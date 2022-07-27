CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 14-20.
- David William Reed and Tina Marie Reed to Eric C. Collins and Amy S. Collins, $675,000, Knox Township.
- M&C Real Estate Partnership LLC to JMSR Rentals LLC, $34,000, DuBois City.
- Angelica A. Marvis and Michael P. Marvis to Garrett J. Halowell, $75,000, DuBois City.
- Charles F. Gunderman to Charles F. Gunderman and Heidi L. Daschko, $1, Sandy Township.
- Terrance L. Sidelinger and Audra L. Sidelinger to Donovan Mihalik and Megan Mihalik, $279,000, Penn Township and Grampian Borough.
- Edward E. Reiter to Brian Stiles and Shannon Marie Stiles, $164,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Nancy Baron to Andrew S. Mills, $175,000, Bigler Township.
- Bobbie Jo Bowser to James Elliott, $4,000, Sandy Township.
- Gerald William Spaid Sr., Debra J. Spaid, Nancy Lee Johnston, James William Johnston, Jeffrey David Spaid and Susan Elaine Spaid to NAC TRST LLC, $103,900, Curwensville Borough.
- Lowell T. Way to Preston Weatherholtz, $20,000, Wallaceton Borough.
- Craig G. Bickford and Emily N. Bickford to Paige A. Potter and Douglas W. Potter, $65,000, Coalport Borough.
- James D. Hurd and Rochelle L. Hurd to Ryan S. Buzzard and Roxanne Buzzard, $36,000, Newburg Borough.
- Cheryl L. Cussins and William T. Davis and Susan Kay Davis, $119,900, Sandy Township.
- Alex J. Irvine and Kathryn Irvine to Andrew C. Kamats, $85,000, Huston Township.
- Joseph Amirkhas to Joseph Amirkhas, trustee, and Amirkhas Trust UA, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Robert L. Gray and Deborah A. Gray to Gregory Baker and Pamela R. Baker, $560,000, Sandy Township.
- Traci L. Oldaker to KMI Real Estate LP, $5,000, Bell Township.
- Isabel Boob and Daniel Boob to Nannette Renchen, $125,000, Cooper Township.
- Dennis J. Barrett Jr. to Tyler Johns, $28,000, Pike Township.
- Charles E. Sloppy and Morgan B. Sloppy to Christopher Washell, $11,000, Jordan Township.
- Raymond A. Rowles Jr. and Kimberly Rowles to Randall Bolton, $5,000, Lawrence Township.
- David R. Bish, Joanne K. Bish, Ruth L. Bish and Robert Bish to Christian Jacobs and Kourtni Nicole Jacobs, $140,000, DuBois City.
- Appold-A LLC to Jai Shakti Corporation, $200,000, DuBois City.
- Brent A. Hand and Samantha Hand to Chad E. Billotte and Maggie S. Billotte, $28,000, Lawrence Township.
- Virginia M. Shaw, executor, James J. Bearer, executor, Ronald M. Little, executor, Martin L. Bearer estate to David L. Aikins and Ronna L. Aikins, $2,000, Bell Township.
- Christine Glace to Gary Laskowsky and Kristine Gutkowski, $70,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Benjamin C. Herr and Susan A. Herr to Sheryl Pritchard, $15,000, Decatur Township.
- John R. Aubrey, trustee, Betty J. Aubrey, trustee, John R. Aubrey revocable trust and Betty J. Aubrey revocable trust agreement to S. Marlene Finger, $100,000, Sandy Township.
- Susan L. Palumbo to Precious B. Jones, $2,500, Sandy Township.
- Joseph A. Dixon, administrator, and Marian Kalp estate to Joseph A. Dixon, $1, Sandy Township.
- Joseph A. Dixon, individually and administrator, and Marian Kalp estate to Joseph A. Dixon, $1, Sandy Township.
- Diane Dixon Wilt, individually and administratrix, and Charles L. Dixon Jr. estate to Joseph A. Dixon, $1, Sandy Township.
- Sheridan L. Williams and Erin M. Williams to DuBois Regional Medical Center, $102,000, Sandy Township.
- Diane S. Ackerman, co-executrix, Lisa S. Donahue, co-executrix, and Paul H. Sheesley estate to Danielle R. Erdley, Michael D. Raybuck and Kimberly R. Raybuck, $289,900, DuBois City.
- Eloise J. Kosko and Victor N. Kosko Jr. to DuBois Regional Medical Center, $20,000, DuBois City.
- Claron L. Rosman and Mary Ann Rosman to Jungwoo Ryoo and Hyeseon Kim, $400,000, Sandy Township.
- InFirstBank to Alex Russell and Allison Russell, $352,000, Bradford Township.
- Drena K. Merkel, successor co-trustee, James Ferguson irrevocable trust and Dawn L. Kaplan, successor co-trustee, to Thomas Allison, $120,000, Clearfield Borough.
