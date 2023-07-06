CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from June 15-21.
- William M. Rising Revocable Trust Agreement, Stacey L. Rising Revocable Trust Agreement, William M. Rising and Stacey L. Rising, to Ronald F. Buterbaugh and Leanne F. Buterbaugh, property in Union Township, $1.
- Elizabeth M. Maines, to Brandon P. Bickford, property in Woodward Township, $105,000.
- Robert W. Gallagher, to Robert W. Gallagher Jr. and Kelsie R. Gallagher, property in Woodward Township, $1.
- Nicole L. Nicholson and Richard L. Nicholson, to Nicole L. Nicholson, property in Decatur Township, $1.
- James R. Sage and Carl J. Sage, to Michael Paul Meyer and Ashley Rae Meyer, property in Sandy Township, $1,000.
- Heart to Heart Homes Inc., to Dawn D. Weber, property in Chester Hill Borough, $110,000.
- Adam L. Dimmick, to Lance E. Bumbarger, property in Curwensville Borough, $28,000.
- Jeffrey Lynn Kennedy and Joan W. Kennedy, to Amanda Dawn Nash and Derek Thomas Nash, property in Jordan Township, $1.
- Alan H. Meeder and Carolyn D. Meeder, to Michelle A. Kauffman, property in Karthaus Township, $1.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Stacey L. Bratton and First Commonwealth Bank, to First Commonwealth Bank, property in Decatur Township, $7,861
- James A. Kline, Edward J. Kline, Kristine Kline, David Henry Kline, Margaret Ann Kline, Dorothy Ann Kline, Gregory P. Kline and Mildred L. Kline, to James A. Kline, Edward J. Kline, David Henry Kline, Dorothy Ann Kline and Gregory P. Kline, property in Burnside Township, $1.
- Mahlon J. Yoder and Jemima J. Yoder, to Simon M. Lee and Sarah B. Lee, property in Burnside Township, $123,000.
- Eleanor L. Meeker and Elanor L. Tussey, to Courtney E. Powel and Cody L. Lentz, property in Karthaus Township, $117,000.
- Darlene J. Ward, Mark E. Ward, Corrie Ortega and Matthew Ortega, to Anne E. McQuillan, property in Sandy Township, $20,000.
- Tara A. Rebar, Deborah M. Johnston, Oliver W. Flood, James E. Johnston and Chasity M. Dullen, to Oliver W. FLoor, property in Bigler Township, $1.
- Jerome Michael Ishler and Laura Therese Ishler, to Jerome M. Ishler, Laura T. Ishler and Ishler Family Trust, property in Pike Township, $1.
- Daniel Cummings and Alexa L. Cummings, to Adam D. Cummings, property in Lawrence Township, $1.
- Carol S. Duke and Carol Lawhead Duke, to Village Road Partners LP, property in Lawrence Township, $117,500.
- Mounty S. Litz and Monty S. Litz, to Daniel S.Gill, property in Boggs Township, $1.
- Kendrea L. Jury, Cindy L. Puit, Nathan Pry and Kenneth R. Pry, to Allison and Douglas Floyd, property in Bradford Township, $74,900.
- Robert W. Gallagher Jr. and Kelsie R. Gallagher, to Brando David Everly, property in Boggs Township, $275,000.
- Andrew A. Coblentz, Andy D. Coblentz and Ervin Leslein, to Andrew A. Coblentz, Andy D. Coblentz, Enos A. Kurtz and Ervin Leslein, property in Sandy Township, $200.
- Terry L. Raymer and Cherly L. Raymer, to Alexander C. Chezosky, property in Sandy Township, $161,000.
- Gregory B. Goldinger, to Joshua D. Yohe and Courtney Yohe, property in Huston Township, $100,000.
- Andrea W. Imes and Jennifer D. Imes, to 5M Group 7 LLC, property in Mahaffery Borough, $38,000.
