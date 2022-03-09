CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Feb. 24-March 1.
- John A. Rogers to Joseph Clair Weakland, $12,000, Westover Borough.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Jessica C. Hemphill by sheriff sale, and CBT Bank at the suit of Hemphill Property to Casteel Properties LLC, $1, Pike Township.
- Robert D. Rorabaugh, individually and partner, Daniel J. Rorabaugh, individually and partner, Roger D. Rorabaugh, individually and partner, and Rorabaugh Lumber Company, partnership to J.B. Select LLC, $30,000, Burnside Borough.
- Robert D. Rorabaugh, individually and partner, Daniel J. Rorabaugh, individually and partner, Roger D. Rorabaugh, individually and partner, and Rorabaugh Lumber Company, partnership, to J. B. Select LLC, $230,000, Burnside Borough.
- Michael A. Randolph and Jennifer L. Randolph to Morann Gun and Rod Club, $7,500, Beccaria Township.
- William G. Bezilla to William G. Bezilla and Rachel Lee Ryen, $1, Bradford Township.
- James E. Olosky by aif and Samuel J. Maney, aif, to Karl D. Peterson and Elisabeth Peterson, $87,500, Curwensville Borough.
- Get Investments LLC to Vassilios Tsatsis, $33,000, DuBois City.
- Jonathan Reichard and Randi Reichard to Jonathan Reichard and Randi Reichard, $1, Morris Township.
- John A. Ulaky and Kimberly Sue Ulaky to Nicole S. Nissley, $10,000, Cooper Township.
- Christopher J. Schaffer to Christopher J. Schaffer and Elisabeth J. Schaffer, $1, Penn Township.
- Michael J. Luzier Sr. and Christine C. Luzier to Christine C. Luzier, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Michael James Luzier Sr. and Christine Carla Luzier to Christine C. Luzier, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Gennaro Brooks Church to Richard Sems and Stephen Sems, $207,500, Chest Township.
- Esper J. Elias to Kelsey R. Beilair, $5,800, Ramey Borough.
- Michael J. Babick and Pamela S. Babick to Dorothy Spera, Joyce Babick Graham, Richard Lynn Babick and Sarah Anna Babick, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Rebecca Ann Crooks by agent, and Charles M. Crooks, individually and agent to Charles Michael Crooks, $1, Boggs Township.
- Frederick H. Vroman Jr. and Shirley J. Vroman to Frederick H. Vroman Jr. and Shirley J. Vroman, $1, Morris Township.
- David R. Brown to David R. Brown, $1, Cooper Township.
- Monroe M. Miller and Mary C. Miller to Edward D. Miller and Lena A. Miller, $210,000, Troutville Borough.
- Richard J. Wood and Diane Wood to Richard J. Wood and Diane Wood, $1, Cooper Township.
- Edward M. Veres and Marlene Nelson to Edward M. Veres, $1, Cooper Township.
- Edward G. Brown and Joan Brown to Edward G. Brown and Joan Brown, $1, Cooper Township.
- Abolfazl Ashabi to Eric F. Wassil, $79,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Scott A. Jarrett to Scott A. Jarrett, $1, Cooper Township.
- Dennis R. Brown and Barbara A. Brown to Paul N. Brown and Sonja C. Brown, $1, Cooper Township.
- Ronald C. Brown to Ronald C. Brown, $1, Cooper Township.
- Terrance K. Lynn, Vicki S. Lynn and John W. Debartolome to Olivia R. Lake and Keatin J. Gaines, $237,500, Karthaus Township.
- Kenneth A. Grossmer to Kenneth A. Grossmer, Amber Grossmer and Jennifer Mills, $1, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Ryan L. Heffner to Max L. Shaffer and Taeng Ond Shaffer, $20,000, Sandy Township.
- Brandon D. Hendrix and Kasey J. Hendrix to Darrell A. Ladow, $227,500, Sandy Township.
- Kenneth A. Kepple and Joy E. Kepple to Heidi Lingenfelter, $38,000, DuBois City.
