CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from March 10-16.

  • Marcia K. Reese and Reese Brothers Coal Company to Gregory Miller and Tamara L. Miller, $1, Decatur Township.
  • Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Frances M. Merryman by tax claim to JR Land Company Inc., $600, Decatur Township.
  • Michael U. Speed and Wendy Speed to Wendy Speed, $1, Decatur Township.
  • Shannon L. McKee and Karen L. McKee to Shannon L. McKee revocable living trust and Karen L. McKee revocable living trust, $1, Lawrence Township.
  • William M. McTavish and Gloria McTavish to William Brian McTavish and Kimberly Sue McTavish, $1, Bradford Township.
  • Codi R. McClellan and Amber L. McClellan to Brandon Maceno and Jenna Maceno, $100,000, Gulich Township.
  • Tracy S. Lazar to Brent Harris and Christina Harris, $75,000, DuBois City.
  • Annabelle Brubaker, by agent, and Trevor K. Brubaker, agent, to Andrew W. Schmucker and Elizabeth A. Schmucker, $95,000, Brady Township.
  • Bruce Graham estate and Melva Graham to Theresa L. Davidson, $1, Penn Township.
  • Donna R. Neff, by agent, and Robin K. Neff, agent, to Robin K. Neff, $1, Goshen Township.
  • Raymond A. Graeca and Mary E. Graeca to Beewolf Management LLC, $650,000, Sandy Township.
  • Matthew Rowles to Timothy Lee Gormont Jr., $5,000, Curwensville Borough.
  • MC Housing Solutions, by managing member, and Michael Moye, managing member, to Edward Hill, $1,000, Cooper Township.
  • Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Terry E. Finberg by tax claim to Jennifer J. Rougeux, $700, Woodward Township.
  • Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Mr. Cooper, dba, to Dennis E. Byers Jr., Brenda S. Byers, and Ryan D. Byers, $36,000, Burnside Township.
  • Susan E. Kline to Ariel C. Kline, $1, Covington Township.
  • J. Carl Ogden to William A. Ogden, $1, Lawrence Township.
  • Edward J. Nowak and Valerie R. Nowak to David M. Tracy and Abby L. Tracy, $65,000, DuBois City.
  • Edward J. Nowak and Valerie R. Nowak to David M. Tracy and Abby L. Tracy, $85,000, DuBois City.
  • Edward J. Nowak and Valerie R. Nowak to David M. Tracy and Abby L. Tracy, $75,000, DuBois City.
  • Bartruff-Norton Foundation Fund to Todd J. Watt, $18,000, DuBois City.
  • Lucas M. Coudriet and Laira R. Coudriet to Bradley Lynn Coudriet, $116,000, Pike Township.
  • Erin L. Spencer to Lucas M. Coudriet and Caira R. Coudriet, $105,000, Pike Township.
  • Gary E. Brewer and Janet M. Brewer to Dayna Reeve, $150, Sandy Township.
  • Mary Stodart Hughes to Stephanie A. Kohler, $90,000, Houtzdale Borough.
  • Michael Doran and SueAnn Doran to Orin Taylor and Shannon Taylor, $105,000, Sandy Township.
  • DuBois City to Flame Pool Properties LLC, $10,000, DuBois City.
  • Bonda L. Culley and Paul F. Culley to Jeffery Kramer and Ryanne Kramer, $12,750, Sandy Township.
  • Terry L. Wigfield Sr. and Holly L. Wigfield to Jan Duke and Corey R. Fulmer, $145,000, Lawrence Township.
  • Kevin G. Martinson to Joseph Barber, $164,300, DuBois City.
  • Shannon Taylor and Orin Taylor to Joshua D. Corney and Bethany Corney, $59,000, DuBois City.
  • Shannon Taylor and Orin Taylor to Joshua D. Corney and Bethany Corney, $59,000, DuBois City.
  • Deborah Ann Specht, executrix, and Nicholas H. Robenolt to Dylan Singer, $90,000, Gulich Township.
  • Michael J. Barger to Matthew W. Barger and Jamie L. Barger, $1, Lawrence Township.
  • Tracy S. Yates to Tracy S. Yates and Michael S. Yates, $1, Union Township.
  • Shari M. Neff to Grant Harrison Neff, $1, Westover Borough.
  • Angelo Segalla and Joann Segalla to Jarin J. Lovenduski, $1, Huston Township.
  • CSN Holdings LLC to Threshold Homes LLC, $35,000, DuBois City.
  • Vincent Gaston, Edward Gaston, and Gaston Lumber Co., tbda, to Russell J. Gaffney and Lisa I. Gaffney, $1, Westover Borough.
  • James E. Peiffer, co-executor, Joseph C. Peiffer, co-executor, Connie L. Peiffer, Susanna Miller, Barbara A. Ardary, Charles S. Ardary, Kathleen J. Guy and Mona Miller estate to James E. Peiffer and Connie L. Peiffer, $1, Karthaus Township.
  • Shawn R. McCracken and Donna M. McCracken to Duwayne C. Guelich and Beverly Jean Guelich, $165,700, Lawrence Township.
  • Caroline R. Rowles, by aif, and James R. Whited Sr., aif, to Neil Bryan, $25,000, Lawrence Township.
  • Mark Rabin, Jane Rabin, and Kyle Rabin to Jason William Wright, $19, Sandy Township.
  • Jason Eboch and Kimberly D. Eboch to Jennifer Gonzalez and Angel Jimenez, $51,000, Cooper Township.
  • Patricia A. Tokarcik and Elaine J. Hair to Randy L. Reams, $1, Woodward Township.
  • Robert C. Chase II, Halee D. Chase, Michelle L. Graham and Tyler J. Graham to Frank W. Thompson and Cheryl L. Thompson, $19,000, Brisbin Borough.
  • Matthew Irvine and Cassandra Ann Irvine to Gary R. Leib and Susan M. Leib, $39,000, Beccaria Township.
  • Natalia and Salvador Guzman to Gerald Sidney Northam and Marie Therese Northam, $240.000, Sandy Township.
  • Ronald A. Berger and Elizabeth V. Berger to Sawhud Land LLC, $900,000, DuBois City.
  • John A. Rogers, individually and administrator, and Beth Ellen Rogers estate to John A. Rogers, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Gregory L. Dimmick, executor, and Earl A. Dimmick estate to Jason L. Sloppy, $1,000, Ferguson Township.
  • Brenda Lee Wingar to Michael J. Weber and Hayes Y. Weber, $40,000, DuBois City.
  • Cynthia M. Gordon, Richard M. Gordon and Carole A. Yount to Nicolle M. Johnson, $1, DuBois City.
  • Cynthia M. Gordon, Richard M. Gordon and Carole A. Yount to Jennifer L. Hoskavich, $1, DuBois City.
  • Howard P. Oswealt Jr. and Judy A. Osewalt to Tina Songer and Emily Songer, $1, DuBois City.
  • Mike Gardner to Alan Crookham and Karmy Crookham, $50,000, DuBois City.
  • Jessica Bender to Rebecca J. Hetherington, $76,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
  • Leo J. Klebacha and Patricia L. Klebacha to Matthew J. Klebacha, $1, DuBois City.
  • Shirley R. Cutler to Alexandria M. Martell, $1, Morris Township.

