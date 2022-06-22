CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from June 9-15.
- Valerie Peoples to Bryan Joseph Peoples and Valerie Peoples, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Denisa Firoiu and Michael Art to Benjamin A. Carrier and Lauren R. Carrier, $95,000, Sandy Township.
- D. Quigley Properties to Cameron Rothrock, $88,510, Lawrence Township.
- Mary Ann Lepeonka and Paul A. Lepeonka to Cristin R. Hickman, $88,510, Lawrence Township.
- Elizabeth J. Robbins and Franklyn W. Robbins Jr. to Johnna Wilson and Ryan Margolies, $99,200, Sandy Township.
- Virgie M. Jordan to Melanie Foster, $1, Sandy Township.
- Tim E. Shaw and Dawn L. Shaw to Raymond Floyd Hammond and Anastasia Marie Hammond, $140,000, Goshen Township.
- Frederick V. Huey and Linda K. Huey to Rylan Huey, $60,000, Union Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, S & T by tax claim, trustee/executor, and Barbara Gow Deemer by tax claim to Jordan D. White, $400, Bell Township.
- Dale V. Knepp and Sandra Knepp to Walter Laird, $1, Boggs Township.
- Ronald W. Marney Jr., Annette Marney, David E. Marney, Thomas G. Marney, Christine Marney, Elaine A. Mantick, David J. Mantick, Tony Mosco, Lori A. Kincaid, Michael Kincaid, John A. Mosco, Denise Mosco, Mary V. Taylor, Steven Mosco, Julie Ann Mosco, Jonathan E. Marney and Veronica R. Marney to M & M Camp LLC, $1, Huston Township.
- Kenneth Lee Hoffman and Kathleen M. Hoffman to Stephen R. Barrett and Joshua S. Barrett, $1, Girard Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Emery B. Gurbal by sheriff sale and Quicken Loans LLC at the suit of Gurbal property to Saratoga Partners LT, $19,575, Lawrence Township.
- Murray M. Mumau and Marilyn Mumau to William Coy, Kira Coy, Tracy J. Ross and Alyssa Ross, $5,200, Sandy Township.
- Brian W. Allshouse and Elvegene E. Allshouse to Nannette Hegarty and Seth Hegarty, $1, Coalport Borough.
- David L. Williams and Rhonda K. Williams to Paula R. Williams Hutton and Tara R. Ogden, $1, Graham Township.
- Niva Jarvis to Tyler Jarvis, $120,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Timothy L. Hertlein Sr. by tax claim and Christine M. Hertlein by tax claim to Luke Walker, $1,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Harry W. Hand by tax claim and Dolly E. Hand by tax claim to Luke A. Walker, $100, Bradford Township.
- Jeffrey Sisk and Tracie Sisk to Eric Livergood and Lindsey Livergood, $2,000, Sandy Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to James W. Seitz Jr. and Amanda C. Seitz, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Tracy L. Brumbaugh, Paul Auraundt and Jennifer Auraundt to Andrew Q. Wolfe and Stacy Lynn Wolfe, $70,000, Karthaus Township.
- Billy Joe Bratton, executor, and Sandra J. Schmoke estate to Hunter M. Schmoke, $1, Decatur Township.
- Paul A. Swales, by agent, Brenda S. Kennedy, agent, and Mary L. Swales to Mary L. Swales, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Nell A. Saunders to Troy Donahue and Barbara J. Donahue, $65,000, Sandy Township.
- Pamela Kukich and Mel J. Kukich to Michael Philip Kakabadze, $140,000, Sandy Township.
- Steven B. Williams and Savanna L. Williams to Jeffrey S. Osburn and Frances A. Osburn, $365,000, Sandy Township.
- Joshua W. Fryberger, individually and administrator, Barry W. Fryberger estate, and Melony Green to Melony Green, $1, Boggs Township.
- Joshua W. Fryberger, individually and administrator, Barry W. Fryberger estate and Melony Green to Joshua W. Fryberger, $1, Boggs Township.