- John R. Laing Jr., Cindy Laing and Kenneth C. Kitko to Janet W. Havener, $7,500, Beccaria Township.
- Justin G. Smith and Natalie Smith to Shawn Paul, $273,500, Graham Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Nancy L. Murray by tax claim to Zerfoss Property LLC, $3,000, Troutville Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Melvin Cramer by tax claim and Mary Lou Cramer by tax claim to Zerfoss Property LLC, $2,500, Burnside Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Mary Lou Hill by tax claim to Zerfoss Property LLC, $6,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Tri-County Schools of Beauty Culture Inc. by tax claim to DuBois Redevelopment Authority, $2,250, DuBois City.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, David R. Nagele by tax claim and Lillian Ruth Nagele by tax claim to DuBois Redevelopment Authority, $2,750, DuBois City.
- Daria D. Sessamen to Kenneth J. Rougeux and Wanda J. Rougeux, $45,000, Karthaus Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Dewayne B. Waring Sr. by tax claim and Emily A. Waring by tax claim to Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County, $362.65, Morris Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Jack E. Johnston by tax claim to Woodward Township, $8,000, Woodward Township.
- Lewis R. Maney and Leona Maney to Krista J. Nearhood, $20,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and MFT Re Holdings LLC by tax claim to Rodney B. Irwin, $1,250, Bradford Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Bruce A. Maines by tax claim to Tommy P. Galvan and Wilma L. Galvan, $1,750, Clearfield Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Timothy L. Hertlein Sr. by tax claim and Christine M. Hertlein by tax claim to Devin K. Rhoad and Erinn R. Rhoad, $1,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Paul W. Lawson by tax claim and Minnie L. Lawson by tax claim to Jennifer L. Adotta, $382.65, Bradford Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, James A. Ricketts by tax claim and Laurie M. Ricketts to Jennifer L. Addotta, $362.65, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Patrick A. Sopic by tax claim and Cathy A. Green by tax claim to William A. Condon and Janet D. Condon, $382.65, Bradford Township.
- Anthony C. Beck and Deborah Beck to Dean Kenneth Nelson and Tammy Lynn Nelson, $1, Sandy Township.
- John C. Price and Susan M. Price to John Charles Price, trustee, Susan M. Price, trustee, and Price Family Trust, $1, Covington Township.
- Gerald L. Johns, co-trustee, Mary M. Johns, co-trustee, Gerald L. Johns revocable living trust and Mary M. Johns revocable living trust to Joshua Thomas Black, $85,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Barbara A. Pennington, by agent, and Judith E. Templeton, agent, to Judith E. Templeton, Lori D. Skevo and David D. Pennington, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Emanuel J. Klaiber to Amanda Klaiber, $1, Sandy Township.
- Jacquelyn Gay Wood, Gregory M. Keifer and William W. Schwartz to Gregory M. Keifer and William W. Schwartz, $17,980, Lawrence Township.
- Emma F. Smeal to Clayton Smeal, $8,000, Lawrence Township.
- Catherine M. Civiello, co-trustee, William J. Civiello, co-trustee, Catherine M. Civiello revocable trust and William J. Civiello revocable trust to Catherine M. Civiello, co-trustee, William J. Civiello, co-trustee, Catherine M. Civiello, revocable trust, and William J. Civiello, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Doris E. Folmar to Doris E. Folmar, $1, Cooper Township.
- Gary L. Hoover Jr. and Nicole L. Hoover to Gary L. Hoover, Gary L. Hoover Sr. and Carla J. Hoover, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Randall C. Bolton to Trevor L. Buck, $114,900, Clearfield Borough.
- Gary Peters and Darlene Peters to Hemlock Hills LLC, $315,000, Jordan Township.
- Amy Maria Caltagarone Spadaro to Korrine Marie Shobert, $45,000, DuBois City.
- Brent R. Jones, individually and executor, and Edward D. Jones estate to Brent R. Jones and Deborah A. Jones, $1, Bradford Township.
- Raymond J. Luke and Catherine Ann Luke to Glenn W. Fink, $10,000, Ferguson Township.
- Atlantica LLC to Denver A. Thompson and Kara L. Baker, $50,000, Beccaria Township.
- Rudy J. Byler, Elva F. Byler and Benjamin J. Byler to Rudy J. Byler and Elva F. Byler, $1, Burnside Township.
- Samuel J. Storey Jr. and Karen Storey to Robert Ricker and Amber Ricker, $196,000, Sandy Township.
- Glenn R. Pentz and Cynthia C. Pentz to Patrick A. Yoha and Leah Yoha, $251,000, Sandy Township.
- Melony Jo Smith to Jordan Marie Round and Seth Daniel Michaels, $150,000, Pike Township.