CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Dec. 9-15.
- Rodney J. Swatsworth and Harvard Bloom to Rodney J. Swatsworth and Hazel Weber, $1, Bloom Township.
- Scott A. Holencik to Scott A. Holencik and Armida Ortiz Holencik, $1, Morris Township.
- Robert B. Little and Elizabeth K. Little to Andrew J. Hummel, $11,500, Cooper Township.
- Brenda S. Gillette, executrix, and Paul Fulton Jr. estate to Ronald W. Fulton and LuAnn M. Fulton, $1, Burnside Township.
- Robert L. Johns Jr., by agent, and Kylee R. Good, agent, to Nancy A. Strayer and Jerilyn Landeck, $38,900, Coalport Borough.
- Jason L. Henry and Brandie L. Henry to Susan M. Gardner and Daniel E. Gardner, $130,000, Sandy Township.
- Carol A. Caldwell to Carol A. Caldwell and Bradford Greene, $1, Pike Township.
- Cherry Timber Associates Inc. to Glenn E. Shaffer, $25,000, Huston Township.
- Chad D. Schmidt and Judy M. Schmidt to Justin S. Ross, $6,325, Sandy Township.
- John J. Brown Jr., Mary J. Brown, Jessica E. Brown Runyon and Jason J. Runyon to Jeffrey Wagner and Shiloh Wagner, $165,000, Sandy Township.
- Darren Mennitti to Megan N. Mennitti and Jaden Mennitti, $1, Brady Township.
- Vonda L. Visnofksy and Edward L. Visnofsky Jr. to Sheila Renee Gunsallus, $93,000, Pike Township.
- Shelby R. Rowles to Samuel H. Bressler, $6,500, Pike Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Steven Surganovich by tax claim to Michael Gilbert and Jamie Gilbert, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, James R. McGonigal by tax claim to Becky K. McGonigal by tax claim to MC Housing Solutions, $3,000, Cooper Township.
- Gary Michael Stoyek by aif and Ellen Marie Stoyek, individually and aif, to Megan Lynn Hoover, and Katie Jo Stoyek Edwards, $1, Pike Township.
- Clearfield Beagle Club to James D. Strong and Haley R. Strong, $210,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Brian D. Ballock and Jennifer Ballock to Brian D. Ballock, $1, Woodward Township.
- Scott J. Moore and Linda Lezzer Moore to Sprague Family Barn LLC, $425,000, DuBois City.
- Levoy Jane Tomasini to Johnston Investment Properties LLC, $9,000, Bradford Township.
- James W. Miles and Nancy Marie Miles to David E. Miller and MaryAnn D. Miller, $100,000, Brady Township.
- Edward C. Wagner Jr., individually and trustee, Donald E. Wagner, individually and trustee, and Hemlock Lodge to Bilbuck Farms LLC, $94,000, Girard Township.
- Mark P. Gephart and Christine A. Gephart to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Jeffrey A. Schatz to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- William Joseph Durbin Jr. and Diane K. Durbin to Stephen A. Bowser and Mary Frances Silva Bowser, $20,000, Bell Township.
- Brian D. Campbell, executor, and Lola Campbell estate to Brian D. Campbell, $1, Sandy Township.
- Jacob Monella and Brittanie Monella to Edward R. Williams, $77,500, DuBois City.
- Leonard L. Thompson and Sandra J. Thompson to Dana J. Brady and Kevin Brady, $1, Boggs Township.
- Patrick Mercer to Tara Baney and Branden M. Secrest, $89,900, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Michael Mitchell and Jennifer Mitchell to Clyde Thomas Miller, $174,900, Boggs Township.
- Sylvia J. Yarger, individually and trustee, Johnie J. Yarger, revocable living trust, and Sylvia J. Yarger revocable living trust to Cynthia L. McGuire and Tara E. Richtscheit, $1, Woodward Township.
- Kenneth Phillips to Kenneth Phillips and Barbara L. Quade, $1, Brisbin Borough.
- D. Quigley Properties LLC to LJC Contracting LLC, $125,000, Clearfield Borough.
- David A. McNeel, executor, and Howard C. McNeel III estate to James Allen Bloom II, $117,020, Lawrence Township.
- Bradley D. Twigg to Bradley D. Twigg and Donna L. Twigg, $1, Gulich Township.
- Bradley D. Twigg to Bradley D. Twigg and Donna L. Twigg, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Beverly Hughes and Carol A. Fox to Cynthia A. Isenberg and Mark William Fox, $50,000, Burnside Township.
- Marlene McFarland to Rodney Jay McFarland and Katie Jo McFarland, $1,000, Cooper Township.
- Joy I. Duke to Matthew Duke, $46,000, Bradford Township.
- Nancy E. Woomer, Sandra J. Burns, Rhea K. Wahrenberger, David D. Smoyer, by agent, Nancy Witmer, agent, and Ruth A. Gray to Robert B. Hall and Kenneth A. Hall, $1, Decatur Township.
- Nicholas W. Bearfield and Taneil P. Bearfield to Nicholas W. Bearfield and Taneil P. Bearfield, $1, Sandy Township.
- Erin Bennett, guardian, Kevin Hyde, guardian, and Larry E. Buskirk estate, by guardian, to Troy Donahue and Barbara J. Donahue, $18,000, DuBois City.
- Clepper Holdings LLC to DuBois AC Holdings LLC, $55,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield Intermediate Unit No. 10 to Shawn A. Hall and Brooke N. Mohney, $125,000, Boggs Township.
- EHR LLC to Michael J. Raczkowski, $1, Union Township.
- EHR LLC to Michael J. Raczkowski, $1, Union Township.
- Tyler Matthew Osterhout to Tyler Osterhout, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Lawrence E. Jones to Dustin J. Moyer and Krista L. Buynak, $83,187.50, Gulich Township.
- Jenny M. Wick and Durvin B. Wick to Stephanie Jo Schaffer, $247,000, Cooper Township.
- Christopher M. Moore and Kirstan A. Eger to Kirstan A. Eger, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Valarie J. Miceli and Matthew Milliron to Jeremy J. Ruffner and Lisa M. Ruffner, $1, Lawrence Township.
- David L. Fishel to David L. Fishel, $1, Burnside Township.