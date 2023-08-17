CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 13-19:
- Sasha K. Yohe, Jackie Clyde Yohe Jr. and Jack C. Yohe Jr., to Mane Street Realty LLC, Sandy Township, $50,000.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association LLC, to Troy Meyer and Trisha Meyer, Sandy Township, $500.
- Thomas J. Laird, to David E. Reed, Sandy Township, $500.
- Donald R. Croyle, to Donald R. Croyle and Charity J. Croyle, Cooper Township, $1.
- Michael W. Dougherty, to James W. Bennett and Gloria A. Bennett, Greenwood Township, $8,500.
- Susan A. Furlage, to Andy N. Miller and Mary H. Miller, Burnside Township, $225,000.
- North Point Volunteer Fire Company, Thomas W. Uren, John R. Uren, Rickey L. Uren, Mary M. Solada and Perry Earl Landis, to Michael J. Weber and Hayes Y. Weber, Sandy Township, $75,000.
- Constance H. Shipley and Shipley Family Revocable Trust, to Constance H. Shipley, James F. Shipley and Rollin Trust, Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Helen L. Tubbs, to Dennis D. Tubbs II and Sherry L. Amitrone, Bloom Township, $1.
- Joan Marie Bell and Barry White, to Herzog Family Trust, Glen Hope Borough, $1.
- Trace Tibbens and Michelle Tibbens, to Ashley Shugarts and Ariel Thomas-Leach, Lawrence Township, $157,940.
- Mildred K. Maney, Diann E. Lansberry, William F. Lucas and William F. Lucas Jr., to Donald Seth Herr and Megan Elaine Herr, Cooper Township, $6,500.
- Wayne R. Piper and Kathleen Piper, to Jennifer L. Spotts, Karthaus Township, $1.
- Donald E. Kiser, Diane R. Trindel and Diane Allison, to Laclair and Solley Properties LLC, Morris Township, $56,129.
- Mark A. Richner and Janet L. Richner, to Jonathan Confer, $1.
- Joseph M. Maguire III and Bethany Hudish, to Joseph M. Maguire III, $100,000.
- Frederick M. Gimbel, Nancy J. Gimbel and Gimbel Family Trust, to Timothy Patrick Ryna and Nicole K. Ryan, $346,000.
- M&T Bank, to Austin Cooper Slother, Osceola Mills Borough, $31,249.
- Bonnie Cox, Bonnie Leakey, Menno Nolt and Ronald M. Nolt, to Bonnie R. Cox, Karthaus Township, $1.
- Mary J. Askey and Aleatha M. Hubler, to Gertrude Emily Ferguson Est., Graham Township, $1.
- Mary J. Askey and Aleatha M. Hubler, to Syk Top Ridge Farm LLC, Graham Township, $290,000.
- John M. Collins, Dustin M. Collins, Patricia E. Collins and Nicole M. Collins, to Stecen McClure, Pike Township and Curwensville Borough, $210,000.
- Maureen L. King and Beverly A. King, to Tracy A.Simmons and Pamela Donati Simmons, $205,000.
- Melissa Philip, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10.
- Cynthia L. Tuite and Diane M. Sistek, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10.
- Evelyn C. Green, Kieth K. Green and Eugene H. Green, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10.
- Christine S. Schrier Bubeck, Michele J. Schrier and Richard R. Schrier, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10.
- Dann Scott Appolonia and Diane K. Appolonia, to DuBois City Builder LLC, Sandy Township, $1,375.
- Robert M. Altmire and Jennifer P. Hallowell Altmire, to Steven M. Ferrethoff and Lori A. Donahue, Sandy Township, $49,000.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Christine S. Schrier Bubeck, Michele J. Schrier and Richard R. Schrier, Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resort Development LLC, to Erica L. Adamire, Sandy Township, $10.
- Silverwoods Association Inc., to Evelyn C. Green, Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Cynthia L. Tuite, Sandy Township, $10.
- Alex Oscar Reethof and Lori Reethof, to Silverwoods Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Nelson Barrett, to Trindle O’Dell and William O’Dell, Ferguson Township, $348.
- Shirley Finger to Michael S. Stutsman and Justine Stutsman, Sandy Township, $18,000.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Money Source Inc. and Laurie J. Witherow, to Clarence A. Cataldo, Huston Township, $23,034.
- Taylor Renee Ryan, to Amanda Lynn Anderson, Beccaria Township, $150,000.
- Tammy Algiers, to Robert Paranich and Aimee S. Paranich, Ramey Borough, $11,500.
- Karen Harchack, to Karen Lenore Harchack Irrevocable Asset Management Trust and Jesse Harchack, Woodward Township, $1.
- Norman Lynn McDowell, to Norman Lynn McDowell, Jade Vincent Thompson, Travis James McDowell and Alexis Denzel McDowell, Morris Township, $1.
- Madeline M. Saupp, to Frances Greenawalt, Woodward Township, $1.
- Paul J. Sekula and Gail M. Sekula, to Paul J. Sekula and Stacey Frank, Sandy Township, $1.
- Jared W. Wolff, to Jeremy M. Bracken, Jason M. Bracken, Jeffrey A. Bracken and Barry L. Bracken, Bell Township, $1,000.
- Brent A. Hand, to Brent A. Hand and Samantha Lynn Hand, Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Rosemary E. Smith, to Rosemary E. Smith, Goshen Township, $1.
- Dianna M. Thompson, to Robert Smeal, Cooper Township, $5,000.
- Curt Patterson and Lisa Patterson, to Andrew E. Jackson, Goshen Township, $1,000.
- Brian E. Gallaher, to Aden N. Miller and Clara H. Miller, Jordan Township, $175,000.