- Catherine M. Hartz, Edith M. Sheaffer, Linda D. Moore, Linda D. Freeman, Blaine W. Freeman and Brady J. Freeman, to Randy Allen Spacht and Marissa Lynne Spacht, property in Knox Township, $190,000.
- Desiree A. Hoyt, Mark A. Pentz and Desiree A. Pentz, to Mark A. Pentz and Desiree A. Pentz, property in Huston Township, $1.
- Fred J. Smith Jr. and Steven M. Smith, to Fred J. Smith Jr., property in Girard Township $1.
- DSCD LLC, to Red Leaf Farms LLC, property in Union Township, $21,500.
- Amy Park and Benjamin Park, to Alisha Himes, property in Huston Township, $10,000.
- Mary Z. Kerstetter, to Dayton Miller, property in Covington Township, $34,000.
- Sharon Nilson and Deborah L. Dufour, to Tina Hutton, property in Pike Township, $85,000.
- Brenda A. Fye and Brenda A. Hubler, to Kee Investments Inc., property in Cooper Township, $1.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners LLC, to Pamela Johnston, property in Sandy Township, $500.
- Thomas A. Henry and Katie L. Henry, to Zachary Spellen, property in Brady Township, $286,000.
- Frank M. Troyan Jr. and Nancy M. Troyan, to Gamaliel Sanchez and Christine Elizabeth Sanchez, property in Sandy Township, $148,000.
- McGee Farms LLC, to Lak Land LLC, property in Bell Township, $1,322,000.
- Joyce S. Dale and Jeffrey L. Dale, to Jayce A. Opalski, property in Pike Township, $65,000.
- Mary E. Winner,First Citizens Community Bank, Forney D. Winner Irrevocable Living Trust and Mary E. Winner Irrevocable Living Trust, to Sawhud Land LLC, $888,800
- Caroline Amato, Marjolaine Amato and Sherman E. North, to Curtiz J. Buzard and Angela Buzard, property in Morris Township, $320,000.
- Jack T. Sterner, to Jeffrey E. Clouser, property in Covington Township, $30,000.
- Steven T. Riley, to Brian Brenner and Tina M. Brenner, property in Gulich Township, $35,000.
- Bennie A. Miller and Fannie J. Miller, to Melvin H. Byler and Tina M. Byler, property in Burnside Township, $375,000.
- Janice R. Werfel and Ronal J. Noel, to Amy Immel and Adam Campbell, property in Houtzdale Borough, $138,000.
- Levi Eric Olsen, to Taylor Hudson and Jennifer Snyder, property in Sandy Township $96,000.
- Frank A. Kurcsics and Bonnie L. Kurcsics, to Georgia Schmizzi and Jason Schmizzi, property in Union Township, $76,000.
- J&S Monster Housing LLC and J&S Monster Housing, to Robert C.Knepp Jr. and Dorinda Mae Knepp, property in Chester Hill Borough, $40,000.
- Mikayla Harris, to Melinda Kokosko, property in Gulich Township, $99,900.
- Kenneth L. Smeal Jr., Laurie Smeal, Karen L. Walstrom, Karen L. Shick, John P. Smeal and Jody Smeal, to Brittany McGarry, property in Woodward Township, $135,000.
- Carol A. Wisor, to Richard Brent Hine, property in Knox Township, $75,500.
- Gerald L. Coudriet, William L. Coudriet and Janet T. Coudriet, to Thomas M. Bell and Bernadette A. Bell, property in Clearfield Borough, $130,000.
- Robert E. Pluebell and Jacqueline Pluebell, to Helaina Haidet, property in Lawrence Township, $73,000.
- Sharron L. Predix, Russell G. Hummel and Pauline A. Hummel Real Estate Protector Trust, to Shawn McDonough and Mildred McDonough, property in Wallaceton Borough, $207,000.
- AJF Properties LLC, to Zimmerman Rentals LLC, property in Sandy Township, $49,000.
- Ethan N. Webster and Madison P. Brooks, to Patricia Pierce and Jerry Pierce III, property in Bell Township, $170,000.
