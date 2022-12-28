CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Dec. 8-14.
- William W. Naugle Jr. to William W. Naugle Jr., $1, Covington Township.
- Arthur Skaggs and Sally Skaggs to Ronald E. Skaggs and Darren L. Skaggs, $1, DuBois City.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Dean M. Maps by tax claim to James A. Collins and Shari L. Collins, $400, Lawrence Township.
- Patrick R. Oldaker Estate and Traci L. Oldaker to Tyler Rory Oldaker, $1, Westover Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Clyde W. Kuhn Jr. by tax claim to Roy Allen Brownlee and Jessica Lee Brownlee, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Marvin J. D’Arcangelo Revocable Trust by tax claim, Marvin J. D’Arcangelo by tax claim, trustee, and Anne Cote D’Arcangelo by tax claim to Eric Fox, $490.80, Goshen Township.
- Betty J. Rebar to William M. Rebar, $1, Knox Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, David L. Schall by tax claim, Mark Munday by tax claim and Matthew Bloom by tax claim to Property Development LLC, $15,000, Pike Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Kaye Earl Clements by tax claim to Property Development LLC, $732.27, Girard Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Anne C. D’Arcangelo by tax claim to Property Development LLC, $900, Goshen Township.
- Rebecca I. Coulter, individually and administratrix, and Mearl D. Coulter Estate to Carl R. Conrad and Susan E. Conrad, $10,000, Bradford Township.
- George A. Smart Sr. to Corey Bonfardin and Chelsea Bonfardin, $166,000, Huston Township.
- Frank S. Golesich, trustee, Brock Golesich, by trustee, Travis Golesich, by trustee, Sara Golesich, Michelle Golesich, Kevin J. Smith, Monica J. Smith and Teresa June Golesich to William K. Kisel and Sharon L. Kisel, $29,900, Girard Township.
- Naomi Hubler to Ronald L. Thompson, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Betty L. Wingert, trustee, and Wingert Living Trust to Betty L. Wingert, $1, Brady Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Sheila Keith by tax claim to Zerfoss Property LLC, $8,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Linda S. Frank, individually and administrator C.T.A., Charles W. Frank Estate to Leroy M. Beiler and Mary Ellen Beiler, $220,000, Covington Township.
- Ernest R. Albert and Diane M. Albert to Arianne V. Myers, $1, Bradford Township.
- Brenda A. Hubler to Kee Investments Inc, $100,000, Cooper Township.
- Dawn M. Fowler, administratrix, and George W. Jury Estate to Robert John Myers Jr., $80,000, Lawrence Township.
- Sam R. Rodi Estate and C. Scott Rodi, executor, to Jesse C. Duckett and Nicole M. Duckett, $77,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Ernest C. Taylor, by AIF, Eve J. Camuso, AIF, and Julie O. Taylor to Richard H. Burkett and Joyce Burkett, $260,000, Sandy Township.
- Roy Properties LLC to Layton A. Yarus, $78,000, DuBois City.
- JW Pry and Sons, Thad W. Pry, partner, and Todd W. Pry, partner, to World Wide Equipment Co LLC and World Wide Hose & Supply Co, DBA, $150,000, Bradford Township.
- Julie Stewart to Jessica L. Dempsey, $140,000, Sandy Township.
- Mark J. Houston and Allan R. Shimmel to Larry K. Cole and Cynthia A. Cole, $65,000, Morris Township.
- John Botteicher and Irene Botteicher to Chad M. Noel, $68,000, Beccaria Township.
- Lita Houston, executrix, and Velma L. Francisko Estate to Roye C. Houston, $75,000, Morris Township.
- Ronald B. Strattan Jr. and Christine M. Strattan to Andrew J. Woolridge, trustee, and Andrew J. Woolridge Trust, $30,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Robert W. Miller and Mary Lou Miller to Mark J. Guthridge, $175,000, DuBois City.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Norma D. Newman by tax claim to Angela McClellan, $500, Boggs Township.
