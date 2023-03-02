CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Feb. 9-15:
- Gregory T. Forcey and Lisa A. Forcey to Tyler Williams and Krista Williams, $129,900, Clearfield Borough.
- Terry L. Nearhood and Laura M. Nearhood to Clay B. Nearhood and Kiera D. Nearhood, $1, Cooper Township.
- Annette Palcisko, Theresa Ann Laubenthal, Jeffrey David Gaiser, Emma Yusko, Thomas Palcisco and Valentine Palcisco to John J. Shedlock and Brooke Catanese Shedlock, $34,500, Bigler Township.
- Joseph E. Trimble and Yvonne F. Trimble to Joseph E. Trimble and Yvonne F. Trimble, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Marie M. Fair and Michael J. Belin Estate to Carl A. Belin Jr. and Robert L. Shearer, $73,333.33, Boggs Township.
- Hunger A. Dipko to Jeffrey A. Strickler, $134,900, Woodward Township.
- Nancy Laich to Stacey Debourg and Matthew Goldberg, $143,000, Cooper Township.
- Tyler W. Pollisino to William Scott Baxter and Kenneth J. Baxter, $1, Woodward Township.
- Kenneth W. Kephart to Heather E. Smeal, Kenneth J. Kephart, Lance C. Kephart and Ashley L. Kephart, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Sawhud Land LLC to Ark Prime Capital LLC, $3,200,000, DuBois City.
- Nicholas S. Accordino Jr., Tracey Accordino and Carlene S. Fleck to Denise D. Kitko, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Irvin Associates to HHM Group LLC, $390,000, Bell Township.
- Larry E. Kephart to Larry E. Kephart, Cooper Township and Coalport Borough.
- Gary J. Hennen to Henry J. Shaffer to Linda L. Shaffer, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Henry J. Shaffer and Linda L. Shaffer to Henry J. Shaffer and Linda L. Shaffer, $1, Sandy Township.
- Jack Bizelia and AWWDC Inc, DBA, to H. Harutyunyan, $1, Bigler Township.
- Christopher M. Doland and Tabatha R. Doland to Anthony J. Dejulia and Crystal M. Dejulia, $75,000, Huston Township.
- Albert H. Furuto to Mark Head, Mary Beth Head and Allison Head, $4,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Bonita G. Miller by tax claim to Steven R. Watson and Ethan R. Watson, $1,000, Gulich Township.
- Patricia A. Yarger to Ronald A. Hanslovan and Kathleen Hanslovan, $10,000, Sandy Township.
- Audie L. Pentz and Donna M. Pentz to Dustin R. Pentz and Tonya L. Pentz, $1, Penn Township.
- Robert A. Fye and Sandra J. Fye to Robert A. Fye and Sandra J. Fye, $1, Cooper Township.
- Sandra J. Fye, Robert A. Fye, Robert A. Fye Jr. and Janet M. Fye to Robert A. Fye Jr. and Janet M. Fye, $1, Cooper Township.
- Nolan Glenn Rockey Rhodes and Jennifer Irene Rhodes to Squier Holdings LLC, $53,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Ilene F. Smeal to Ilene F. Smeal and Robert T. Smeal, $1, Irvona Borough.
- Robert Calvin Scruggs, executor, and Edith M. Ryan Estate to Robert Calvin Scruggs, $1, Bradford Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Nationstart Mortgage LLC, at the suit of, John Peterson, by sheriff sale, and Bobette Peterson, by sheriff sale, to Piper Real Estate Management LLC, $17,000, DuBois City.
- James Adomines, Denise Adomines and Madeline Adomines Estate to James Adomnes, $20,000, Morris Township.
- Eli D. Byler and Laura J. Byler to Allen E. Byler and Mary J. Byler, $1, Jordan Township.
- Wanda J. Martin to Jay Guzie and Stephanie Guzie, $235,000, Sandy Township.
- Tony H. Dodd, administrator, and Robert E. Dodd Estate to Tony H. Dodd, $1, Sandy Township.
- Stephen T. Araway, executor and Daniel R. Dey Armin Estate to Stephen T. Araway, executor, and Rosella M. Dey Armin Estate, $1, Burnside Township.
- Coleen R. Kipp, co-executor, Rodney L. Kassab, co-executor, Colin A. Kassab, co-executor, and Mary T. Kassab Estate to Coleen R. Kipp and Rodney L. Kassab, $1, Bradford Township.
- Brandin T. Nelson and Danielle M. Nelson to Jason Weinberg and Michele Weinberg, $77,500, Knox Township.
- Gregory T. Forcey, executor, and Mary M. Forcey Estate to Gregory T. Forcey, Lisa A. Forcey, Matthew J. Forcey and Michelle R. Forcey, $1, Bradford Township.
- Matthew J. Forcey and Michelle R. Forcey to Gregory T. Forcey and Lisa A. Forcey, $100,826, Bradford Township.
- CEMS Real Estate Acquisition LLC to Flying Colors Group LP, $1,288,501, Cooper Township.
- Arlene M. Heilbrun, individually and co-executor, Bonnie L. Himmel, individually and co-executor, and Eileen R. Stephen Estate to Arlene M. Heilbrun, $70,000, DuBois City.