
- Charles L. Cassick Jr. and Shawna M. Cassick to Charles L. Cassick Jr., $1, Cooper Township.
- Linda Fargo, executrix, and Thelma Jean Maire estate to Timothy Andrew Concel, $7,400, Lawrence Township.
- Shirley J. Williams to S. Jay Williams, John D. Williams and Jodi Williams Reighard, $1, Boggs Township.
- Linda Fargo, executrix, and Thelma Jean Maire estate to Gregory E. Winters, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Shaun E. Ross, Christine Ross, Donald D. Ross Jr. and Deborah M. Ross to Michael J. Bowman, $1, Gulich Township.
- Quest Haven Madera Limited Partnership to SJ Family Trust, Jason D. Shaffer, trustee, and Lisa Marie Jackson, trustee, $1, Bigler Township.
- Riverside Ponds Inc to Harold D. Smith and Ernest G. Smith, $115,000, Burnside Borough.
- Kathleen L. Smith and Heather L. Long and Kevin A. Long, $35,719.59, DuBois City.
- Dwight D. English to Jenni L. English, $55,500, Bradford Township.
- George Elden Baker, Susan M. Baker, Gayle A. Daniels and Robert A. Daniels to George Elden Baker and Susan M. Baker, $7,391, Huston Township.
- Chester C. McClellan to Chester C. McClellan and Barbara Jo McClellan, $1, Irvona Borough.
- Marcia J. Gavlak and Roderick L. Krasinski to Ricky Lee Hutton, $249,900, Cooper Township.
- Kimberly A. Haney, individually and executor, and Grace C. Serafini estate to Kimberly A. Haney, Heather Collins, Burnett-Serafini Foundation, $1, Lawrence and Pike townships.
- Kimberly A. Haney, individually and executor, and Grace C. Serafini estate to Kimberly A. Haney, Heather Collins and Burnett-Serafini Foundation, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Alan O. English, Jerry L. English and Stephen M. English Sr. to Cody Millinder and Kylee Millinder, $8,500, Bradford Township.
- Glen Gery corporation, successor by merger, Marion Brick Corporation and Glen-Gery Corporation to Lane J. Patrick, successor trustee, Elizabeth B. Smeal revocable trust, $1,000, Bradford Township.
- Andrew A. Smith to Kaleb Lippert, $32,500, Graham Township.
- Rita E. Liberatore to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, $1, Sandy Township.
- Darlene E. Vereshack to Michael A. Vereshack, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Roy J. Mlakar and Michele M. Mlakar to Roy J. Malakar, trustee, Michele M. Malakar, trustee, Roy Malakar living trust and Michele Malakar living trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- Linda Fargo, executrix, and Thelma Jean Maire estate to Douglas Larry Fargo, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Herbert J. Wilson and Kathy J. Wilson to Russell J. Moore and Diane E. Morre, $20,000, Lawrence Township.
- Edward Barrelle Jr. and Darlene Barrelle to Daniele Nichole Gardner, $6,500, Bigler Township.
- Ronny Petrone, administrator, and Jeanne E. Petrone estate to Ronny Petrone and Jill Test, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Daniel C. Plummer and Diane L. Plummer to Susan M. Bradshaw, $3,500, Sandy Township.
- Jennifer Snyder, administratrix, and Dorothy Mae Jacobs estate, Michael Paul Merrick, $47,500, Burnside Township.
- Steven J. Sloppy, Angela N. Sloppy to Staci Lynn Shaw, $65,000, Bradford Township.
- Timothy Haniwalt and Alita Haniwalt to M. Robin Kania, $24,000, Sandy Township.
- Anthony Johnson to Beth A. Howe, $174,000, Clearfield Borough.
- James F. Haag and Crystal Lindemuth to Crystal Lindemuth, $1, Penn Township.
- Colleen J. Rumery to Brain J. Rumery, $1, Bradford Township.
- Kenneth A. Smith and Georgiann to Kenneth A. Smith, Georgiann Smith and Brande R. Cassick Plyer, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- John Smeal and Pamela Smeal and Clayton Smeal, $10,000, Lawrence Township.
- Roger L. Hoyt and Kathy C. Hoyt to Kevin T. Longe, $78,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Preston D. Weatherholtz and Susan g. Weatherholtz to Kayla R. Rettger, $88,500, Decatur Township.
- Central Penn Housing LLC to Stephanie Witmer, $127,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Robert A. McClure to Steven McClure, $30,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Joseph D. Washell Jr. and Jeriann Washell to Cedric N. Wilt, $237,000, Brisbin Borough.
- Bethaney Lynn Warren to John M. Doran Sr., $10,000, Lawrence Township.
- John Stiles and Debra Stiles to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Richard D. Lucas, sole survivor, and Bonnie G. Lucas estate to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Mary Peiffer to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Christopher R. Kitko, executor, Marie Kitko estate and Paul P. Kitko estate to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Clyde O. Long and Barbara M. Long to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Gold Luster LP, by general partner, and Gold Luster Management LLC, general partner, to Clarence A. Cataldo, $63,050, Huston Township.
- Miles J. Bouch and Beverly J. Bouch to Miles James Bouch, Michael Drew Bouch and Robyn Bloom, $1, Bell Township.
- Modzel’s Dairy Farm LLC to Kimberly K. Smolko, $18,500, Cooper Township.
- Robert James Fullerton and Nina M. Fullerton to Candice Anne McBurnie, trustee/successor and Fullerton family trust, Brady Township.
- Sabrina L. Weber to Jason Hockenberry and Jessica Hockenberry, $29,674.07, Irvona Borough.
- John Natalie Sr. and Nancy Natalie to Courtney Elizabeth Confer, $75,500, Woodward Township.
- Frederick M. Riley and Barbara M. Riley to Clifton M. Gilson and Lisa D. Gilson, $165,000, Pike Township.
- Beth Howe to Cheyanne Bowser, $115,000, DuBois City.
- Regis G. Huerbin, Rhonda Stamm and Robert H. Stamm Jr. to Steve Irvine and Ann Irvine, $350,000, Sandy Township.
- Kristin M. Siwy to Fern Krug and Garrett Samsel, $202,500, Pike Township.