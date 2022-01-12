CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Dec. 30–Jan. 5.
- Shelly L. Ruhl, executrix, and Mary L. Smith estate to James K. Smith II, $1, Girard Township.
- Joseph W. Rubbe and Kimberly S. Rubbe to Joseph W. Rubbe and Kimberly S. Rubbe, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Douglas L. McClellan and Karen McClellan to Jesse Zimmerman, $1, Bradford Township.
- Janet Grice, executrix, and Ruth J. Smeal estate to Christina L. Pruznak, $46,500, Irvona Borough.
- Louis W. Brumbaugh and Cynthia J. Brumbaugh to Victor F. Mihalow and Teresa K. Mihalow, $171,500, Irvona Borough.
- Richard C. Mock and Michelle M. Mock to Jamie L. Mock Lidwlel, $60,000, Huston Township.
- Karen L. Nolan, Karen Kenkay Deist, Neil J. Diest, Kathy L. Elieff Abrahamson, Kenneth L. Abrahamson, Jolene Barbarazzeni, Krista L. Kennedy and Charles Kennedy to Edward J. Tate, $25,000, Sandy Township.
- Gilbert J. Barker Jr. to Gilbert J. Barker Jr., $1, Sandy Township.
- Juniata Lake Properties LLC to DuBois Resorts LLC, $45,000, DuBois City.
- Lee Grace Valigorsky to P. Joseph Valigorsky II and Toni M. Cherry, $1, DuBois City.
- Scott G. Shively, individually and executor, and Shirley K. Erickson estate to Scott G. Shively, $1, DuBois City.
- Raymond C. Young and Barbara J. Young to Raymond C. Young, $1, Brady Township.
- Raymond C. Young and Barbara J. Young to Richard C. Young, $1, Brady Township.
- Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad Inc. to City of DuBois and DuBois City, $95,400, Sandy Township.
- Dixie L. Stoddard, individually and executrix, and Claude Fedeli estate to Dixie L. Stoddard, James F. Stoddard, and Dustin A. Delp, $1, Huston Township.
- James J. Patterson Post No. 813 Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States to City of DuBois and DuBois City, $3,300, DuBois City.
- James L. Bayer, individually and co-executor, Thomas S. Bayer, individually and co-executor, and Sara Fae Bayer estate to James L. Bayer, Thomas S. Bayer and Tammy L. Simmons, $1, Union Township.
- Eric D. Good and Jennifer Good to Brian Borgoyn and Melissa Dawn Borgoyn, $770,000, Sandy Township.
- Heath J. Mulhollan and Jo Dee Mulhollan to William J. Muth and Annette Muth, $58,000, DuBois City.
- Charles G. Read to Lisa Kay Read and Brian David Read, $1, Bradford Township.
- Bernie Kephart, trustee, David Mital, trustee, Mark Magill, trustee, James Cowfer III, trustee, Adam Oswalt, trustee, and Lick Run Lodge to Kevin Collins, $135,000, Lawrence Township.
- Mary Beth Lanich to Mark A. Brown and Shayne T. Brown, $20,000, Lawrence Township.
- Kamp Sick Sense LLC to Perry Rowles Jr. and Cory Rowles, Goshen Township.
- Roger J. Andras, Lois M. Andras, Roger G. Andras, Nicole Andras, and Michelle Lee Fulp to Michael H. Cochrane and Lorraine A. Cochrane, $560,000, Sandy Township.
- L. Michael Ross and Donna J. Ross to David R. Fialkovich, Denise R. Fialkovich, Bailey N. Fialkovich, and Bethany L. Fialkovich, $109,000, Sandy Township.
- Justin H. Williams and Breanna N. Williams to Garrett W. Bell and Ambreia V. Bell, $65,000, Wallaceton Borough.
- Brian Tyger and Gidget E. Stetz to Brian G. Tyger, $1, Sandy Township.
- Joyce A. Taylor and Stephen R. Taylor to Eric J. Mackie, $85,000, DuBois City.
- William John Kramer Jr. and Dana Marie Kramer to Michael D. Krach and Gregory B. Krach, $115,000, Sandy Township.
- Dawn Bumberger, executrix, and Esther Judy Myers estate to Shawn Reese, $1, Bradford Township.
- Riverfront Hospitality LLC to Square One Community Inc., $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Tecam Enterprises LLC to Brandon Lee Reigh and Savannah McCloskey Riegh, $137,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Ruth E. McGovern estate, Ann M. Potter, co-executrix and Connie J. Chambers, co-executrix to Ashley R. Clark, $60,000, Karthaus Township.
- Vareh Enterprises LLC to Dominic L. Varacallo and Andrea R. Varacallo, $600,000, Sandy Township.
- David M. Carr and Esther G. Carr to Carr Property Holdings LLC, $1, DuBois City.
- Rodney L. Bowman and Tracy M. Bowman to Laurann L. Bivins and Andreaus L. Bivins, $158,100, Clearfield Borough.
- Donald Paul Robertson and Kimberly Louise Robertson to Thomas J. Murray, $280,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Amy L. Farrell by sheriff sale and Thomas P. Farrell by sheriff sale to Priority First Federal Credit Union, $7,354.12, DuBois City.
- LeRoy Emigh estate, Robin L. Yarger, co-administratrix, Kathryne L. Lewis, co-administratrix, and Kristina M. Fenton to Kristina M. Fenton, $1, Boggs Township.
- Professional Business Sources LLC to Justin Paul Yale and Emily Ann Truden, $204,900, Clearfield Borough.
- Paula M. Leonard, executrix, and Raymond Wisor estate to Eric S. Peters, $5,000, Bradford Township.
- Joseph W. Gordon Jr., trustee, and Joseph W. Gordon GST Exempt Family Trust to William C. Gordon, trustee, and Elizabeth C. Gordon GST Exempt Family Trust, $1, Pine Township.
- Thomas L. Luzier, co-executor, Marie C. Watkins estate and Bradley L. Luzier co-executor, to Beverly Steinig and Ingo Steinig, $125,000, Covington Township.
- Martha J. Deppe to Dawn Deppe and Regina Smith, $128,000, Morris Township.
- Louis Tate, Debora A. Tate, Edward John Tate, and Renee L. Palmiere Tate to Edward John Tate, $1, DuBois City.
- Louis Tate, Debora A. Tate, Edward John Tate, Renee L. Palmiere Tate to Edward John Tate, $1, DuBois City.
- Louis Tate, Debora A. Tate, Edward John Tate, Renee L. Palmiere Tate to Edward John Tate, $1, DuBois City.