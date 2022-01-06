CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Dec. 23-29.
- Sean E. Eckenrod to Jamie L. Kline and Shelly W. Kline, $84,000, Sandy Township.
- Ronnie L. Phillips Jr. and Lynette C. Phillips to Ronnie L. Phillips Jr. and Lynette C. Phillips, $1, Chester Hill Borough.
- Ronnie L. Phillips Jr. and Lynette C. Phillips to Richard W. Stever III and Kimbra A. Stever, $68,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- William John Rasdorf, Daniel Robert Rasdorf, Kathie Rasdorf, Frederick William Rasdorf, Rhonda Rasdorf, David Rasdorf and Susan Rasdorf to William John Rasdorf, $125,000, Cooper Township.
- Paul Harvey and Lisa M. Harvey to Michael R. Batz and Kimberly R. Batz, $115,000, Knox Township.
- Larry J. Salone to Phillip Salone, trustee, Douglas Salone, trustee, and Salone family trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- Myrtle Zorger to David W. Zorger, trustee, and David W. Zorger Living Trust, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Scott Klaiber, co-executor, Tammy Brundrige, co-executors, and Francis E. Klaiber estate to Anthony Pyne, $165,000, Huston Township.
- Riverhills Hunt LLC to Riverhills Adventures LLC, $1,450,000, Covington Township.
- Denise Delp to Brandon Casey Dollar and Melissa Marie Canaway, $120,000, DuBois City.
- Terry D. Lines and Ann M. Lines to Flamepool Properties LLC, $75,000, DuBois City.
- James R. Lamison estate and Deborah A. Lamison, individually and executrix, to Deborah A. Lamison, $1, Bigler Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Albert G. Zapsky by tax claim to Francis L. Zapsky and Patricia A. Zapsky, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Audie E. Geer by tax claim to Carol A. Mulhollan, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and James C. Lockett by tax claim to Tina M. Peoples, $3,000, Knox Township.
- Christopher Kurcsics and Emily Kurcsics to Randall K. Thornsberry Sr. and Robin L. Thornsberry, $77,000, Sandy Township.
- Nancy L. Woods, by POA, Virginia Woods, and Suzanne M. Woods, POA, to Dwight Greene, $200, Sandy Township.
- Caleb Allen Davis and Stefen Franz Aparicio to Daniel H. Hummel Jr. and Amelia Dawn Hummel, $26,000, Lawrence Township.
- James F. Fleming and Betty E. Fleming to Jimmy R. Fleming, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Barton E. Gill to Joseph John Brzezinski, Tarrenz Janine Brzezinski and Nathan Brzezinski, $142,900, Lawrence Township.
- Jonathan W. Stiner and Susan Stiner to Salvatore Fiorerosso and Barbara Fiorerosso, $197,000, Goshen Township.
- Matthew R. Johnston and Julie A. Johnston to Bradley Mease and Mary Beth Mease, $82,500, Lawrence Township.
- Rita Ott and Alexander Ott to Bethanie K. Martini, $6,500, Sandy Township.
- Pristine Property Holdings, by managing agent, and Susan Andres, managing agent, to Eric O. Conrad and Kathy A. Conrad, $115,000, Sandy Township.
- William V. Harris and Elizabeth B. Harris to Kerry L. Jesberger and Nicholas J. Cianciotti, $136,000, DuBois City.
- PA Wilson Drive LLC to Rellimde of Media LLC Inc., $1,769,662, Lawrence Township.
- Kevin L. Myers to Joseph P. Witherite and Megan E. Witherite, $190,000, Pike Township.
- Robert M. Holland, Candace J. Holland, Kenneth C. Holland, Danette L. Holland, Gerald O. Holland and Susan L. Holland to Richard Depaolis and Cheryl Depaolis, $120,000, Sandy Township.
- C. Alan Walker, general partner, Susan Walker Kriner, general partner, and Shannon Land and Mining Company to BSM Holding LLC, $150,000, Ferguson Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Michael G. Loeser by tax claim and Rosa M. Loeser by tax claim to Walters S. Smiley and Kathleen M. Smiley, $400, Sandy Township.
- Keith A. Klinger, individually and aif, and Elaine F. Klinger, aif, to Holly A. Fink, $2,500, Pike Township.
- Durvin B. Wick to Thomas Wick, $1, Cooper Township.
- Keith A. Klinger and Elaine F. Klinger, by aif, to Brant M. Forcey and Ross A. Forcey, $9,000, Bradford Township.
- Connie M. Walters to Randy J. Walters, Kip L. Walters and Lance R. Walters, $1, Union Township.
- Mohop LP, by general partner, and Cloven LLC, general partner, to Red Oak MHC LLC, $820,000, Sandy Township.
- DuBois Development LLC to 132 Brady LLC, $1,250,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert G. Johnson, partner, Kurt D. Johnson, partner, and Johnson Development Company, TDBA, to Brian F. Wisneski and Kathryn L. Wisneski, $197,000, Sandy Township.
- Thomas A. Funtjar and Dianne S. Funtjar to Brian F. Wisneski and Kathryn L. Wisneski, $197,000, Sandy Township.
- Wava J. Davidson to John O. Davidson and Randall L. Davidson, $1, Bell Township.
- Christopher R. Kitko to Nicole Lynn Kitko, $1, Woodward Township.
- Robert P. Simpson and Lucinda L. Simpson to Billy J. Bainey and Bethany N. Bainey, $6,500, Gulich Township.
- Edwin R. Eckberg and Marsha C. Viard to Marsha C. Viard, $1, Bigler Township.
- Edwin R. Eckberg and Marsha C. Viard to Edwin R. Eckberg, $1, Bigler Township.
- Sharon Wolber, executrix, and Pauline B. Straw estate to Bernard Joseph Straw and Melissa S. Straw, $92,433.05, Chest Township.
- Thomas A. Bender and Analyn Bender to Analyn Bender, $1, DuBois City.
- Gerry D. Graham to Gerry D. Graham, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Accordo Limited Partnership to Anthony J. Delgrippo and Toni L. Delgrippo, $265,000, Decatur Township.
- George H. Tutor Sr. and Joanne M. Tutor to Bryan Durr and Tracey Durr, $7,000, Sandy Township.
- David W. Rice and Patti S. Rice to Joey R. Coyne and Angela M. Coyne, $20,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Geotech Engineering Inc. to Ricky Rafter and Florence Rafter, $25,000, Morris Township.