- David karcewski. and Wendy K. Karcewski, to David Karcewski. and Wendy K. Karcewski, property in Morris Township, $1.
- Robert E. Pluebell and Jacqueline M. Pluebell, to Helaina Haidet, property in Lawrence Township, $1.
- Lucien A. Funair and Elaine T. Funair, to Chris Sconzo Joanne Sconzo and Judith Salamone, property in DuBois City, $215,000.
- Emily Hockenberry, to Timothy J. Hockenberry, property in Gulich Township, $1.
- Sawhud Land LLC, to Iorfido & Hugill LLC, property in Chest Township, $1.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Rodney D. Maus and Jill L. Maus, property in Sandy Township $10.
- Olive H. Plubell and James D. Bilotte, to Silverwoods Association Inc., property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Lisa M. Lobaugh and William R. Lobaugh, to Silverwoods Association Inc., property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Stephen W. Beckwith, Betsy Beckwith and Richard W. Beckwith, to Silverwoods Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Ronald L. Francis, Arlene J. Francis, Beth Ann Schmidt and Richard Schmidt, to Silverwoods Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Dennis O. Cessna and Connie N. Cessna, to Silverwoods Association Inc., property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Tom Tanner and Theresa Tanner, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Erica L. Adamire, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Seth Macaluso and Heather Macaluso, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Leon Hoyt and Joan Hoyt, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Silverwoods Association LLC, to Cheri Hessert, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Silverwoods Association LLC, to Louis J. Berestecki and Kimberly A. Berestecki, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Jeffrey L. Conrad and Lisa A. Conrad, to Travis Ogden and Brianna L. Luzier, property in Lawrence Township, $1.
- Karen M. Belin, to Lacie M. Trudie, property in Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Treasure Lake Interdenominational Church, to treasure Lake Property Owners Association, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Bernard E. O’Kane, Naomi R. O’Kane and Michael T.O’Kane, to Daniel M. Meyer and Nicole S. Meyer, property in Sandy Township $3,500.
- William J. Bamat, to Dennis Edward Spielman and Abigail R. McNitt, property in Decatur Township, $340,000.
- Timothy Stewart and Pamela Stewart, to Mary Katherine Smith and Thomas P. Smith, property in Westover Borough, $1.
- Gregory C. Moore and John E. Burke, to John K. Burke, property in Girard Township, $1.
- Karen J. Flanigan, Kay L. Boyd, Patsy A. Roan, Jerry R. Roan Jr., Marla L. Parrish, David L. Parrish, David B.Boyd and Cynthia L. Boyd, to Paul R. Blowers Sr., property in Cooper Township, $3,500.
- Angela L. Williams, to Dry Hollow Rentals LLC, property in Irvona Borough, $15,000.
- Dylan J. Reed, to Ashley M. Cary, property in DuBois City, $1.
- Charles Dymeck and Daphne Kei Dymeck, to Gertz Properties LLC, property in Chester Hill Borough, $30,000.
- Thomas Painter, to Paul A. Painter and Lisa Fetters, property in Curwensville Borough, $1.
- John C. Frano and Patricia. A. Frano, to Curtis Jeffrey Lee, property in DuBois City, $140,000.
- Leonard R. Hudson III and Kayla Hudson, to Marlena Hanley and Carol Ruden, property in Cooper Township, $179,900.
- Elmo L. Braid and Mary Elizabeth Braid, to Ende D. Braid, Shari L. Merrey, Lori A. Jones and Dann A. Braid, property in Lawrence Township, $1.
- Elmo L. Braid and Mary E. Braid, to Shari L. Merry, property in Lawrence Township, $1.
- Justin A. Jones, to Justin A. Jones, property in Decatur Township, $1.
- Paul D. Somsky Jr., to Justin A. Jones, property in Decatur Township, $1.
- Stacy M. Strayer, to Stacy M. Strayer, property in Bradford Township, $1.