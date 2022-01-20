CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Jan. 6-12.
- Robert M. Altmire and Jennifer P. Altmire Halowell to Raymond P. Medred and Tamara A. Medred, $75,289.24, Sandy Township.
- Ralph E. Delarme and Debra L. Delarme to Matthew E. Delarme and Kimberly L. Delarme, $100,000, DuBois City.
- Veda P. Ault to Taylor Sacolic, $37,000, Beccaria Township.
- Richard James Dick and Debra Joann Dick to Richard James Dick, Debra Joann Dick and James Ryan Dick, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Kimberly J. Michaels and Seth D. Michaels to Kimberly J. Michaels and Seth D. Michaels, $1, Pike Township.
- John C. Hamilton, executor, Sharon M. Hamilton, executrix, and Vivian J. Miccicke estate to Garrett Lauder, $20,000, Lawrence Township.
- LeRoy Disshon, Dorothy L. Disshon and Pamela Louise Disshon to Pamela Louise Disshon and Bree Elizabeth Gaines, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Garrett J. Lauder to Misty Ross, $28,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Carole Kephart to Michael Allen Kephart, $1, Woodward Township.
- CJN Real Estate LLC to Sawhud Land LLC, $1, DuBois City.
- Brandon J. Lyle to Haylee Larson, $172,175, DuBois City.
- Nathan Samson Apticar and Silvia Martha Apticar to Nathan Samson Apticar and Beverly Jean Apticar, $10, Sandy Township.
- Daniel W. Porter and Celeste Y. Porter to Matthew K. Smeal and Samantha L. Smeal, $5,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Matt A. Duncan and Tiffani A. Duncan to Joseph Daniel Cutler Jr. and Rebekah Nicole Cutler, $174,900, Clearfield Borough.
- William R. Fluck and Kathryn R. Fluck to Keith J. Wilde and Susan D. Wilde, $425,000, Cooper Township.
- Donald L. Winkle to Thomas Wilke, $20,000, Bell Township.
- Merle J. Hugar to Todd A. Hugar, $1, Covington Township.
- Clinton W. Hubler, trustee, and Hubler Family Revocable Trust to Gerald L. McCracken Jr. and Haley R. McCracken, $1, Graham Township.
- S & T Bank to Scott A. Reed and heather Margaret Reed, $68,750, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, John E. Luzier by tax claim and Patrick D. Luzier by tax claim, to Robert S. Shepler III and Taylor J. Shepler, $600, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and John Torreance by tax claim to Shannon N. Walborn and Cricket M. Bumbarger, $800, Decatur Township.
- Tyler J. Penland and Lindsey Penland to JBM Rentals LLC, $40,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Terry M. Campbell and Rose M. Campbell to Raymond A. Fox and Amy E. Fox, $323,000, Sandy Township.
- Kimberly S. Horton and Amy Horton to Thomas Stewart and Marjorie Stewart, $55,000, Pike Township.
- Kutsel Real Estate LLC to Dustin McNeel and Amanda McNeel, $40,000, DuBois City.
- The Flatrock Company LLC to Redbank LLC, $105,000, DuBois City.
- John L. Raybuck to Billy L. Harris, $75,000, DuBois City.
- Victoria Morgan Viard and Logan C. Viard to Joseph Paul Kitko, $1, Bigler Township.
- Logan C. Viard and Victoria M. Viard to Joseph Paul Kitko, $1, Bigler Township.
- Gage T. Swoope to Karla Cowher, $77,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Gary V. Peterson, Lesley Peterson and Peggy L. Wilson to Jason Daniluk, $220,000, DuBois City.
- Merle J. Hugar to Stacey M. Hugar, $1, Covington Township.
- Woodston LLC to Johnathan W. Stiner and Susan A. Stiner, $120,000, Curwensville Borough.
- James A. Luce and Linda L. Luce to James A. Luce and Linda L. Luce, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Deborah J. Eckberg, Thomas W. Eckberg, Duane P. Archer and Debra A. Archer to Terry C. Smith and Cheri M. Smith, $40,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Daniel Joseph Sholes and Karen A. Sholes to Ethan S. Stern and Jasmine E. Stern, $60,000, Sandy Township.
- Michael McCullough, Michelle McCullough, Linda S. McCullough and Samuel E. McCullough to Michael McCullough, Michelle Mossbrooks, Samuel E. McCullough and Linda S. McCullough, $1, Huston Township.
- Michael McCullough, Michelle McCullough, Linda S. McCullough and Samuel E. McCullough to Michael McCullough, Michelle Mossbrooks, Samuel E. McCullough and Linda S. McCullough, $1, Huston Township.
- Michael McCullough, Michelle McCullough, Linda S. McCullough and Samuel E. McCullough to Delbert C. L. McCullough and Amy F. McCullough, $1, Huston Township.
- Developac Inc. to Varacallo Investments LP, $325,000, DuBois City.
- Jay Lucas Gable to Madisyn Pritchard, $70,000, Bradford Township.
- Jed Griswold to Living Trust of the Brown Estate and Andrea Price, trustee, $10, Sandy Township.
- Dennis D. Johnston, administrator, Carol L. Brown estate and Kandi J. Steiner to Dennis D. Johnston, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Kandi J. Steiner, Edward Lee Clark, Judith Ann Hoover, Bonnie K. Pritchard and William E. Clark to Dennis D. Johnston, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Moore Land LLC to Mickey L. Moore, $9,100, Karthaus Township.
- Joseph M. Pisoni, sole survivor, Judith A. Pisoni, sole survivor, and Otto B. Pisoni estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Joseph M. Pisoni and Judith A. Pisoni to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- John L. Baxter to Scott Warrener, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Susan A. Burns, $10, Sandy Township.