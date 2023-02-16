CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1:
- Carlos Dejesus and Migdalia Dejesus to Louis Rega and Colleen F. Rega, $38,748, Morris Township.
- Joan F. Wills, surviving trustee, and Wills Living Trust to Joan F. Wills, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Fred G. Murray and Dianne M. Murray to Timothy A. McCall, $1, DuBois City.
- Elmer F. Coover III to Christopher J. Coover, Jennifer N. Lechene and Jessica L. Coover, $1, Decatur Township.
- Karen L. McGarry to Margaret E. Hugill, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Beth Korbett and Steve Korbett, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Kenneth D. Caster and Kathleen A. Caster, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Daniel S. Boehning and Sheila J. Boehning, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Joyce L. Farr, $10, Sandy Township.
- Roy R. Lovell and Ann C. Lovell to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Jay E. McAulay Jr. and Pamela S. McAulay to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Barry L. Gillam and Dois R. Gillam to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to John M. Freeman, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Robert L. Marshall and Nancy J. Marshall, $10, Sandy Township.
- Robert L. Marshall and Nancy J. Marshall to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Beth Korbett and Steve Korbett to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Beth Korbett, Michele J. Schrier and Richard R. Schrier to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Kenneth D. Caster and Kathleen A. Caster to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Daniel S. Boehning and Sheila J. Boehning to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Joyce L. Farr to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Amy L. Cain and Mickey R. Cain to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Silverwoods Association Inc to Robert L. Marshall and Nancy J. Marshall, $10, Sandy Township.
- John M. Freeman to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Ashlie Marie Smith and Joshua Keith Smith, $89,000, Ramey Borough.
- Margaret F. Conaway, by AIF, and Robert A. Conaway, AIF, to Todd Gracey, $110,000, Covington Township.
- Roberto S. Luna and Fredesvindas to Terry Durst, $200, Sandy Township.
- Tracy Brumbaugh to PA Centre Properties LLC, $12,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Steve A. Orcutt and Penny D. Orcutt to Kelly D. Kalgren and Joann Kalgren, $1, Union Township.
- Steve A. Orcutt, Penny D. Orcutt, Kelly D. Kalgren and Joann Kalgren to Kelly D. Kalgren and Joann Kalgren, $1, Union Township.
- Kelly D. Kalgren and Joann Kalgren to Kelly D. Kalgren and Joann Kalgren, $1, Union Township.
- Brian Drobka, Mark Drobka, Todd Drobka, Bradley Broback, Jeri Lee Broback and Lorenne I. Drobka to Joel Phillip Canzanella and John William Kunkle, $25,000, Girard Township.
- Dustin A. Billock and Christina Billock to Bradley E. Sedgwick, $124,000, DuBois City.
- Tenth Street Building Corporation of Erie to Goodwill Industries of North Central PA Inc, $475,000, DuBois City.
- Kenneth W. Kephart, executor, and Joyce E. Cartwright Estate to Kenneth M. Osborne, $138,000, Decatur Township.
- Holencik Family Revocable Trust and Diane M. Holencik, trustee, to Adam D. Fraser and Ashley N. Fraser, $259,900, Ramey Borough.
- John P. O’Link and Kimberly A. O’Link to Brenda Lee Thomas and Philip R. Thomas, $150,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Lance B. Benton and Evelyn L. Benton to Joshua B. Benton and Nathan A. Benton, $1, Sandy Township.
- Stanley Coates to John S. Folk and Rebecca K. Folk, $6,000, Knox Township.
- John McKee to Todd T. Hogue and Star L. Hogue, $100,000, Knox Township.
- Kenneth Lynn Bloom III and Amanda Jo Bloom to Dustin F. Reed and Kendall D. Reed, $600, Boggs Township.
- Nathaniel T. Weld and Kasey E. Weld to Nathaniel T. Weld and Kasey E. Weld, $1, Woodward Township.
- Debra McGonigal and Kenneth McCracken Jr. to Kenneth McCracken Jr., $1, Bradford Township.
- Sandra L. Ogden to Sandra L. Ogden and Kathryn J. Dobbert, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Ronald L. Bryden to Great Resorts Travel Trust and Carlos Lopez, trustee, $100, Sandy Township.
- Mary E. Winner, co-trustee, First Citizens Community Bank, co-trustee, Mary E. Winner Trust, co-trustee, and Forney D. Winner Trust to Matthew A. Hugill and Tara E. Hugill, $110,000, Burnside Township.
- William I. Smeal and Deborah K. Smeal to Connor J. McCracken, $25,000, Morris Township.
- Nicholas A. Hammer and Margaret Faye Hammer to Debra A. Hevner and John H. Hevner Jr., $142,000, Sandy Township.
- US Bank Trust National Association, trustee, Bungalow Series IV Trust, by AIF, and SN Servicing Corporation, AIF, to Russell Real Estate LLC, $33,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Harry I. Jones and Roseann J. Jones to Harry I. Jones, trustee, Roseann J. Jones, trustee, Jack I. Jones, trustee, and Jones Irrevocable Trust, $1, Boggs Township.
- Ruth A Scanish and Sherry K. Brundridge to Robert B. Stone and Kristina M. Stone, $250,000, Huston Township.