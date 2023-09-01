CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 27 to Aug. 1:
- Mark T. Sullivan, Jamaes L. Mauthe, Deborah J. Mauthe and Terrance C. Carmella, to Janey L. Sullivan, Sandy Township, $1.
- Delmer Gabbard Jr. and Paula Gabbard, to RJO Rental Investments LLC, Sandy Township, $1.
- Richard F. Dotts Jr., to Adam T. Dotts, Glen Hope Borough, $1.
- David E. McClure, David C. McClure Sr. and Doris E. McClure, to David C. McClure Sr. and Doris E. McClure, Decatur Township, $1.
- Jarrett R. Spencer, to Jarrett R. Spencer, Decatur Township, $1.
- Lewis L. Liptak and Lisa D. Mayers, to Robert L. Liptak and Valeria M. Liptak, Graham Township, $100,000.
- Pamela L. Gabel, Clair F. Thompson and Franklin C. Thompson, to Daniel Thompson, Lawrence Township, $138,000.
- Darl J. Somerville, Brian A. Somerville and Steven D. Somerville, to John A. Wagner, Carol L. Wagner and Jay A. Wagner, Burnside Township, $37,000.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, First National Bank of Pennsylvania and Amber E. Fleming, to FNB Oreo LLC, DuBois City, $1,890.
- Kathy Ann Calrson Jolly, to Donald Lee Carlson, Cooper Township, $1.
- Janet L. Hurwitz and Irvin Hl. Hurwitz, to Janet L. Hurwitz, Ddecatur Township, $1.
- Doris E. Folmar, to Carlton R. Wolfe and Kimberly I. Wolfe, Cooper Township, $325,000.
- Nuttall LLC, to Powelton Nuttall Properties LLC, Decatur Township, $1.
- Thomas J. Dixon, Michelle R. Dixon and Michelle R. Gracely, to Thomas J. Dixon, Bradford Township, $1.
- Joseph Leigey and Susan R. Leigey, to Shania Leigey, Covington Township, $1.
- Diane Cangioli and John Berkoben, to Kayla R. Myrlie, Sandy Township, $3,000.
- Blue Sky PA LP and Blue Sky PA GP LLC, to Noah H. Raber and Ella M. Raber, Brady Township, $57,000.
- David J. Tuck, to Frank C. Forbes Jr. and Holly Ann Forbes, Sandy Township, $500.
- Joseph Skytich Jr., to Matthew J. Miller and William R. Miller, Clearfield Borough, $70,000.
- George E. Brosky, to Jeffrey Sisk, Sandy Township, $4,000.
- Daniel A. Dugan and Judith M. Dugan, to Robert M. Edwards Jr. and Laura A. Edwards, Lawrence Township, $325,000.
- Tracy Brumbaugh, to William Sawders and Jessica Sawders, Brisbin Borough, $25,000.
- Bethany D. Jasper and Bethany D. Root, to Scott L. Jasper and Bethany D. Jasper, Bigler Township, $1.
- Tracy S. Lazar, to Reflective Realty LLC, DuBois City, $60,000.
- Craig C. Ball and Marla J. Ball, to John Mark Britton and Susan M. Britton, Sandy Township, $500.
- Edward J. Jenkins and Bobbi Jo Jenkins, to Christian F. Jacobs and Kourtni N. Jacobs, Sandy Township, $500,000.
- Virginia M. Shaw, James L. Bearer, Ronald M. Little and Martin L. Bearer, to Rosebud Mining Company, Burnside Township, $2,500.
- Joan C. Hawkins, to Leonard C. Hawkins, Bobby G. Hawkings and Larena S. Twoey, Brisbin Borough, $1.
- Jeffrey Scot Barner and April Nicole Barner, to James I. Barnett and Leslie S. Barnett, Sandy Township, $2,000.
- Matthew J. Marasco and Matthew L. Marasco Jr., to Michael G. Blair and Teresa J. Blair, Sandy Township, $215,000.
- Stephen D. Sperling Jr. and Dayna J. Sperling, to Blue Lock properties LLC, DuBois City, $110,000.
- David A. Monella and Shelly A. Monella, to David A. Monella and Shelly A. Monella, Sandy Township, $1.
- Joseph John Brzezinski, Tarrenz Janine Brzezinskin and Nathan Brzezinski, to Joseph John Brzezinski, Tarrenz Janine Brzezinskin, Nathan Brzezinski and Aaron B. Brzezinski, Lawrence Township, $1.
- George A. Striker and Paula K. Striker, to Paula K. Striker, Covington Township, $1.
- Edward J. Miloser and Amy M. Clossin, to Edwards J. Miloser, Burnside Borough, $1.
- Kathleen E. manners, Richard E. Heffner, Shari Ferguson, Elizabeth Heffner and Richard F. Heffner, to Justin M. Heffner, DuBois City, $1.
- Marie E. Bloom and William E, Bloom Jr., to David P. Jackson and Cherilyn D. Jackson, Boggs Township, $1.
- Paul A. Fenush, Paul T. Fenush and Erin M. Swatsworth, to Paul A. Fenush and Erin M. Swatsworth, Cooper Township, $1.
- Ralph W. Kawa, to Shane K. Jenkins, Woodward Township, $164,000.
- Toby Young and Lacey Young, to Christy Danko, Curwensville Borough, $129,900.
- Donald E. Rearick and Delores J. Rearick, to Lacey Young and Toby Matthew Young, Pike Township, $255,000.
- Marc D. Johnson, to John Drum, Sandy Township, $16,500.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, to David M. Ball and Sherri L. Ball, DuBois City, $111,385.
- Patricia Marie McDougle, to Brittany L. Baranchak, Clearfield Borough, $134,900.