- Kathleen M. Salada and Terry D. Salada to Kathleen M. Salada, $1, DuBois City.
- Carol Ann Schaeffer Kelly, individually and co-executrix, and Margaret S. Miller, individually and co-executrix, to Harry C. Brooks and Debra L. Brooks, $5,000, Mahaffey Borough.
- Sarah Wiggins Mitchell to Rebecca Graves and Shawn Graves, $60,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Melvin D. Mast and Sylvia B. Mast to David D. Mast Jr. and Sarah Mast, $1, Brady Township.
- Gerald H. Smith, trustee, and Jane S. Smith Family Trust to Janice A. Merat and Mark A. Merat, $1, Goshen Township.
- James Alan Aughenbaugh, executor, and James Andrew Aughenbaugh estate to Christopher L. Aughenbaugh, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Ryan P. John and Blythe T. John to Mark A. Sapko and Lauren M. Sapko, $220,000, Sandy Township.
- Donna M. McCracken to Ash Home Estate LLC, $326,000, Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township.
- Rickey A. Sankey to Ricky A. Sankey, Haley J. Sankey, Ashley J. Williams and Cyndee A. Sankey Deemer, $1, Brisbin Borough.
- Stacy M. Best and Jason J. Best to Gail A. Douglas, $21,500, Grampian Borough.
- Bessie M. Butler to Lesley Vineyard, $145,000, Sandy Township.
- Mandy E. Heasley to Kurt D. Johnson, $42,000, Sandy Township.
- Lee H. Gill, by agent, and Leanne M. Gill Peters, agent, to Nicholas Sipes and Adrianne Peters Sipes, $195,000, Lawrence Township.
- Ashley Linn Haywood and Matthew E. Haywood to Ashley Lynn Haywood and Matthew E. Haywood, $1, Bigler Township.
- James E. Jordan and Lisa Jordan to Gary M. Sabol and Ashley Sabol, $95,000, Grampian Borough.
- William Mark Ridgway, Carol Ridgway, Sharon R. Gates, William Ridgway, personal representative, and Patricia M. Ridgway estate to Dakota J. Sample, $136,700, Decatur Township.
- Ruth Ann Dufour and Stephen Dufour to Ruth Ann Dufour and Stephen Ardell Dufour, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Bryan O. Billings and Joy M. Billings to Robert W. Gallagher Jr. and Kelsie R. Gallagher, $270,000, Boggs Township.
- William H. Hand and Virginia Gail Hand to Leonard Grade Complex LLC, $30,000, Lawrence Township.
- John A. Bloom and Cheryl A. Bloom to 421 Locust St. LLC, $226.67, Curwensville Borough.
- Melva M. Hollopeter, by aif and Earl R. Hollopeter, aif, to Richard I. Bush, $62,000, Sandy Township.
- Grey C. Hubler to Shawn L. Hubler Magnuson, trustee, Robert G. Magnuson, trustee, and Magnuson Hubler trust, $10, Cooper Township.
- Linda H. Weaver and Karen M. Weaver to Eric Justin Weaver, $285,000, New Washington Borough.
- Clinton W. Hubler, trustee, and Hubler family revocable trust to Levi Good and Keila Good, $1, Graham Township.
- Clearfield Foundation to Commonwealth Financing Authority, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Keith D. McDowell and Martha K. Sudik to Keith D. McDowell and Martha K. Sudik, $1, Morris Township.
- Martha K. Sudik and Keith D. McDowell to Keith D. McDowell and Martha K. Sudik, $1, Morris Township.
- Gayle A. Worrey and James Malay estate to Mark A. Sapko and Lauren M. Sapko, $1, Sandy Township.
- Linda R. Thomas, Brenda Lee Maines, Keith Maines, Rhonda Ann Trude and Terry Trude to Kristin Murphy, $93,900, Houtzdale Borough.
- Norman M. Lutz and Norman M. Lutz Jr. to Norman M. Lutz, $1, Decatur Township.