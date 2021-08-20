CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Aug. 5-11.
- Brandon D. Knee to Brandon D. Knee and Kyrstie L. Knee, $1, Gulich Township.
- Teddy J. Holt Jr. to Dan Wilt Jr., $1,500, Penn Township.
- Raymond A. Holtmeyer and Freda M. Holtmeyer to Michael R. Holtmeyer, $17,000, Bradford Township.
- Judy Ann Brown and Earl E. Brown to Zachary Hayes Brubaker and Tiffany Elizabeth Brubaker, $139,900, Bloom Township.
- James A. Gill II, aif/individual, and Ana Marie Gill, by aif, to James A. Gill II and Ana Marie Gill, $1, Knox Township.
- Justin Toler and Marcella Dorcey Toler to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., $175,000, Sandy Township.
- National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Mark Tami Jr. and Britney Tami, $175,000, Sandy Township.
- David A. Shepherd and Julianne Shepherd to Julianne Shepherd, $1, DuBois City.
- Mountain Laurel RE LP, by general partner, and FCE PW Ostritch GP LLC, general partner, to GEC Clearfield Real Estate LLC, $13,790,000, Lawrence Township.
- Robin L. Holt to Ben G. Lowman, $55,000, Decatur Township.
- Jody L. Murawski and Lori W. Murawski to Woodcrafters Unlimited Inc., $75,000, Gulich Township.
- William Harry Cutler and Harriet C. Cutler to Edward Randy Powell and Randall A. Powell, $25,000, Lawrence Township.
- Joseph E. Hale and Kathryn J. Hale to Brian E. Collins and Amy J. Collins, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Mark J. Rusnak, administrator, and Joseph M. Rusnak estate to Steveann Rusnak, $126,000, Decatur Township.
- Raymond Mendez and Dorie A. Mendez to Raymond Mendez, trustee, Dorie A. Mendez, trustee, and Mendez Family revocable trust, $1, Girard Township.
- CJN Real Estate LLC to Sawhud Land LLC, $2,475,000, DuBois City.
- Jonathan K. Cole, Nathaniel W. Cole, Candace Z. Cole, Joseph C. Cole, Maureen E. Cole, and Jean E. Cole to Sawhud Land LLC, $25,000, DuBois City.
- Ruth M. Clark to Robert K. Clark, $1, Burnside Township.
- Ruth M. Clark to Ruth M. Clark, $1, Burnside Township.
- Joseph E. Hale and Kathryn J. Hale to Brian E. Collins and Amy J. Collins, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Thomas Emory King and Lucille Ann King to James A. Gill II and Ana Marie Gill, $1,305, Knox Township.
- Elizabeth Ann Rafferty, by agent, and Nanette M. Ivoska, agent, to Patricia S. Rafferty, $122,200, Penn Township.
- John F. Bojalad and Kristina J. Bojalad to Robert Freemer and Lynette Freemer, $157,500, DuBois City.
- Linda M. Novak and Richard Novak to Dean A. Pungitore and Angela Pungitore, $115,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert L. Savard and Vanessa L. Savard to Dakota Q. Wick, $210,000, Cooper Township.
- Traci L. Canale to Nolaris Group LLC, $38,089.24, Woodward Township.
- Kathy M. Anderson to Randy A. Anderson, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Christopher M. Francisko and Peggy S. Francisko to Bridget Lynn Bowman, $134,900, Cooper Township.
- John C. Amick and Judith A. Amick to Ralph Gary Kreider and Brittany Nicole Muth, $65,900, DuBois City.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Martin E. Gatz, Barbara Z. Gatz, Martin Tyler Gatz, Samuel David Gatz, and Tonya Marie Brown, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Teresa Edwards, executrix, and Seth Teleford McCracken estate to Adam J. Rickabaugh, $193,900, Ferguson Township.
- Pamela Shirley Kukich to Patrick J. Chapa II and Eva G. Chapa, $175,900, Sandy Township.
- Joseph R. Maleski estate, Steven M. Maleski, co-executor, and Ronald J. Maleski, co-executor, to Randall J. Watkins, $55,500, Sandy Township.
- Jeremy A. Struble and Brianna C. Struble to Gabrielle Millinder, $97,500, Curwensville Borough.
- Debra J. Deao and Lawrence A. Deao to John Wayne Carper, $175,000, Woodward Township.
- Delcie A. Weakland, by aif, and Diane M. Iraca, aif, to Dennis L. Shaffer and Linda M. Shaffer, $47,000, Beccaria Township.
