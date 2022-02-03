CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Jan. 20-26.
- Bertha J. Swisher to Suzie Swisher Fahr and Dorey Lee Swisher, $1, Girard Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, John D. Beard Jr. by tax claim and Katherine I. Lawrence by tax claim to Larry A. Morris, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Esther Kelege by tax claim to Michael C. Doran and Sueann R. Doran, $3,000, Sandy Township.
- Kenneth E. Rowles Jr., executor, and Kenneth E. Rowles estate to Kenneth E. Rowles Jr. and Pamela J. Rowles, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Harold Portzer by tax claim to Michael E. Manners Sr. and Debra L. Manners,. $400, Sandy Township.
- Robert A. Garvey and Melanie A. Garvey to Robert A. Garvey Jr., $75,000, Cooper Township.
- Ronald F. Sutton Jr. and Beverly Sutton to Carlton C. McCallister,. $125,000, Sandy Township.
- Kelly Zameroski to Todd J. Watt, $10,000, DuBois City.
- Zerfoss Property LLC to Exscape Complete Property Service, $7,000, Gulich Township.
- Margaret A. Kaleita to Scott B. Casteel, $40,000, Sandy Township.
- Linda L. Askey Kronenwetter and Thomas L. Kronenwetter to Ronald J. Askey and Anita L. Askey, $1, Karthaus Township.
- Ryan M. Graham and Ashlee R. Graham to Kimberly Jordan, $129,000, Bradford Township.
- Edwin R. Eckberg to Logan C. Viard and Victoria Morgan Viard, $20,000, Bigler Township.
- Gerald Bickle to Clayton J. Bickle, $1, Gulich Township.
- Bessie Elaine Ryen to Angela D. Kroell, Timothy S. Ryen and Chad D. Ryen,. $1, Bradford Township.
- Lewis Liptak to Mike W. Liptak and Tammy J. Liptak, $1, Graham Township.
- Harry J. Salvatore, by aif, and Linda C. Lewis, aif, to Coulton Louis Casteel and Katherine Virginia Casteel, $612,000, Lawrence Township.
- Arthur D. Buterbaugh and Rose Ann Buterbaugh to Bradley A. Buterbaugh, Brent A. Buterbaugh and Shelly A. Buterbaugh, $1, Burnside Township.
- Sherry L. Knepp and Dennis Knepp to Stephen G. Poje, $96,000, Wallaceton Borough.
- Dorcas J. Barr to Richard Kempel Mattern and Jennifer Dawn Mattern, $26,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Nancy L. Ogden, executor, and Nancy L. Roberts estate to Isaac J. Somerville, $174,000, Woodward Township.
- Allen L. Bailey and Charlene Hubler to Nathan A. Bailey, $33,250, Cooper Township.
- Matthew C. Kelce, Judy L. Kelce and Sean L. Kelce to C. Hummel Real Estate Limited Liability Company, $300,000, Morris Township.
- Paul G. Forcey Jr. and Beverly S. Forcey to Robert P. Forcey and Jennifer L. Forcey, $1, Bradford Township.
- Jennifer L. Brown and Mark J. Brown to Carolyn Merling, $138,000, Lawrence Township.
- Shane Paul Gardner and April Marie Gardner to James High and Lindsey High, $139,900, Gulich Township.
- Marlene Y. Van Scoyoc to Herbert G. Van Scoyoc III, $1, Bigler Township.
- Marlene Y. Van Scoyoc to Herbert G. Van Scoyoc Jr. and Sandra L. Ritchey, $1, Bigler Township.
- Scott A. Bowman and Chestreann Bowman to Scott A. Bowman and Chestreann Bowman, $1, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Melissa M. Hutosky and John M. Hustosky to Lisa A. Claar, $176,000, Beccaria Township.
- Vincent Pantarelli to Bella Jane Jones, Megan L. Maserati, and Matthew B. Maserati, $5,000, Sandy Township.
- Dale Youngkin to Richard D. Youngkin and Christie K. Youngkin, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Richard D. Youngkin, Christie K. Youngkin, and Dale A. Youngkin to Richard D. Youngkin and Christie K. Youngkin, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Ernest E. Guffey to Ernest E. Guffey, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Keith A. Klinger, individually and aif, and Elaine F. Klinger, aif, to BCM Holdings LLC, $33,000, Bradford Township.
- Keith A. Klinger, individually and aif, and Elaine F. Klinger, by aif, to BCM Holdings LLC, $2,000, Bradford Township.
- Jackie C. Yohe Jr. to Andrew C. Yohn, $185,000, DuBois City.