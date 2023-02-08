CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Jan. 19-25.
- Michael R. Kennis and Linda P. Kennis to Susan Ingram, $1, Brady Township.
- Robert P. Allen, individual and executor, Walter V. Allen Estate, Robert J. Liptak, Bonita L. Liptak and Lukas K. Wagner to Robert P. Allen, Lulus K. Wagner, Bonita L. Liptak and Robert J. Liptak, $1, Cooper Township.
- Allan M. Brown Estate and Robert A. Brown, executor, to Robert A. Brown and Shellie L. Brown, $1, Clearfield Borough, and Lawrence, Decatur and Goshen townships.
- James J. Shaffer to James J. Shaffer and Darlene A. Shaffer, $1, Brady Township.
- Jean R. Magee to Beewolf Properties LLC, $235,000, Sandy Township.
- Joseph E. Hale and Kathryn J. Hale to Joseph E. Hale and Kathryn J. Hale, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Joseph E. Hale and Kathryn J. Hale to Joseph E. Hale and Kathryn J. Hale, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Lois A. Stadtmiller, executrix, and Betty Lois McGee Estate to Cynthia L. Shimmel, $75,500, Curwensville Borough.
- Marvin L. Shirey and Brenda L. Shirey to Marvin L. Shirey and Brenda L. Shirey, $1, Bradford Township.
- Cory Bloom to Harold David and Carol David, $400,000, Morris Township.
- Edwin E. Kirkland and Nancy Kirkland to Edwin E. Kirkland Revocable Living Trust 2023, Nancy L. Kirkland Revocable Living Trust 2023, Edwin E. Kirkland, trustee, and Nancy L. Kirkland, trustee, $1, Sandy Township.
- Linda Sukala, Michael Sukala, Yvonne F. Trimble and Joseph E. Trimble to Adam S. Clarkson and Heather K. Clarkson, $1, Bigler Township.
- Lewis F. Fulare Jr. and Ouida J. Fulare to Thomas J. Beers and Cheri D. Beers, $10,620, Beccaria Township.
- Daniel D. Stossel and Carrie J. Stossel to Daneille M. Harris, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Ronald E. Jasper and Jennifer D. Jasper to Jennifer D. Jasper, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Ronald P. Peachman, Sharon A. Peachman, Sean P. Domanick and Shantelle L. Domanick to Sean P. Domanick and Shantelle L. Domanick, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Thomas E. Rainelli and Shawndel R. Traxler to Coalport Gospel Tabernacle of the Christian Missionary Alliance, $70,000, Coalport Borough.
- Lorna June Rummel to Loren Varga, $1, Bloom Township.
- Connie M. Irvin to Cynthia Ann Brink and Shayla B. Brink, $55,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Karen D. Cadori Yanek and Steven L. Yanek to Karen D. Cadori Yanek, $1, Sandy Township.
- David C. Eltringham, Lori Ann Fritz and John W. Fritz to Mark A. Stoltz and Sharon L. Stoltz, $215,000, DuBois City.
- Gary Laskowsky and Kristine J. Gutkowski to Tyler E. Claar, $160,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Deven D. Atkins, Douglas G. Atkins and Jennifer J. Atkins to Sean S. Spelgatti, $58,000, Bigler Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, M&T Bank, successor by merger, M&T Mortgage Corporation, Heather Wilson Estate by sheriff, and Ronald A. Hutton by sheriff to Federal National Mortgage Association, M&T Bank, successor by merger, and M&T Mortgage Corporation, $1,512.53, Ramey Borough.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Dolores A. Gilbert Estate by sheriff and Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, $1,526.18, Bigler Township.
- George M. Fatula Jr., co-executor, Daniel R. Fatula, co-executor, George M. Fatula Estate and George M. Fatula Sr. Estate to Giggles and Bliss LLC, $203,000, DuBois City.
- George M. Fatula Jr., co-executor, Daniel R. Fatula, co-executor, and George M. Fatula Estate to Giggles and Bliss LLC, $397,000, Sandy Township.
- Martin R. O’Connell and Nicole M. O’Connell to William J. Ludemann III, $2,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert A. Mogle to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, $200, Sandy Township.
- Cole Brothers Real Estate to Deana G. Rhoades and Justin T. Rhoades, $88,900, DuBois City.
- Rebecca J. Kephart to Erik W. Nicklas, $155,000, Bell Township.
- Jennifer Gornati and Kenneth Gornati to Three M. Timber LLC, $137,038.20, Huston Township.
- C. Scott Rodi, executor/individual, Sam R. Rodi Estate, Tressa M. Bowman and Alissa C. Best to C. Scott Rodi and Ashley R. Rich, $50,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Ernest R. Snyder Jr. and Chelsea Snyder to Charlotte Slippery and Jenette Busch, $125,000, Pike Township.
- Shay M. Shaw and Daniela Shaw to Shay Shaw, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Tanya M. Snyder and Larry S. Snyder Estate to Timothy A. Landaal, $1, Chest Township.
- Max Andrew Ciamacco, Cammy Jo Ciamacco, Michael P. Ciamacco Sr. and Mary Florence Ciamacco to Max Andrew Ciamacco, Michael P. Ciamacco Sr. and Mary Florence Ciamacco, $1, Pike Township.
- Jussi J. Maijala and Nancie D. Maijala Apps to Bryan D. Dempsey and Tabatha E. Dempsey, $635,000, Sandy Township.
- Susan C. Bonante and Ethan S. Stern and Jasmine E. Stern, $210,000, Sandy Township.
- Richard E.Young Jr. and Sandra Young to Richard E. Young Jr. and Sandra Young, $1, Bradford Township.
- Ruth Ann Lupold to Kara M. McGary and Justin D. McGary, $17,000, Penn Township.
- Richard J. Livergood, Margaret A. Livergood, Daniel E. Livergood, Elizabeth M. Livergood, Bradley W. Livergood, Darlene M. Livergood to Bradley W. Livergood and Darlene M. Livergood, $1, Goshen Township.