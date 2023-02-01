CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Jan. 12-18.
- Chess Master LLC to Rob Rowles and Cynthia Rowles, $113,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Gerald L. Hoke Sr. by tax claim and Marlene J. Hoke by tax claim to Aughenbaugh Properties LLC, $1,070.80, Lawrence Township.
- Adam J. Morlock to Joseph Spencer Sr. and Harlee Foster, $10,000, Bigler Township.
- Richard L. Gardner Jr. and Christine M. Gardner to Paul Evans, $30,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Joshua J.A. Lanich, executor, and Donald E. Lanich Estate to Joshua J.A. Lanich, $1, Sandy Township.
- Ben G. Lowman to Ogden Ave Investments LLC, $70,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Jerry Lynn Bloom, executor, and Lynn L. Bloom Estate to H. Susanne Reid and Jerry L. Bloom, $1, Bloom Township.
- H. Susanne Reid, co-trustee, Jerry L. Bloom, co-trustee, and Bloom Family Trust to H. Susanne Reid, Jerry L. Bloom, Lawson D. Bloom, Tess K. Bloom and Harrison E. Bloom, $1, Bloom Township.
- H. Susanne Reid, co-trustee, Jerry L. Bloom, co-trustee, and Bloom Family Trust to H. Susanne Reid and Jerry L. Bloom, $1, Bloom Township.
- Dennis D. Peters to Trevor D. Peloton, $100, Bradford Township.
- Dale A. Pentz and Kelly L. Pentz to Dale A. Pentz and Kelly L. Pentz, $1, Ferguson Township.
- James Richard Bowser, individually, Bradley Scott Bowser, individually and executor, and Edwin R. Bowser Estate to Bradley Scott Bowser, $1, Bell Township.
- James Richard Bowser, individually, Bradley Scott Bowser, individually and executor, and Edwin R. Bowser Estate to James Richard Bowser and Bradley Scott Bowser, Bell Township.
- James Richard Bowser, individually, Bradley Scott Bowser, individually and executor, and Edwin R. Bowser Estate to James Richard Bowser, $1, Bell Township.
- Tomas P. Perez to Christina Leonard, $209,500, Chester Hill Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Lori M. Stojek by tax claim and John Sickeri by tax claim to Amanda Bunch, $400, DuBois City.
- Michael J. Long and Tory S. Long to Katelyn R. Lutz, $200,000, Bradford Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Resort Land Corporation by tax claim to Andrew L. Maruschak, Debra A. Maruschak and Amanda J. Maruschak, $400, Sandy Township.
- David A. Libreatori and Eunice R. Libreatori to Eunice R. Libreatori, $1, Bradford Township.
- Joey R. Coyne and Angela M. Coyne to Michael Saupp and Melissa Saupp, $135,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Scott R. Force to Calandra Builders LLC, $22,500, Cooper Township.
- Mark John Houston and Abigail Grace Houston to Hannah N. Brown, $65,000, Cooper Township.
- KMI Land Company LP, by general partner, and KMI Holdings Inc, general partner, to Ethan N. Webster and Madison P. Brooks, $1, Bell Township.
- KMI Real Estate LP, by general partner, and KMI Holdings Inc, general partner, to Ethan N. Webster and Madison P. Brooks, $1, Bell Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Doris I. Kirk by sheriff and PHH Mortgage Corporation to PHH Mortgage Corporation, $1,281.38, Huston Township.
- David E. Lilly, Peggy Lilly and David P. Lilly to Ogden Avenue Investments LLC, $105,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Kimberly J. Jordan, administrator, Mary K. Jordan Estate, James B. Jordan, Randolph K. Jordan and Darrell B. Jordan to Darrell B. Jordan, $1, Sandy Township.
- Richard Mahan, Diana Mahan, Frank Crosby and Corinna Tyger to Brian L. Mahan and Shawna R. Gelnett, $1, Sandy Township.
- Deirdre Chase Weaver, executor, and Emily C. Weaver Estate to William Frederick Weaver, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Richard D. Smith, Catherine Smith, Randall L. Smith, Trudy Smith, Donald J. Smith and Beverly Smith to Cathi Brubaker and Jane Brubaker, $210,000, Decatur Township.
- Kevin E. Bloom and Tracy L. Howard to Robyn McBride, $84,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Terry L. Kitchen Sr., Eva J. Kitchen and Terry L. Kitchen Jr. to Glenn A. Beck, Kimberly L. Beck and Jared A. Beck, $5,000, Newburg Borough.
- Franklin L. Jones, by agent, David G. Jones, agent, Linda S. Shoup, agent, and Marianne Jones, by agent, to Bradley A. Donahue and Barbara Sue Donahue, $163,500, Sandy Township.
- Christian F. Jacobs and Kourtni N. Jacobs to Gail L. Logan and Christopher A. Richards, $400,000, Union Township.
- Shawn A. Gill and Cortnay Gill to Ann Louise White, $185,000, Morris Township.
- Secretary of Veterans Affairs and United States of America to Robert P. Burke and Barbara J. Burke, $58,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Robert S. Dombrosky and Theresa M. Dombrosky to Matthew R. Dombrosky and Peter J. Dombrosky, $1, Gulich Township.
- Girard Kasubick, executor, Dennis Kasubick, Brenda Kasubick, Albert Kasubick, Kathleen Witherow, Richard Witherow, Marie Sherkel, Christopher Sherkel, Eleanor Kasubick, Joann Dotts, David Dotts and Joseph Kasubick Estate to Kathleen Witherow, Richard Witherow, Joann Dotts and David Dotts, $1, Woodward Township.
- David L. Wales to Kurt L. Whitehead, $100,000, Karthaus Township.
- H. Susanne Reid and Jerry L. Bloom to H. Susanne Reid and Jerry L. Bloom, $1, Grampian Borough.
- Erica L. Stiles to Damion Welch, $98,000, Lawrence Township.
- PNC Bank National Association to Secretary of Veterans Affairs and United States of America, $10, Bell Township.
- Kimberly Anne Maines, administratrix, and Marjorie St Clair Estate to Sheila C.M. Harris, $62,000, Mahaffey Borough.
- Colby A. Crandell and Connie A. Crandell to James Maines, $115,000, Grampian Borough.
- Clinton E. Hendrick and Shirley A. Hendrick to Benjamin P. Krause and Kristen V. Krause, $75,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- PNC Bank National Association to Z2 Plaza LTD, $325,000, DuBois City.
- Shawn Miller to Gold Luster LP, $1, DuBois City.