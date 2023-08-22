CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 20-25:

  • Clearfield County Sheriff, Gabrielle Millinder and Pennsylvania Housing Financial Agency, to Pennsylvania Housing Financial Industry, Curwensville Borough, $2,151.
  • Martha C. Giltnan, to Martha C. Giltnan and Martha C. Giltnan Revocable Living Trust, DuBois City, $1.
  • Georgia L. Walsh and Thomas P. Walsh, to Roads to Recovery Inc., Clearfield Borough, $103,333.
  • Peggy A. Amon and Joan Mitchell Shimmel, to Roads to Recovery Inc., Clearfield Borough, $216,666.
  • Troy E. Grimm and Bonnie M. Patton, to Troy E. Grimm, Bell Township, $1.
  • Troy E. Grimm and Bonnie M. Patton, to Troy E. Grimm, Decatur Township, $1.
  • Daniel C. Smeal and Michelle M. Smeal, to Scott A. Smeal, Woodward Township, $30,000.
  • Lyncroft Associates and Heverly Coal Corporation, to Michael T. Spangle, Coalport Borough, $29,500.
  • Amy L. Kurtz and Jim E. Kurtz, to Amy L. Kurtz, Cooper Township, $1.
  • Virginia C. Schroer, to Virginia E. Schroer and Virginia C. Schroer Revocable Living Trust, Decatur Township, $1.
  • Wayne R. Piper and Kathleen A. Piper, to Jennifer L. Spotts and David Shadeck, Karthaus Township, $1.
  • David M. McKay, to Emanuel Yoder, Raymond Majoy, Robert Hershberger, Daniel Hershberger, Joseph Hershberger, Monroe Hershberger, Andrew Yoder and Neal Miller, Sandy Township, $1.
  • Nicholas V. Bolognese and Barbara L. Bolognese, to Nicholas V. Bolognese, Covington Township, $1.
  • Ronald D. Sell and Mary A. Sell, to Johnny Scott and Stacie Scott, Lawrence Township, $100,000.
  • Josh McCahan, to Adam P. Ryan and Jennifer Kay Ryan, Sandy Township, $2,000.
  • Edward L. Hicks and Douglas A. Hicks, to William Standridge and Ashley Standridge, Osceola Mills Borough, $168,000.
  • William Thomas Conway, to Robert Brett Evans Jr., Bigler Township, $3,500.
  • Sean Spelgatti and Bri Spelgatti, to Marco Milillo, Bigler Township, $178,000.
  • Leslie C. Pearce and Elizabeth A. Pearce, to Elizabeth A. Pearce, DuBois City, $1.
  • Nicholas V. Bolognese and Barbara L. Bolognese, to Gregory P. Beresford and Linda K. Beresford, Covington Township, $259,000.
  • Steven L. Fair, to Steven M. Rice, Girard Township, $47,250.
  • Ray L. Schindley,to Ray L. Schindley and Robin L. park, Sandy Township, $1.
  • Douglas L. Clark, Vicky J. Clark and Vicky J. Siwy, to Haeley Rose Stott, Christopher L. Stott and Leslie A. Stott, Clearfield Borough, $210,000.
  • Western Pennsylvania Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, to Lakeside United Methodist Church, DuBois City, $173,058.
  • Lakeside United Methodist Church and Second Methodist Episcopal Church Incorporated, to DuBois Lakeside Church, DuBois City, $1.
  • Daniel J. Rorabaugh, Roger D. Rorabaugh and Rorabaugh Lumber Company, to Kantz Hill Venture LLC, Burnside Township, $92,267.
  • Robert Lee Nolt and Dinah L. Nolt, to Dean Nelson and Tammy Nelson, Sandy Township, $4,500.
  • Dean L. Snyder and Randy L. Snyder, to Jonathan D. Snyder and Tiana E. Snyder, Bell Township, $1.
  • Jeffrey W. Rice DMD PC and Jeffrey W. Rice, to MPSmiles LLC, DuBois City, $1.
  • Ronald A. Hanslovan and Kathleen Hanslovan, to Ronald A. Hanslovan and Kathleen Hanslovan, Sandy Township, $1.
  • Leonard C. Martin Jr. and Lori A. Martin, to Tricia L. Kauffman, Morris Township, $130,000.
  • Brian D. Hoch, to Keaton D. Hoch, Bell Township, $93,000.
  • Mitchell R. Lutynsky and Melva J. Lutynsky, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10.
  • John T. Bruney and Judith A. Bruney, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10.
  • Dan L. Jones and Delores J. Jones, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10.
  • Richard L. Buchanan Jr. and Kimberly K. Buchanan, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10.
  • Shirley L. Feather and Thomas L. Feather, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10.
  • Margaret R. Herman and Anthony D. Herman, to Jacob William Lee, John A. Herman Jr. and Thomas William Herman, Bradford Township, $1.
  • Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Richard L. Buchanan Jr. and Kimberly K. Buchanan, Sandy Township, $10.
  • Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Mitchell R. Lutynsky, Sandy Township, $10.
  • Josie A. Sahm, Ronald E. Sahm, Darry F. Beasom and Mary Ann Beasom, to Silverwoods Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10.
  • Josie A. Sahm, Ronald E. Sahm, Darry F. Beasom and Mary Ann Beasom, to Silverwoods Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10.
  • Dean A. Fetzer, Eric D. Fetzer, Connie R. Fetzer, Eric A. Fetzer, Linda Fetzer, Renee L. Fetzer and Adam Frank, to Jeffrey S. Barner and April N. Barner, Sandy Township, $2,000.
  • Myrel R. Gardner and Sue A. Greenaway, to Jarred A. Lane and Ashlynn C. Lane, Bugler Township, $39,000.
  • Bryan D. Dempsey and Tabatha E. Dempsey, to AGV Revocable Trust, Sandy Township, $390,000.