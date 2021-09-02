CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Aug. 19-25, 2021.
- Jason J. and Nichole L. Garthwaite to LLC, $36,000, DuBois.
- Stephen C. Green, Executor, and Mary Josephine Green estate, to Andrew W. Coblentz, Andy D. Coblentz and Erven Leslin, $200, Sandy Township.
- Donald L. Barnard, co-executor, and Salina S. Swancer, co-executor, and Donald L. Barnard estate, to Michelle Coudriet, $70,000, Morris Township.
- Mary L. Mars, by AIF, and Valerie L. Mehalic, AIF, and Randall A. Carmella, Vickie A. Carmella, Scott Carmella and Aaron Carmella, to Randall A. Carmella, Vickie A. Carmella, Scott Carmella and Aaron Carmella, $1, Sandy Township.
- Kennth C. Shope to Mark J. Zabinski, $25,000, Chest Township.
- Steven F. Beeman and Jenna L. Beeman, to Donald and Maryann Kostrubanic, $200, Sandy Township.
- Cedar DuBois, LLC, to AR-The Commons, LLC, $9,761,000, Sandy Township.
- Audrey Duke to Duane W. Hull Sr. and Duane W. Hull Jr., $20,000, Lawrence Township.
- Sharyn Willoughby to Gary L. and Karen A. Shoffner, $120,000, Bloom Township.
- Jessica C. Hemphill and Riverview Bank by Sheriff Sale to Casteel Properties LLC, $39,000, Pike Township.
- Elaine Kizina to Jessica Nadonley, $103,900, Chester Hill Borough.
- Angel M. Alexander, Bryan Alexander, David C. Lee and Debra Lee to John Scott Gill and Stephanie Lynette Gill, $1, Bell Township.
- John Scott and Stephanie Lynette Gill to Angel M. Alexander and David C. Lee, $1, Bell Township.
- Clearfield County Rails to Trails Association to James Carns Jr. and Amber M. Carns, $1,000, Penn Township.
- Clementine K. Kitko to Donna F. Figula, $31,537.50, Glen Hope Borough.
- Thomas J. Laird to Blaise A. and Kim D. Pesarchic, $2,000, Sandy Township.
- Kenneth B. Bowman to Elam S. and Anna Mae Riehl, $310,000, Covington Township.
- Kenneth B. and Samantha Bowman to Whitetail Ventures LLC, $690,000, Covington Township.
- Vernon H. and Kimberly A. Rowles to Michael J. and Donna J. McClure, $80,000, Knox Township.
- Christopher and Jacquelyn M. Lynch to Randolph and Judith Orourke, $350,000, Sandy Township.
- Joseph J. Haffey, Diana L. Haffey, Adena M. Kephart and Tracy W. Kephart to Jordan D. Stockwell, $89,000, Lawrence Township.
- Rodney G. Smith, Elaine Smith, and Linda Lee Jaskowak to Raymond L. and Gail M. Stiner, $18,000, Lawrence Township.
- John V. Couturiaux to Kevin A. and Janessa D. Reese, $50,000, Boggs Township.
- Luann Demi to Trena and Randall S. Swatsworth II, $123,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Ronald W. Arthur, Karin L. Arthur and Andrew S. Dege to Ronald W. and Karin L. Arthur, $1, Cooper Township.
- Sarah G. Frisbee to Dennis J. Morelli, $107,000, Sandy Township.
- Dennis J. Morelli and Francey T. Gelfand to Matthew A. Varacallo, $600,000, Sandy Township.
- Sharlee A. Sealy (Watkins) and Stephen C. Watkins to Zoraida C. Baer, $1,500, Sandy Township.
- John F. and Kristina J. Bojalad to Robert and Lynette Fremer, $200, DuBois City.
- Richard P. and Anne E. McClelland to Devin W. Clark and Brittney J. Sallack, $84,000, Sandy Township.
- Hillebrand Family Revocable Trust to Dan Puckett, $269,190, Sandy Township.
- Michael D. Flick to Patrick S. White and Valerie Sutton, $252,000, Sandy Township.
- Kevin M. and Brandy M. Savard to Francelyns A. Medina, $224,900, Sandy Township.
- Linda M. Romeo to Jonathan R. and Kassandra R. Loudon, $319,000, Sandy Township.
- Jonathan A. and Jennifer L. Sawers to J. Thomas and Diane M. McMahon, $500,000, Sandy Township.
- Bushong Family Revocable Trust to Treasure Lake Church, $200, Sandy Township.
- Zackery MJ and Arielle Pelton to John M. and Brittany D. Pitts, $129,900, Cooper Township.
- Donald E. and Karen J. Aravich (Individuall and Trustee) to Michael A. Fischetti and Michael D. McManus, $120,000, Sandy Township.
- Shawn R. and Donna M. McCracken to Zachary Mahlon James Pelton and Arielle Christine Pelton, $145,000, Lawrence Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Evan Michael and Alysha Marie Starr, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Sandra Johnson (Executrix) and Robert Arnold Johnson Estate to Stephen J. Johnson, $1, Union Township.
