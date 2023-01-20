CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Dec. 29 to Jan. 5.
Gregory L. Kennis and Te
- resa M. Kennis to Gregory J. Kennis and Rachel L. Kennis, $1, Brady Township.
- Gregory L. Kennis, Teresa M. Kennis, Gregory J. Kennis and Rachel L. Kennis to Gregory J. Kennis and Rachel L. Kennis, $1, Brady Township.
- Richard L. Weichman to AJK Holdings LLC, $30,000, Sandy Township.
- Joel L. Albert, Patricia A. Albert, Gerald R. Albert, Victoria D. Albert and Debra L. Albert to Matthew Kyler, $15,000, Decatur Township.
- Matthew D. Green to Scott A. Kline, $72,000, Lawrence Township.
- Benjamin Hardy, Deborah Hardy and David Hardy to Bigler Chapel, $125,000, Bradford Township.
- Holly A. McGovern and Kyle K. McGovern to Tenglish Construction LLC, $65,000, Lawrence Township.
- Christian L. Runyon to Daniel M. Golembiewski and Susan H. Bourquin, $3,000, Sandy Township.
- Craig L. Lansberry, individually and executor, Jack L. Lansberry Estate, Amy Lansberry Snyder and Kurt J. Lansberry to Craig L. Lansberry, Amy Lansberry Snyder and Kurt J. Lansberry, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Craig L. Lansberry, individually and executor, Jack L. Lansberry Estate, Amy Lansberry Snyder and Kurt J. Lansberry to Craig L. Lansberry and Tia N. Lansberry, $1, Bradford Township.
- Craig L. Lansberry and Tia N. Lansberry to Craig L. Lansberry and Tia N. Lansberry, $1, Bradford Township.
- Craig L. Lansberry, individually and executor, Jack L. Lansberry Estate, Amy Lansberry Snyder and Kurt J. Lansberry to Craig L. Lansberry, Amy Lansberry Snyder and Kurt J. Lansberry, $1, Bradford Township.
- Antonio D. Willar, co-administrator, Marie D. Fritz, co-administrator, and Patrick J. Willar Estate to Antonio D. Willar, $1, Sandy Township.
- David J. Carlini to David J. Carlini, trustee, and David J. Carlini Revocable Living Trust, $1, DuBois City.
- Mark A. Pentz, executor, and Larry Jay Pentz Estate to Eric Pentz, $30,000, Sandy Township.
- Property Development LLC to Chad J. Smith and Kelton Alenovitz, $1,000, Cooper Townhsip.
- Kenneth A. Braniff Jr., Jacqueline L. Braniff, Vicky L. Braniff and Deborah Lynn Harrell to John P. Yingling Sr. and Debra B. Yingling, $150,000, Lawrence Township.
- Thomas M. Irwin to Joshua A. Knight and Jessica P.M. Knight, $42,500, Woodward Township.
- Robert A. Bush to Justin Carl Stamm and Samantha Marie Stamm, $30,000, Decatur Township.
- Lu Ellen Bowman to Builders Best Estate LLC, $365,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Phillip J. Garman to Phillip J. Garman and Kim L. Garman, $1, Covington Township.
- Kevin L. Shannon and Debra D. Shannon to Zayne Rhed, $1, Sandy Township.
- Cherry Timber Associates Inc. to Nathan A. Benton, $3,187.50, Huston Township.
- Janetta J. Huber to Dennis G. Shealer and Brenda Shealer, $110,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- Calvin W. Wood to Charles Conklin Jr. and Jessica Conklin, $178,000, Graham Township.
- Brent M. Orr and Joie M. Orr to Alisha A. Torretti, $270,500, Sandy Township.
- David L. Roadarmel and Vickie M. Roadarmel to Lucy Hawk LLC, $35,000, DuBois City.
- Dawn E. Krishart to Ryan Feldman, $10,000, DuBois City.
- Eileen M. Chnupa and Joseph W. Chnupa to Devin L. Rhoad and Erinn R. Rhoad, $140,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Betty Jane Harshorne to Kelsey R. Frye and Kylie D. Frye, $152,900, Clearfield Borough.
- Nicholas A. Hammer and Margaret F. Hammer to Clifford Worth Dixon, $143,000, Sandy Township.
- Jacob P. Waslosky, by AIF, and Candise Waslosky, AIF, to Lori S. Houser, $113,000, Gulich Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Earle D. Lees Jr. by sheriff and Darlene K. Lees by sheriff to John A. Rogers and Cristina Fischer, $26,255.53, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff and Hope Martin by sheriff to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, on behalf, and RMF Buylut Acquisition Trust 2022-HB1, $1,506.28, Clearfield Borough.
- Robert E. McGonigal, Frederick E. McGonigal and Zachary T. McGonigal to Trevor Rabenstein, $5,000, Karthaus Township.
- Mabel Lobb Brown, individually and executrix and Roy N. Dahlin Estate to Lesley W. Jarrett and Cynthia A. Jarrett, $1, Woodward Township.
- Robert McClure to Steven McClure, $45,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Vision Quality Components Inc to Innovative Sintered Metals Inc, $750,000, Lawrence Township.
- Christopher J. Harris and Michele R. Harris to Christopher J. Harris, $1, Sandy Township.
- Nichole S. Unch to Samuel J. Unch III, $10, Curwensville Borough.
- Lainey D. Dillon to John Danielewicz, $60,000, Jordan Township.
- George M. Fatula Jr., co-executor, Daniel R. Fatula, co-executor, and George M. Fatula Sr. Estate to JB Properties of DuBois LLC, $30,000, DuBois City.
- Christian F. Jacobs to Christian F. Jacobs, $1, Union Township.