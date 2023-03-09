CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Feb. 16-22:
- Richard C. Myers, Joan M. Myers, Kenneth W. Myers, Donnie L. Myers, Diana J. Southard and Edward L. Southard to Dylan C. Hamilton and Taylor Bloom, $99,000, Decatur Township.
- David Anderson and Courtney Anderson to Dan Corey and Taryn Miller, $200, Sandy Township.
- Barbara Veres to Debra J. Veres Ulbrick and Donna J. Clark, $1, Cooper Township.
- Melissa K. Bigney, Scott W. Doutt and Sara L. Nicholson to Daniel B. Doutt, $1, DuBois City.
- Patricia Ann Hahn, administratrix, James R. Smay Estate, James Raymond Smay and Harold Lee Smay to Patricia Ann Hahn, $1, Pike Township.
- John P. Ferry and Mary Jo Ferry to Douglas C. Hale, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Randy T. Mineweaser, Nicole Joshak and Lorraine Mineweaser to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Diane E. Fontana to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Robert E. Wingfield and Thomas A. Wingfield to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- David Lynott III and Donna Lynott to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- William J. Campbell and Linda K. Campbell to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- William J. Campbell to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- William J. Campbell and Linda K. Campbell to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- William J. Campbell to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township
- Terry L. Russo and Rosanne Russo to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Ronald P. Zuzack and Elaine N. Zuzack to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Randy T. Mineweaser, $10, Sandy Township.
- Silverwoods Association Inc to Diane E. Fontana, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Robert E. Wingfield and Thomas A. Wingfield, $10, Sandy Township.
- Silverwoods Association Inc to David Lynott III and Donna Lynott, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to William J. Campbell and Linda K. Campbell, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to William J. Campbell and Linda K. Campbell, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to William J. Campbell and Linda K. Campbell, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to William J. Campbell and Linda K. Campbell, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Terry L. Russo and Rosanne Russo, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Terry L. Russo and Rosanne Russo, $10, Sandy Township.
- John R. Coburn and Pamela Coburn to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Arvena Lauver, sole survivor, and Robert E. Thompson Estate to Joseph L. Hartman Jr. and Brandi Lynn Hartman, $10, Sandy Township.
- Shirley A. Gallaher to William M. McAuley and Beth A. McAuley, $70,000, Beccaria Township.
- Harry E. Shepler to Traci Shepler, $45,000, Troutville Borough.
- Aubrey New, co-executrix, Gregory A. New Estate and Matthew New, co-executor, to William E. Wise, VMD, $28,000, Bell Township.
- James L. Hawkins, Lisa A. Hawkins, Herbert Hawkins Jr. and Tina M. Hawkins to Herbert Hawkins Jr. and Tina M. Hawkins, $1, Glen Hope Borough.
- Robert W. Cotter and Linda E. Cotter to Jayne D. Cotter, $1, Brisbin Borough.
- Donalad C. Bender and Barbara J. Bender to Samantha L. Morgan, $85,000, Lawrence Township.
- Timothy L. Cose Sr., Margaret A. Close, Charles E. Eckert and Patricia E. Eckert to Thomas M. Czar and Tina R. Czar, $5,000, Sandy Township.
- Timothy L. Close Sr. and Margaret A. Close to John J. Firanski and Nicole L. Firanski, $1,200, Sandy Township.
- Carol J. Walker and Henry S. Walker to Faith Ann Walker, $1, Gulich Township.
- Scott E. Blose and Rhonda L. Blose to Scott E. Blose, $1, DuBois City.
- Daniel R. Minns and Diane L. Minns to David Shimmel and Debora Shimmel, $10,000, Union Township.
- Scott Blose and Rhonda L. Blose to Rhonda L. Blose, $1, DuBois City.
- Haylee Hickman and Frederick Hickman to Shawn B. Rigg, $135,000, Graham Township.
- Terry L. Corl, successor trustee, and Helen Sicktich Revocable Trust to Terry L. Corl, trustee and John J. Sicktich Supplemental Needs Trust, $1, Gulich Township.
- Rebecca Russo to Kristine W. Hileman, $40,000, DuBois City.
- David Gribik and Susan Gribik to George Saula and Jacqueline Saula, $75,000, Union Township.
- Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County to BG & DG Properties LLC, $6,500, Morris Township.
- Robin H. Russell to Skyler Paige Leoni, $167,000, Sandy Township.
- Cathleen J. Henderson and Brian S. Henderson to Corey Andrew Harner, $6,000, Huston Township.
- Todd Lauback, Laura K. Lauback, David C. Thompson and Wanda L. Thompson to James John Pilosky and Shyann Marie Beatty, $125,000, Cooper Township.
- Lorraine R. Ettaro to Gold Luster LP, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Richard Cowder to Kenneth Earl Hummel and Kerri L. Hummel, $500, Bradford Township.
- Margaret H. Hertlein to Margaret H. Hertlein, trustee, Terra M. Noerr, trustee, and Hertlein Irrevocable Trust, $1, Karthaus Township.
- Michael Wingate and Laura Wingate to Michael Wingate and Laura Wingate, $1, Sandy Township.
- J. Clark Lecker and Mary B. Lecker to CMH Property Development LLC, $2,000, Sandy Township.
- 512 E 5th St LLC to E&M Construction, $48,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Craig D. Danko and Christy S. Danko to Craig D. Danko, $1, Pike Township.