- Ann L. Brackbill to Thomas A. Faulkner Jr. and Emma M. Faulkner, $31,900, Bradford Township.
- Harry Solarek and Elizabeth A. Seals to Elizabeth A. Seals, $1, Sandy Township.
- Frank M. Snyder and Corine M. Snyder to Frank M. Snyder irrevocable grantor trust, by co-trustee, Corine M. Snyder irrevocable grantor trust, by co-trustee, Jeffrey K. Snyder, co-trustee, and Jeremy E. Snyder, co-trustee, $1, Sandy Township.
- Susan Diane Andres to Joseph W. Andres and Kimberly A. Andres, $438,000, Sandy Township.
- James F. Eyerly and Kathryn Eyerly to Michael W. Shetler and Linda S. Shetler, $500, Cooper Township.
- John Mandel to Linda A. Mandel Clemente, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Diversified Production LLC to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Game Commission, solely for the use of, $1, Bell Township.
- Charles A. LeFort and Kelly R. LeFort to Spanky’s Courthouse Cafe LLC, $45,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Herman C. Lucas Jr., individually and administrator, and Patricia Louise Lucas estate to Herman C. Lucas Jr., $1, Cooper Township.
- Francis E. Showers Jr., and Christle A. Showers to Morgan L. Demchak and Jordan T. Smith, $77,000, Wallaceton Borough.
- Thomas R. Mathna and Alice J. Mathna to Thomas R. Mathna, Noah Mathna, and Thomas A. Mathna, $1, Union Township.
- Tanya M. Snyder, executrix, and Randy N. Blake estate to Tanya M. Snyder, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Richard Kritzer to Richard W. Kritzer and Amanda J. Kritzer, $1, Knox Township.
- Jeffrey J. Thompson, co-trustee, Kathryn Ann Thompson, co-trustee, Matthew A. Thompson, co-trustee and Barton Thompson trust to Brian P. Lytle, $235,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Brian P. Lytle to Harold A. Wilson, $235,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Craig G. Caine, executor, and Susan D. Caine estate to Joshua L. McMinn and Mollie R. McMinn, $125,000, Sandy Township.
- Ryan Lee Taylor and Joanie May Taylor to Ryan Lee Taylor, $1, Goshen Township.
- William F. Test and Heather Belanger Test to Kenneth Leon Test, Kenneth Lynn Test, Tammy Marie Test, and Allen Andrew Test, $10,000, Ferguson Township.
- Kim K. Reese and Donna Reese to Kim K. Reese and Donna Reese, $1, Boggs Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Jason Thatcher by tax claim to Sherry Black, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Lesley E. Dixon Wilt by sheriff sale and CNB Bank at the suit of Dixon-Wilt property to CNB Bank, $1,358.53, Lawrence Township.
- Stephen L. Clark, Judith L. Clark, Verner E. Clark Jr. and Diann Clark to Michael Lapp and Lori Ann Lapp, $1, Covington Township.
- Michael Lapp and Lorlann Lapp to Michael Lapp and Lori Ann Lapp, $1 Covington Township.
- Michael Lapp and Lorlann Lapp to Stephen L. Clark and Verner E. Clark Jr., $1, Covington Township.
- Dennis A. Storm and Rose D. Storm to Russell D. Walk and Lori L. Walk, $96,200, Glen Hope Borough.
- Dennis A. Storm and Rose D. Storm to Russell D. Walk and Lori L. Walk, $128,800, Beccaria Township.
- Richard M. Senior, administrator, and William T. Senior estate to Most Reverend Lawrence T. Persico, trustee, and St. Catherine of Siena Parish charitable trust, $43,000, DuBois City.
- Ryan Berry and Allison Berry to Kimberly A. Stimer, $106,000, Decatur Township.
- Russ M. Carlson, Christine Carlson and Shirley L. Miller to Rebecca L. Paulinellie, $60,000, Sandy Township.