CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from June 30-July 6:
- Marsha Lumadue, individually and executor, and Donald W. Buck estate to Albert D. Woodling and Russell Woodling, $15,000, Bradford Township.
- Mature Resources Inc. to Kevin R. Rhen and Sharon Rhen, $12,000, Boggs Township.
- Mature Resources Inc. to Jason Barnett and Elizabeth Barnett, $15,000, Boggs Township.
- Christopher L. Aughenbaugh to Carrie Daniels, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Randall C. Bolton to Eli Thomas Whitaker, $9,500, Clearfield Borough.
- James Bainey and Wendy Bainey to Preston McKee and Erica Bowmaster, $49,000, Graham Township.
- Donald E. Watt Jr. and Edward W. Watt to Michael J. Marzano and Patricia A. Marzano, $6,000, Sandy Township.
- James E. Kling to Daniel I. Swatsworth and Dawn M. Swatsworth, $3,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Jeffrey Vicklund, plenary guardian, Deanne Polito, plenary guardian, Karen Hall, plenary guardian, and Elaine J. Vicklund, incapacitated, to James R. Horner and Mary C. Horner, $169,200, Sandy Township.
- Catherine M. Civiello, co-trustee, William J. Civiello, co-trustee, Catherine M. Civiello revocable trust, by trustee, and William J. Civiello revocable trust, by trustee, to Gary Lee Miller Jr. and Jennifer Miller, $25,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Paula M. Cherry, executrix, and Phyllis A. Dehaven estate to Charles K. Huguley, $64,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Kristine Anne Carlson, Kathleen Elizabeth Carlson and Gary Carlson to Thomas D. Bergen and Cynthia W. Bergen, $185,000, Sandy Township.
- Sarah R. Read to Linda Stauffer, $75,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Derwin B. Hummel and Sara Hummel to Levi Remington Hummel and Allison Hummel, $1, Boggs Township.
- Donald W. Pentland and Samantha L. Young to Nicholas Bradley McGuire, $4,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Rosebud Mining Company to Bigler Boyz Land Company, $119,900, Lawrence Township.
- Linda C. Lewis, executrix, and James A. Naddeo estate to Harry J. Salvatore, $10,000, Lawrence Township.
- Joelene A. Luzier to Chris A. Caldwell and Christine A. Caldwell, $1, Pike Township.
- Genevieve P. McGonigal to Timothy A. McGonigal, $1, Karthaus Township.
- Philip A. Hugney and Jeanne L. Hugney to Philip A. Hugney, Jeanne L. Hugney, and Sara M. Hugney, $1, Covington Township.
- Philip A. Hugney and Jeanne L. Hugney to Philip A. Hugney, Jeanne L. Hugney, Sara M. Hugney, and Scott P. Hugney, $1, Covington Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff and Theresa M. Litzinger by sheriff sale to Limosa LLC, $1, Bigler Township.
- Todd W. English to Zachary S. Cowan, $181,000, Bradford Township.
- Frances J. Piper, executrix, and Kenneth B. Piper estate to Clinton E. Piper Jr., $20,000, Chest Township.
- William A. Byler and Sarah J. Byler to Zechariah Copp and Maria M. Copp, $1,000, Burnside Township.
- Kyrie G. Hussak, Elwayne E. Hussak, Theresa Hussak, and Jineen L. Hussak to Shaun Gobel and Rebecca Gobel, $250, Sandy Township.
- Joshua L. McMinn and Mollie R. McMinn to William Wallace IV, $85,000, DuBois City.
- Roger D. Mcall to Melissa A. Concannon, $79,800, DuBois City.
- Paula A. Cherry, executrix, and Creta Miller estate to Mason T. Farrell, $83,400, Sandy Township.
- Brian E. Elwell and Kim M. Elwell to Lori L. Srock, $385,000, Sandy Township.
- Casa Partners LP to MAM Land LLC, $180,000, Sandy Township.
- Donna Michelle Hansel, executrix, and Mark O. States estate to Matthew E. Delarme and Kimberly Delarme, $50,000, Brady Township.
- David J. Lamb, Lottie Lamb, David Kennedy II, and Charlotte Kennedy to Crystalwood Construction LLC, $35,000, Morris Township.
- Nathanael D. Coolbaugh and Brianna Coolbaugh to Crystalwood Construction LLC, $40,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Sharon L. Stoltz and Mark A. Stoltz to Christopher Cramer and Erin Cramer, $75,000, DuBois City.
- Carol A. Rafferty to Justin Angeletti and Nicole Angeletti, $50,000, Brady Township.
- Catherine I. Kanour, by agents, Harry Ben Kanour Jr., agent, James M. Rice Sr., agent, James M. Rice, agent, and Harry Benjamin Kanour, agent, to Nathan P. Webster and Shannon Webster, $79,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- Nicole R. Frye and Joshua L. Frye to Nicholas A. Sperling and Sierra Liptak, $167,000, Morris Township.
- Candy Reis to Charles J. Pritchard and Jillian E. Pritchard, $25,000, Sandy Township.
- David E. Miller and Mary Ann D. Miller to Joseph E. Hershberger and Rachel S. Hershberger, $275,000, Brady Township.
- Robert H. Fredette and Kay A. Fredette to David J. Klepfer and Stacey J. Klepfer, $349,900, Sandy Township.
- Troy I. Baker and Virginia M. Baker to Hunter T. Owens and Lucy M. Owens, $1, Woodward Township.
- Tina Dunlap, administratrix D.B.N.C.T.A. and guardian, Ruth E. Dunlap, and Jack Dunlap estate to Norman Jeffrey Riden and Brenda Marie Holmberg, $114,900, Gulich Township.
- Catherine A. Weiskel and Timothy C. Weiskel to Timothy C. Weiskel, trustee, Catherine A. Weiskel, trustee, and Weiskel Revocable Trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- DuBois Regional Medical Center to DuBois Regional Medical Center, $1, Lawrence Township.
- DuBois Regional Medical Center to DuBois Regional Medical Center, $1, Lawrence Township.
- DuBois Regional Medical Center to DuBois Regional Medical Center, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Cynthia Rae Gill, individually and executor, and Glenn Gill estate to Cynthia Rae Gill, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Richard P. Weis, individually and executor, Richard R. Weis estate, Lisa Ann Martinson, Kevin Martinson, Jon Weis, Patricia Bontempo, Daniel Bontempo, Adrian Michael Butler, and Toni A. Butler to Adrian M. Butler and Toni A. Butler, $195,000, Brady Township.
- William Paul Leskovansky Jr. and Christina Nichole Swanson to Christina Nicole Swanson, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Sharon K. Albert and Robert Albert to Jason D. Sebring and Stephanie M. Sebring, $100,000, Covington Township.
- Samuel C. Jury and Olga Sue Jury to Phyllis E. Ogden, $1, Lawrence Township.