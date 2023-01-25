CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Jan. 5-11.
- Holly Jean Boyer, Patricia A. Majcher and Susan Burger to Samantha Tartaglino, $25,000, Penn Township.
- Michael A. Rudella and Mary Ann Rudella to Treasa Creek, $9,000, Cooper Township.
- Elizabeth Ann Steinkamp, by AIF, Jamie Lee Sternesky, AIF, and Cherie Kim Buck, AIF, to Jared Thomas Johns, $39,667, Wallaceton Borough.
- Joann Spencer, guardian, and Joel M. Spencer Estate to Timothy Pollock, $80,000, Burnside Township.
- Mary E. Smith to Heather Narehood, $1, Girard Township.
- Kimberly S. Horton and Amy L. Horton to A Starr Properties LTD, $1, Bloom Township.
- Christopher L. Aughenbaugh to Christopher L. Aughenbaugh and Curtis Augenbaugh, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Judy L. Drake, executrix, and Jack Searle Estate to Colton Isenberg, $140,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Brook James Breocious to Brent Orr and Joie Orr, $308,000, Sandy Township.
- Kenneth W. Cook Estate and Connie L. Crytser, executrix, to Austin Lee Holowell, $101,057, Sandy Township.
- George E. Garvey to Lynne A. Garvey, $1, Decatur Township.
- Tito A. Trinidad Jr. to Tito A. Trinidad Jr. and Tasha Rega, $1, Chester Hill Borough.
- Diane Ann Dudek and Frank A. Cost to Jonathan R. Akanowicz and Elizabeth M. Akanowicz, $250,000, Sandy Township.
- Joel M. Confer and Donna L. Confer to Tyler E. Luzier and Rebecca K. Luzier, $5,000, Beccaria Township.
- Dorothy M. Kelly to Dorothy M. Kelly, Dorothy M. Spera and Joyce L. Graham, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Robert L. Reighard, Deborah G. Reighard, Carrie A. Reighard, Kyla Ellis Reighard to Timothy Pollock, $40,000, Burnside Township.
- Mary E. Smith to Renovo One LLC, $85,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Mary Elizabeth Smith to 512 E 5th St LLC, $67,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Erick D. Johnson and Alicia M. Vatalaro to Erick D. Johnson, $1, Decatur Township.
- Robert R. Conley and Cheryl A. Conley to Robert R. Conley and Ceryl A. Conley, $1, Pike Township.
- Robert R. Conley and Cheryl A. Conley to Marc E. Prave and Valerie D. Prave, $1, Pike Township.
- Kenneth H. Russell, James S. Caldwell, David Caldwell, John Hoyle and Dean Tozer to Kenneth H. Russell, James S. Caldwell, David Caldwell, John Hoyle and Dean Tozer, $1, Pike Township.
- Kathleen C. Lumadue to John Christopher Lumadue, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Patricia L. Turik, trustee, and Turik Family Trust to Donavan D. Allen and Marissa A. Allen, $1, Cooper Township.
- Jeffrey R. Emeigh to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, $1, Gulich Township.
- Christopher Barrett and Tina Barrett to Mickey L. Moore, $40,000, Lawrence Township.
- Sheldon D. Walker and Kristen A. Walker to Linda Griest, $1,500, Cooper Township.
- Clarence McBride Jr. to Clarence McBride Jr., Stacey A. McBride and Jack W. McBride, $1, Bradford Township.
- James D. Strong Jr. and Haley R. Strong to Jared Maines and Macie Maines, $74,000, Grampian Borough.
- Charles R. Shafer to Thomas Henry, $2,000, Sandy Township.
- Pierre W. Whalon to Timothy D. Gross, $1,500, Sandy Township.
- Ryan Paul McCandless, individually and administrator, Paul D. McCandless Estate and Jason Douglas McCandless to Cliff E. Cessna and Robbin L. Cessna, $50,000, Huston Township.
- Martin Raymond, executor, and Theodore J. Gonzalez Estate to Maria Irwin, $119,500, Morris Township.
- Bradley M. Rolley, executor, Douglas G. Rolley and Douglas George Rolley to Bradley M. Rolley, $1, Cooper Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc to Joseph G. Marcelli Sr. and Lisa R. Marcelli, $500, Sandy Township.
- Dennis L. Myers, Leonard C. Martin Jr. and Lori Martin to John Ray Hoover and Glenda Jean Hoover, $640,000, Decatur Township.
- Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, by AIF, Freddie Mac, Powers Kirn LLC, AIF, to Eric Lance Bumbarger, $115,395, Sandy Township.
- Jason S. Gray Jr. to Daniel M. Kuhns and Mary M. Kuhns, $81,500, Brady Township.
- Carolyn C. Robertson to Steven J. Economos and Hannah S. Economos, $350,000, Sandy Township.
- Reuben A. Miller and Susan E. Miller to Frailey Farms LLC, $30,000, Jordan Township.
- Mark A. Stoltz to Everson Properties, $500,000, Sandy Township.