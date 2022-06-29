CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from June 16-22:
- Michael F. Giraud, Richard P. Giraud, Cherie Giraud, and Susan Giraud Trout to Edward Jenkins and Bobbi Jo Jenkins, $1, Sandy Township.
- Cherry Timber Associates Inc. to Clarence A. Cataldo, $1, Huston Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Brian K. Oney by tax claim to Alan R. Larson, Judith S. Larson, Roger L. Larson, Cathy R. Larson, Michael Rudella and Mary Ann Rudella, $1,250, Graham Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Mitchel Evans by tax claim and Ila Evans by tax claim to Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County, $400, Morris Township.
- Harry M. Dunworth to Harry M. Dunworth, $1, Sandy Township.
- Dominic B. Harris to Dominic B. Harris and Victoria K. Curtin, $1, Boggs Township.
- Robin L. Holt to Melvin G. Horton and Jennifer R. Horton, $90,000, Decatur Township.
- Edward Jenkins and Bobbi Jo Jenkins to Wyatt Ripple, $139,900, Sandy Township.
- Long Shadow Builders LLC to Mark A. Dinus and Shelly L. Dinus, $15,000, Cooper Township.
- Dimeling Senior Residence Associates LP to Mature Resources Inc., $10, Clearfield Borough.
- Gilbert L. Fye and Gloria J. Fye to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Sara E. Browell to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Lori L. Srock to Kay M. Jacobs, co-trustee, Becky S. Oliver, co-trustee, and Jacobs Family Living Trust, $439,000, Sandy Township.
- Albert L. Varacallo III, co-executor, Christopher P. Varacallo, Natalie M. Milliron, co-executor, and Luanne Varacallo estate to Paul G. Cavalier and Charlotte F. Cavalier, $1, DuBois City.
- Kenneth E. Hannold, sole surviving son, and Clara V. Hannold estate to Brad Calliari, $2,000, DuBois City.
- John A. Rogers, individually and administrator, Beth Ellen Rogers estate and Angel L. Bloom, individually, to Dennis B. Lauder and Rhonda C. Lauder, $10,000, Lawrence Township.
- CNB Bank to Freddie Mac, $1, Sandy Township.
- Jeffrey L. Hemauer and Paulette L. Hemauer to American International Relocation Solutions LLC, $305,000, Lawrence Township.
- American International Relocation Solutions LLC to Milian Group LLC, $305,000, Lawrence Township.
- James A. Southern, executor, and John D. Graffius estate to James Mangler Jr. and Barbara Carns Mangler, $91,200, Woodward Township.
- Dennis B. Lauder and Rhonda C. Lauder to Kevin Forsht, $45,000, Bradford Township.
- Kenneth W. Slovikosky to John J. Sofronski and Patricia R. Kephart Sofronski, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Veronica A. Hopnick to Paul W. Hockenberry, $2,000, Irvona Borough.
- C. Scott Rodi and Ashley Renee Rich to Shae R. Best, $115,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Kimberly S. Horton, individually, Amy L. Horton, and RKR Land Company to Christopher A. Clark, $220,000, Bloom Township.
- Dennie C. Goss and Gail Goss to Denise L. Mullins, $1, Knox Township.
- Judith E. Hugney to Scott P. Hugney and Kayla D. Hugney, $60,000, Girard Township.
- Anthony S. Puccio to Joanie M. Taylor, $115,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Chau Hsiung Wu and Chih Huci Wu to Terry Durst, $200, Sandy Township.
- Alan S. Baseman and Bonnie Baseman to Glenn C. Moyer and Diane F. Moyer, $30,000, Goshen Township.
- Gerald R. Kephart and Ethel R. Windsor to Susan J. Hughes, $1, Boggs Township.
- Cottage Real Estate LLC to Pfingstler Properties LLC, $525,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield Real Estate Development LLC to Douglas C. Hale, $6,000, Lawrence Township.
- John A. Rogers, individually and administrator, Beth Ellen Rogers estate, Rogers Enterprises, tbda, and Angel L. Bloom, individually, to John A. Rogers, $1, Sandy Township.
- Raymond P. Medred and Tamara A. Medred to Chandler T. Davis, $160,000, Sandy Township.
- Roy H. Flood to Christopher E. Flood and Christina L. Flood, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Edward G. Fisch Jr. to Christopher E. Flood and Christina L. Flood, $1, Bradford Township.
- Adrian M. Butler and Toni A. Butler to Juan Morales Jr. and Liz Morales, $305,000, Sandy Township.
- Matthew Joseph Zimmerman and Alexis Zimmerman to Jacob Shugar and Isabella Beers, $129,000, DuBois City.
- Huntingdon Bedford Fulton Area Agency on Aging, plenary permanent guardian, and Louise A. Garber, incapacitated person, to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- Lloyd Adamson to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- Lloyd Adamson, William C. Hineman and Margaret L. Hineman to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- Lloyd Adamson to Michael B. Vandevort and Kathy Vandervort, $200, Sandy Township.
- Kenneth E. Buchanan and Cheryl Buchanan to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- Raymond Taylor, co-executor, Arlene Taylor, co-executor, and Nancy E. Young estate to Raymond Taylor and Arlene Taylor, $155,553.63, Sandy Township.
- Donald C. Shimmel, co-executor, David M. Shimmel, co-executor, and Douglas G. Shimmel estate to Dennis R. Nelson and Brent A. Thomas, $46,854, Clearfield Borough.
- Boyd A. Winters to Megan A. Passmore, $1, Decatur Township.
- Boyd A. Winters to Boyd A. Winters and Megan A. Passmore, $1, Decatur Township.
- Boyd Winters to Boyd A. Winters and Megan A. Passmore, $1, Boggs Township.
- Charlotte J. Caltagarone and Charles L. Caltagarone to Charlotte J. Caltagarone, Charles L. Caltagarone and Cristy M. Drexler, $1, Sandy Township.
- John Price and Sharon Price to Taylor Renae Ryan, $139,900, Beccaria Township.
- Coulton L. Casteel and Katherine V. Casteel to Ashley Renee Rich and C. Scott Rodi, $229,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Elsie M. Jury to John C. Jury II, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Daniel S. Turner and Becky A. Turner to Donald Edward Narehood, $1, Karthaus Township.
- Megan A. Moore and Michael A. Moore II to Zachary R. Unch, $119,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Brett M. Nemyo to Ronald M. Nemyo, $1, Decatur Township.
- William A. Ogden to Jennifer O. Davis, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Jordan P. Lefler and Vanessa Lefler to Matthew L. Butler and Amanda S. Butler, $5,000, Brady Township.
- Susan J. Langenbacher, individually and executrix, and Cleora J. Ferguson to Susan J. Langenbacher, Julie L. Commons and Carol A. Rowles, $1, Morris Township.
- Karen M. Auman to West Branch Holdings LLC, $15,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Karen M. Auman to West Branch Holdings LLC, $60,000, Clearfield Borough.