- Christopher L. and Courtney B. Yarger to Michael Lee Jarrett, $135,000, Woodward Township.
- Erik J. and Jacqueline Moore Elensky to Erik J. an Jacqueline Moore Elensky, $1, DuBois City.
- Brenda S. Gillette, executrix, and Paul Fulton Estate to Brenda S. Gillette Revocable Living Trust, $1, Burnside Township.
- Dawn R. Jimeson, co-executrix, Courtney J. Hubler, co-executrix, Melissa K. Boyer, co-executrix and Jack R. Hubler Estate to Todd M. Blochberger, $142,000, Pike Township.
- Ethel J. Kyler to Gregory S. Kyler, $1, Graham Township.
- William G. and Bridgett A. White to Jeremy and Anna Boughner, $190,000, Pike Township.
- Charles A. III and Mary Ann Franson to Andrew D. Franson, $135,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Renee J. Howell (Individually and Executrix) and Joyce E. Brown Estate to Mark R. and Sandra D. Lange, $70,000, DuBois City.
- Michael B. and Virginia E. Bakaysa to Madeline E. Meterko and Dakota R. Hugill, $125,000, Westover Borough.
- Tracey E. Snyder Bibey and Dorsey L. Bibey Jr. to Dyland Bradley Wylt, $99,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association to Allen B. Shaffer, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Darrell Lynn Mills and Janet Eileen Mills to Amy Lynn Grenoble and Ashley Lynn Mills Cragg, $1, Boggs Township.
- Betty Lou Bearfield to Denielle L. and William A. Bearfield, $1, Brady Township.
- Denis Murawski (Executor) and Jacqueline Murawski Estate to Denis Murawski, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and James Kenneth Elliott Jr. to Ryan E. and Braydan J. Firestone, $6,307.50, Sandy Township.
- John C. and Tammy C. Gaither to Daniel Ray and Sarah J. Waltman, $525,000, Union Township.
- Dusten J. White to Candace L. Wheatley White and John C. White, $1, Burnside Borough.
- Ronald L. and Judith A. Turner to Ronald L. and Judith A. Turner, $1, Pike Township.
- Richard E., Janet L. and Raymond N. Billotte to Raymond N. Billotte, $1, Bradford Township.
- Raymond N. Billotte to Raymond N. Billotte, $1, Bradford Township.
- Morgaj G. Thomas and Dion C. Barnard to J. J. Powell Inc., $150,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- Heather M. and Matthew Bash to Heather M. Bash, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Douglas E. McMillen Jr. and Kristy L. Wood to Kirsty L. Wood McMillen, $1, Sandy Township.
- Anna L. and Robert G. Clepper, Agents, to Derik and Ashley Day, $130,000, Sandy Township.
- Anna L. and Robert G. Clepper, Agents, to Dennis and Susan Day, $425,000, Sandy Township.
- Jonathan R. and Kassandra R. Loudon to Adam M. Lodzsun, $150,000, Sandy Township.
- Bruce A. Richmond, Individual and Administrator, Marian P. Richmond Estate, Pamela W. Richmond, Clive R. Richmond and Nancy P. Richmond, to Chad and Morgan Rosselli, $20,000, Brady Township.
- Michael L. and Petra H. Bietsch to Nathaniel J. and Buffy S. Schiffer, $7,612.50, Sandy Township.
- Anthony and Jennifer Quinn to MBGT63 Trust, $10, Bigler Township.
- John Yebernetsky (Individually and Executor), George Yebernetsky Estate and Helen Yebernestky to Carl J. and Lisa Yebernetsky, $1, Bigler Township.
- Charles L. and Janine H. Winkler to Joshua N. and Nicole M. Johnson, $164,000, Sandy Township.
- Ronald A. and Kathleen S. Hanslovan to Kathleen Hanslovan, $1, DuBois City.
- CNB Bank to Piperjack LLC, $30,101, DuBois City.
- J. Thomas McMahon and Diane M. Hanes to Amanda Rose and Derek James Gordon, $475,000, Sandy Township.
- George J. Cobert IV and Heather Cobert to Pamela Olive and Darryl L. Sheidy, $255,000, Sandy Township.
- Marjorie I. Williams (By Agent) and Norman L. Guthrie (By Agent) to Zachary L. Kennedy, $80,000, Union Township.
- Arcadian Development Group LLC to Robert G. and Kelly M. Divins, $33,000, Sandy Township.
- Michael A. and Dorothy M. Stockdale to Kelly M. Sneltzer, $55,000, Brady Township.
- Guy Frick and Michael E. Mann to Richard and Charleen Elter, $5,000, Sandy Township.
- Shirley A. Gilbert, Richard H. Gilbert, Jerome M. Deao, Debbie J. Deao, Lawrence A. Deao, Debra J. Deao, Regina Keith and James P. Keith to Regina and James P. Keith, $1, Gulich Township.
- Jody L. and Lori W. Murawski to Vanessa K. Murawski, $9,570, Gulich Township.
- Brooke Danielle Bliss and Leroy A. Cook Jr. to Barry T. and Inez Borton, $149,900, Clearfield Borough.