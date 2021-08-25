CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Aug. 12-18.
- Connie S. Fetterolf to Larry J. Kephart, Rebecca A. Kephart, Kristin R. Oshall, and Nicole L. Flood, $15,000, Bigler Township.
- Mary A. O’Donnell to Mary A. O’Donnell and Kristen D. Gallaher, $1, Gulich Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Alfred P. Hess III by tax claim to Christopher Barrett and Tina Barrett, $9,000, Lawrence Township.
- SYnergen Inc. to Gold Luster LP, $40,000, Woodward Township.
- David A. Slipko to Brooke Bliss and Leroy A. Cook Jr., $55,000, Bradford Township.
- Darrel J. Wolfgang and Kathy M. Wolfgang to Lee A. Mitchell, $410,000, Carissa Marie Mattocks, $410,000, Sandy Township.
- Daniel Scott Collins to Aaron Enzer, trustee, and Aaron Enzer Living Trust, $122,500, Chester Hill Borough.
- Tara L. Kennedy and Randall Wolfe to Ryan Boyle and Stephanie Boyle, $109,000, Sandy Township.
- Melissa S. Styborski to Melissa S. Styborski and Jeffrey Styborski, $1, Decatur Township.
- Robert D. Carlson, executor, and Helen G. Carlson estate to Brittany Neiswonger, $82,400, Sandy Township.
- Little Blue LLC to Jenna Hoover, $27,000, Bigler Township.
- Timothy J. Christie and Donald A. Christie estate to Timothy J. Christie, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Michael C. Punchios, executor, and Gregory D. Punchios estate to David M. Tracy and Abby L. Tracy, $40,000, DuBois City.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Shannon E. Mountain by sheriff sale, Verla W. Froum by sheriff sale, and Alfred L. Froum by sheriff sale to Joseph D. Sweitzer, $3,500, Burnside Township.
- Marcia Clark to Kevin E. Gonzalez Sierra, $400, Sandy Township.
- Ruben W. Cuneo and Sandra L. Cuneo to Timothy N. Shuey, $1, Decatur Township.
- Carl Zane Close, executor, and Chester Howard Hanna estate to Carl Zane Close, $1, Gulich Township.
- Joseph Selvage and Kathryn E. Selvage to Claire M. Washell, $120,000, Woodward Township.
- Jacob W. Pistner and Hope Pistner to Robert MacTavish and Lynne MacTavish, $165,000, Lawrence Township.
- Gene Hensal to Roger L. Twigg and Nadine Twigg, $30,000, Bigler Township.
- Mickey L. Moore to Gary Little, $30,000, Lawrence Township.
- Francis I. Graham to Kendre Verbeck and Nathan Smeal, $205,000, Boggs Township.
- Derik J. Day and Ashley R. Day to Jennifer K. Hale, $265,000, Sandy Township.
- Timberland Federal Credit Union to Alexander J. Starr and Jessica R. Starr, $40,000, Union Township.
- Stoltzfus Woodlands LLC to Rail Trail Camp LLC, $400,000, Pike Township and Penn Township.
- Andrew R. Schlabach and Laura L. Schlabach to Andrew M. Byler and Amanda E. Byler, $100,000, Ferguson Township.
- Cathy A. Auker to William H. Shepler III and Kimberly A. Shepler, $3,500, Greenwood Township.
- Catherine M. McGrevin and Cynthia L. Breault to Colton Shane Weaver and Karigan Joanmaree Veres, $38,000, Cooper Township.
- W. Joyce Undercofler, by aif, and Sue Dudkowski, aif, to Matthew L. Bell, $230,000, Bradford Township.
- Sandra D. Bell and Douglas L. Bell to Lauren N. McGee, $97,000, Lawrence Township.
- Benjamin Pfeufer and Tara Pfeufer to Laura A. McGary, $137,500, Brady Township.
- Edward W. Brown Jr. and Jesse Lee Anstine, $35,000, Bradford Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Ronald I. Robb by sheriff sale, Helen Robb by sheriff sale, SunTrust Bank, successor by merger and at the suite of Robb property, and Sunrust bank, at the suite of Robb property, to Todd W. English, $71,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Troy R. Brozewicz and Haley E. Travis to Troy R. Brozewicz, $1, Sandy Township.
- Jarrod Theodore Little to Holly L. Thomas and Nicholas P. Thomas, $500, Morris Township.
- Kenneth R. Wagner to Kenneth R. Wagner and Tammy Jo Sanders, $1, Irvona Borough.
- James Grimes to Jason F. Stiver and Sharon I. Stiver, $8,000, Irvona Borough.
- Kenneth McGarvey to Kenneth D. McGarvey and Kenneth T. McGarvey, $1, Chest Township.
- Baker Young Corporation, Robert C. Matthews, acquired title, and Deborah S. Matthews, acquired title, to Steven P. Mulhollen, James A. Bender, and Lucas P. Mulholle, $50,500, Coalport Borough.
- Donald C. Shimmel, co-executor, David M. Shimmel, co-executor, and Douglas G. Shimmel estate to Carol Marie Kowalcyk, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Darlene Droll and Dwight Droll to Dana M. Myers, $1, Decatur Township.
- Thomas H. Johnson to Thomas H. Johnson, trustee, and Johnson Family Trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- Jeffrey E. Fleck, executor, and David T. Fleck estate to Ryan P. Sayers, $48,500, Goshen Township.
- Thomas Merton Morris Sr. and Dorothy Mae Morris to Austin R. Hugill, $50,000, Westover Borough.
- Thomas R. Sankey III to Daniel L. Vieard Jr. and Darika R. Vieard, $141,000, Decatur Township.
- Marilyn E. Busatto to Drew P. Kinney, $20,000, DuBois City.
- DuBois Powdered Metals Inc. to JLP Investments LLC, $900,000, DuBois City.
- Harrison M. Davis and Diana C. Davis to Michael Coder, $10,000, Union Township.
- Steven Shuss, Adam Shuss, and McGee Farms LLC to Steven Shuss and Adam Shuss, $1, Bell Township.
- Howard W. Hart to Kenneth P. Wetzel Jr. and Britnee D. Wetzel, $55,000, Burnside Borough.
- Raymond H. English and Sheree English to Karrie L. Lindstrom and Russell L. Lindstrom, $69,000, Boggs Township.
- Mildred Kathryn Kutruff to Carol M. Rogers, $70,000, Beccaria Township.