- Michael S. Ogden Jr. and Lucy Faye Ogden to Lacy E. Soule, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Harry Brendt, administrator, Vivian Hudak, administratrix, and Wayne E. Berndt to Perry L. Kemp and Susan A. Kemp, $80,000, Ramey Borough.
- Scott Thompson and Teresa Lynne Thompson to Richard W. Ashbaugh Jr. and Sonya J. Ashbaugh, $10,000, Karthaus Township.
- Jason L. Witherite, Chelsey L. Witherite, Glenn J. Witherite Jr., and Sharon J. Witherite to Jason L. Witherite and Chelsey Witherite, $1, Ferguson Township and Falls Creek Borough.
- Earl E. Butler, Kathleen A. Butler, Ellen L. Butler, Lee B. Butler, and Elizabeth B. Butler to Jeremy Adams and Leann Adams, $30,000, Lawrence Township.
- William D. Waddell and Mary L. Waddell to Rebecca L. Solada, $38,500, DuBois City.
- David Ball and Sherri Ball to Jeffrey Harriger Jr., $110,000, DuBois City.
- Elaine R. Sloppy, Byron Sloppy Jr. and Richard Michael to Hank Monster Estate LLC, $200,000, Greenwood Township.
- Ronald S. Chollock and Donna R. Chollock to Andrew D. Yoder and Ella L. Yoder, $7,500, Brady Township.
- Jennifer E. Wagner, co-administrator, Craig E. Bergerstock, co-administrator, Earl Jay Bergerstock estate, and Marilyn E. Bergestock estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Arthur A. Gillon and Jean E. Gillon to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Arthur A. Gillon and Joan D. Gillon, $10, Sandy Township.
- Joseph J. Kuhar Jr. and Joyce P. Kuhart to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Joseph J. Kuhar Jr. and Joyce P. Kuhart to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Joseph J. Kuhar Jr. and Joyce P. Kuhart to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to James Arble and Sandra Arble, $10, Sandy Township.
- James Arble and Sarah Arble to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Carol Ann Nolan to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Mary Ann McGee to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Gerald Martz Sr. and Barbara S. Martz to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Thomas R. Swineford and Deborah M. Swineford to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Andrea Williams and Sherry L. Shiley Conners to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Allen D. Curry and Marilyn K. Curry to Marilyn K. Curry, $1, Sandy Township.
- St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Luthersburg and St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rockton to Adam M. Brennan and Alysia D. Brennan, $132,000, Brady Township.
- Christina Welch and Steven Welch to Casa TL LLC, $409,000, Sandy Township.
- Alan P. Mills and Diana L. Mills to Richard A. Witherow and Kathleen Witherow, $3,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Justin C. Queen and Megan N. Queen to Justin C. Queen and Megan N. Queen, $1, Chest Township.
- Donald E. Neubert and Shirley J. Neubert to Autumn R. Cooper, $80,000, DuBois City.
- John R. Steffaro and Carol Jean Steffaro to Kelly Jo Kennedy, $217,500, Sandy Township.
- Mountain Extreme Inc. to Adonai Land Company LLC, $315,000, Union Township.
- Bernard Catalano, guardian, Concetta Marie Sorento estate, incapacitated person, and Bruno Sorento to Modified Home Improvement LLC, $31,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Joseph L. Waroquier Jr. and Gary V. Waroquier to Gary V. Waroquier, $31,000, Pike Township.
- Brian R. Clark Sr., Valerie K. Clark, Ronald L. Turner and Judith A. Turner to Brian R. Clark Sr. and Valerie K. Clark, $1,661.10, Pike Township.
- Michael N. Hoffer and Cindy L. Hoffer to James R. Pfingstler and Roberta W. Pfingstler, $7,500, Sandy Township.
- Justin C. O’Connor and Trisha O’Connor to Matthew D. Kimberly and Jade Kimberly, $149,900, Cooper Township.
- John F. Bojalad, individually and executor, Julia Ann Bojalad estate and Charlene Bojalad to Theresa Hartzfeld, $75,000, DuBois City.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Mark A. Shaffer by tax sale to Matthew D. Haney, $2,200, Beccaria Township.
- Joseph C. Reiker and Fern M. Reiker to Kristy Calton, $75,000, DuBois City.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, David R. Thompson by tax claim and Donald L. Jones by tax claim to Charles E. Sloppy and Morgan B. Sloppy, $400, Jordan Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Roger M. Cantara by tax claim, and Cheyenne A. Cantara by tax claim to Anthony Christian LLC, $200, Cooper Township.
- Thomas H. Johnson to Johnson Family Trust, $5, Sandy Township.