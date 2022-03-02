CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Feb. 16-24.
- Donald R. O’Dell to Donald R. O’Dell, Robert Benjamin O’Dell and Amanda Jane Kritzer, $1, Pike Township.
- Kenny L. Hand to E. A. Hand Enterprises LLC, $1, Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township.
- Gary Laskowsky and Kristine Gutkowksi to Eryn Cargein, $189,900, Lawrence Township.
- Rex D. Read, co-executor, Rebecca Read, co-executor, and Mary Ellen Read estate to Sarah R. Read, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- John J. Ninosky and Joseph J. Ninosky to Frank V. Hutton, Andrew C. Hutton and Michael V. Ninosky, $8,285, Beccaria Township.
- Kathy Sisler, executor, and Wilma M. Guilyard estate to Sandra A. Poerio, $148,000, DuBois City.
- Thomas A. Shimchock to Tammy M. Angeletti, $190,000, Sandy Township.
- Christopher J. Colna and Beth Ann Colna to Christopher J. Colna, $1, Lawrence Township and Bradford Township.
- Joseph J. Davis Diehl and Margaret R. Leitel estate to Joseph J. Davis Diehl, $1, DuBois City.
- Thomas W. Swanger, co-executor, Deborah I. Hayes, co-executor and executrix, and Betty A. Swanger estate to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Jeffrey Dominy, individually and executor, and Frank L. Dominy estate to Spencer Young, $10,000, Pike Township.
- Bonnie Marie Norris to Michael R. Kawa Jr., $20,549, Woodward Township.
- Deborah C. Irwin to Norman Darrell Irvine and Sheila Mae Irvine, $65,000, Beccaria Township.
- Spencer J. Dunlap and Alayna Dunlap to Bryce T. Dunlap, $1, Decatur Township.
- Judith A. Hand to Jineshkum Shah, $132,500, Sandy Township.
- John Schram and Antoinette Genesi Schram to Adam Fraser and Ashley N. Fraser, $4,000, Gulich Township.
- Scott Paul Kitchen and Mary Arlene Kitchen to Joseph R. Bobby, $45,000, Chest Township.
- Cynthia J. Butler, executrix, and Helen E. Butler estate to Brian J. Butler, $1, New Washington Borough.
- Jeffrey M. Stenta and Jolene M. Stenta to Thomas H. Stewart and Catherine A. Stewart, $115,000, Union Township.
- Linda L. Dupert to Katie J. Lenhart, $112,000, Bradford Township.
- Marlene McFarland to Matthew Basalla and Gwendolyn Basalla, $90,400, Cooper Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Mark M. Ward by sheriff sale, Christina J. Ward by sheriff sale, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee/by the suit of Ward property, and Quercus Mortgage Investment Trust, by trustee, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, and Quercus Mortgage Investment Trust, by trustee, $1,907.11, Coalport Borough.
- Brandon J. Burge and Taylor J. Burge to Taylor J. Burge, $1, Brisbin Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Gary Holes by tax claim and Jo Ann Holes by tax claim to Jessica N. McCracken, $1,200, Mahaffey Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and J&S Investment Group by tax claim to Kelly C. Wallace, $2,000, Bradford Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Ray Smith Family Limited Partnership by tax claim to Clearee 21 LLC, $400, Decatur Township.
- Richard L. Rupert to Lane H. Rupert, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Amy Jo Reeder to Robert R. Walker and Irene Lynn Chapman, $225,000, Cooper Township.
- Joshua Carr to Tabytha Carr to Michael Beers and Misty Beers, $179,000, Morris Township.
- John Wells, trustee, and Fudrow Land Trust to Scott T. Conway, $1, Bigler Township.
- D. Blaine Carr and Susan R. Carr to Brandon C. Carr and Hillary J. Carr, $1, DuBois City.
- Bonnie R. Vokes to Bonnie R. Vokes, Jacqueline S. Ciamacco, Robert D. Vokes Jr., Jennifer L. Royer, Jill A. Vokes and William J. Vokes, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Thomas J. Frank to DuBois Beverage Inc., $250,000, Sandy Township.
- Carol J. Johnson, Bernard Johnson, Karan A. Stiles, and Jesse A. Stiles to Daniel N. Stiles and Nichole L. Stiles, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Kenneth A. Stiles and Holly A. Stiles to Kenneth A. Stiles and Holly A. Stiles, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Carl T. Hubler, Mary Jo Hubler and Brandy Coder to Karen Schmoke and John Schmoke, $25,000, Morris Township.
- Todd D. Srock and Desiree M. Srock to Todd D. Srock and Desiree M. Srock, $1, Jordan Township.
- John M. Bakaysa, executor, and Mary Louise Bakaysa estate to Mindy Marie Frey, $108,000, Mahaffey Borough.
- Robert S. Huston and Cynthia Lou Huston to Robert S. Huston, $1, Sandy Township.
- Darwin E. Shaffer and Pamela J. Shaffer to Eric J. Shaffer, $1, Huston Township.
- Darwin E. Shaffer and Pamela J. Shaffer to Darwin E. Shaffer and Pamela J. Shaffer, $1, Huston Township.
- Kristalyn A. Bailey and Nikolas W. Kowalczyk to Clayton F. Westover Jr., $8,500, Westover Borough.
- Mervin G. Brumbaugh, Betty L. Brumbaugh, Darrell D. Brumbaugh and Connie J. Brumbaugh to Darrell D. Brumbaugh and Connie J. Brumbaugh, $10, Sandy Township.
- Melvin E. Westerman and Emma L. Westerman to Christian E. Erichsen, $10, Sandy Township.
- James J. Watts, sole survivor, and Connie S. Watts estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Lorena Ramos to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Steven A. Dahle and Rebecca S. Dahle to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Robert Kester and Paula Kester to James Woodson and Laura Woodson, $10, Sandy Township.
- Alan K. Chambers and Deborah J. Chambers to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Lorena Ramos, $10, Sandy Township.
- Derek J. McGuire to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Bradley G. Foster and Debra L. Foster to Bradley G. Foster and Debra L. Foster, $1, Boggs Township.
- Gordon D. Kear and Janice C. Kear to Dale G. Kear and Mitzi C. Kear, $1, Sandy Township.
- Gordon D. Kear and Janice C. Kear to Gordon D. Kear and Janice C. Kear, $1, Sandy Township.
- Gordon D. Kear and Janice C. Kear to Deborah G. Hepburn and John D. Hepburn, $1, Sandy Township.
- Dale Kear and Mitzi C. Kear to Dale G. Kear and Mitzi C. Kear, $1, Sandy Township.
- Deborah G. Hepburn to John D. Hepburn to Deborah G. Hepburn and John D. Hepburn, $1, Sandy Township.
- Timothy J. Baughman and Tina L. Baughman to Stacy Nagy, $1, Decatur Township.
- Deborah L. Ogden, executrix, and William R. Ogden Jr. estate to Anthony Petraglia and Kathy Petraglia, $29,000, Lawrence Township.
- Terry C. Hawk to Terry C. Hawk and Debra L. Hawk, $1, Cooper Township.
- Troy L. Sparks and Wendy A. Sparks to Troy L. Sparks, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Raymond P. Medred and Tamara A. Medred to John D. Hiles and Melissa A. Hiles, $185,000, Sandy Township.
- John Rogers and Joseph Clair Weakland, $12,000, Westover Borough.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Jessica C. Hemphill by sheriff sale, CBT bank at the suit of Hemphill property and Riverview Bank at the suit of Hemphill property, to Casteel Properties LLC, $1, Pike Township.