- Ecommerce Now LLC to Michael A. Eldridge and Carol Ann Eldridge, $1, Chest Township.
- Charles T. McKay and Janet McKay to Kylie Anne Camplese and Kyle William Gerber, $150,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert A. McClure to Darlene S. McClure, $1, Penn Township.
- Robert A. McClure and Darlene S. McClure to Darlene S. McClure, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Granite Road LLC to David R. Bish and Joanne K. Bish, $250,000, Union and Sandy townships.
- Ryan Patrick Belles and Heather Ruth Belles to House of Rotts LLC, $75,000, Woodward Township.
- William L. Royer Jr. and Amanda L. Royer to William L. Royer Jr., $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Letha M. Queen to Robert V. Barrett, $199,900, Jordan Township.
- Paul E. Hockenberry to Paul W. Hockenberry, $86,000, Beccaria Township.
- Kathy Jean Yoder, John A. Yoder and Mandy Yoder to John A. Yoder and Mandy Yoder, $1, Bell Township.
- Mildred English, by POA, Dean H. English, individually and POA, and Timothy W. English to Dean H. English and Timothy W. English, $1, Covington Township.
- Mildred B. English, by POA, and Dean H. English, individually and POA, to Dean H. English, Susanne M. English and Amanda L. Peters, $1, Graham Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Darl C. Ferguson Estate by sheriff sale and First Commonwealth Bank, at the suit of Ferguson Property, to First Commonwealth Bank, $1,329.68, DuBois City.
- Paul D. Throne, Mary L. Throne, Rebecca Throne, Timothy Throne, Karen Lauer, Elizabeth Grenci and Mary Lauren Johnston to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- George Leblanc and Nancy Leblanc to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Sandra G. Holler and Louis J. Holler Jr. Estate to Brian L. Troup and Misty R. Troup, $10, Sandy Township.
- Barbara Groel to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LCC to Barbara R. Groel and Linda J. Baumgarten, $10, Sandy Township.
- Bradley Mullen and Stacey Mullen to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Glenn L. Schuckers and E. Ann Schuckers to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- David Marshall, executor, and Donald R. Marshall Estate to Jeffrey R. Emeigh, $450, Brady Township.
- James M. Martino and Patricia L. Martino to James M. Martino Asset Protection Trust, Patricia L. Martino Asset Protection Trust and Gregory Michael Martino, trustee, $1, Sandy Township.
- James M. Martino and Patricia L. Marino to James M. Martino Asset Protection Trust, Patricia L. Martino Asset Protection Trust and Gregory Michael Martino, trustee, $1, Sandy Township.
- James M. Martino and Patricia L. Martino to James M. Martino Asset Protection Trust, Patricia L. Martino Asset Protection Trust and Gregory Michael Martino, trustee, $1, Sandy Township.
- Spencer Jarrett to Spencer Jarrett, $1, Boggs Township.
- Edmond M. George to David M. George, $1, Gulich, Woodward and Bigler townships.
- Edmond George to Edmond M. George and Carolyn George Listach, $1, Houtzdale Borough.
- Edmond M. George to Edmond M. George, Emily J. Shylock and Carolyn George Listach, $1, Houtzdale Borough.
- Edmond M. George to Edmond M. George and David M. George,$1, Decatur Township.
- Forth Ward Hose Company to Big Snorter Sporting Alliance, $1, Huston Township.
- Bonnie K. Williams to Dennis A. Dixson and Dorothy J. Dixson, $11,000, Morris Township.
- Peter I. Shah to Brandon J. Lauder, $25,000, Graham Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Martha K. Tourtillotte by tax claim to Jeffrey Ray Emeigh and Joel Martin Geesay, $800, Goshen Township.
- Mark Weld to Julie Daisher, $45,666.49, Greenwood Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau to James A. Collins, $15, Lawrence Township.