CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Feb. 3-9.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Elsa Bucker by tax claim and Mason B. Buckner by tax claim to Timothy D. Baumgardner and Kyle A. Baumgardner, $17,500, Cooper Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Lowell M. Buckner by tax claim, trustee, Mason Buckner Family 1998 trust by tax claim and Elsa Buckner family 1998 trust by tax claim by trustee to Timothy D. Baumgardner and Kyle A. Baumgardner, $45,000, Cooper Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Lowell M. Buckner by tax sale, trustee, Mason Buckner Family 1998 trust by tax claim and Elsa Buckner family 1998 trust by tax claim by trustee to Timothy D. Baumgardner and Kyle A. Baumgardner, $6,000, Cooper Township.
- Steven M. Flanagan and Amy K. Flanagan to Steven M. Flanagan, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Lowell M. Buckner by tax claim, trustee, Mason Buckner Family 1998 trust by tax claim and Elsa Buckner family 1998 trust by tax claim by trustee to Timothy D. Baumgardner and Kyle A. Baumgardner, $25,000, Cooper Township.
- James T. Williams and Denise K. Williams to Jonathan L. Snyder and Linda L. Snyder, $7,000, Beccaria Township.
- Bruce A. Fair, Marie M. Fair, and Sandfair Enterprises, dba, to C. Eugene Stewart and Nancy E. Stewart, $216,000, Morris Township.
- Adam L. McMasters and Pamela A. McMasters to Richard P. O’Shell and Susan M. O’Shell, $216,000, Morris Township.
- Adam L. McMasters and Pamela A. McMasters to Richard P. O’Shell and Susan M. O’Shell, $25,000, Coalport Borough.
- Wayne L. Tubbs and Diane M. Tubbs to David K. Von Gunden and Susan L. Von Gunden, $87,000, Clearfield Borough.
- George Smeal Jr. to Clayton C. Smeal, $1, Boggs Township.
- Tina Raulerson, administratrix, and James I. Anderson to Ronald W. Guthridge, $500, Sandy Township.
- Sean Eckenrod and Jodie Eckenrod to Sean Eckenrod, $1, Sandy Township.
- Thomas D. Kurtis and Beverly E. Kurtis to Myriam Pierre Deus and Gardith Edouard, $200, Sandy Township.
- William Walsh and Deborah Walsh to Timothy L. Keith and Sharon E. Keith, $35,000, Gulich Township.
- William Walsh and Deborah Walsh to Joseph Schaefer and Lynn Shaefer, $1, Gulich Township.
- Mary Magensky, successor trustee, and Stanley Berzonsky revocable living trust, by successor, to Christopher Anderson and Lorelei D. Anderson, $4,900, Gulich Township.
- T and J Mobile Home Park LLC to Briar Creek Manor MHC LLC, $595,000, Lawrence Township.
- Mary J. Brown to M & C Prestige Properties LLC, $54,542.29, Clearfield Borough.
- George B. Murray and Annette M. Murray to Shawn M. Seeley and Victoria P. Seeley, $163,500, Sandy Township.
- Barbara J. Stewart and Jim A. Stewart to Jim A. Stewart and Barbara Steart, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Norman F. Graham to Norman F. Graham and Bruce A. Graham, $1, Jordan Township and Beccaria Township.
- Doris B. Dale by aif and Cheryl L. Sutika, aif, to Jason Hoehn and Leticia Rose Hoehn, $135,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Myrna A. McDowell to Richard A. Shaffer and Trina K. Shaffer, $122,000, Graham Township.
- Lillian E. Marley to Joseph M. Dressler, $261,000, Union Township.
- Shani S. Germuska, executrix, and D. Arlene Saula estate to James A. Williamson and Carol Y. Williamson, $275,000, Bloom Township.
- Douglas D. Harrington, Peggy Jo Harrington, and Amanda K. Harrington to Douglas D. Harrington, Peggy Jo Harrington, and Amanda K. Harrington, $1, Cooper Township.
- Douglas D. Harrington, Peggy Jo Harrington, and Amanda K. Harrington to Amanda K. Harrington and Gregory L. Moyer, $1, Cooper Township.
- Linette M. Schnarrs to Amanda Lowe, Austin Swanger and Mark Mares, $150,000, Boggs Township.
- Nicholas Enterprises Inc. to UFP Real Estate LLC, $770,000, Sandy Township.
- William H. McHenry Jr. to Jacob T. McHenry, $10, Bell Township.
- Sally Cox, Cheryl Lawhead, and Susan Callahan to Linda L. Matia and John P. Matia, $30,000, Decatur Township.
- Steven M. Flanagan to Ryan W. Jones and Shannon M. Beish Jones, $60,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Alfred E. Swatsworth and Freda C. Swatsworth to David A. Laubacker, $90,000, Lawrence Township.
- Teresa Hubler to Kyle J. Martin and Katherine M. Martin, $138,000, Bigler Township.
- John R. Lloyd II and Sherry A. Grattan Lloyd to William Bryan and Alyssa Bryan, $80,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Randy Grape Sr. and Esther Grape to Eric Tracy and Jesisca Marie, $95,0000, Brady Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Mary Solt by sheriff sale, legal guardian of C.B. a minor, Anthony G. Boone estate by sheriff sale, CU Members Mortgage, at the suit of Boone property and Colonial Savings, at the suit of Boone property to Central Penn Housing LLC, $17,592.68, Boggs Township.
- Benedict W. Hughes Jr., executor, and Margaret Hughes estate to Scott D. Sponaugle and Eileen Sponaugle, $156,000, Lawrence Township.
- Denise M. Oshall, personal representative and William H. Oshall Sr. estate to William H. Oshall Jr., 14 properties at $1 each in Beccaria Township.
- Denise M. Oshall, personal representative and William H. Oshall Sr. estate to Daniel E. Oshall and Deborah Oshall, $1, Ramey Borough.
- Denise M. Oshall, personal representative and William H. Oshall Sr. estate to Daniel E. Oshall and Deborah Oshall, $1, Jordan Township.
- Denise M. Oshall, personal representative and William H. Oshall Sr. estate to Daniel E. Oshall and Deborah Oshall, $1, Coalport Borough.