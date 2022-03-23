CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from March 10-16.
- Marcia K. Reese and Reese Brothers Coal Company to Gregory Miller and Tamara L. Miller, $1, Decatur Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Frances M. Merryman by tax claim to JR Land Company Inc., $600, Decatur Township.
- Michael U. Speed and Wendy Speed to Wendy Speed, $1, Decatur Township.
- Shannon L. McKee and Karen L. McKee to Shannon L. McKee revocable living trust and Karen L. McKee revocable living trust, $1, Lawrence Township.
- William M. McTavish and Gloria McTavish to William Brian McTavish and Kimberly Sue McTavish, $1, Bradford Township.
- Codi R. McClellan and Amber L. McClellan to Brandon Maceno and Jenna Maceno, $100,000, Gulich Township.
- Tracy S. Lazar to Brent Harris and Christina Harris, $75,000, DuBois City.
- Annabelle Brubaker, by agent, and Trevor K. Brubaker, agent, to Andrew W. Schmucker and Elizabeth A. Schmucker, $95,000, Brady Township.
- Bruce Graham estate and Melva Graham to Theresa L. Davidson, $1, Penn Township.
- Donna R. Neff, by agent, and Robin K. Neff, agent, to Robin K. Neff, $1, Goshen Township.
- Raymond A. Graeca and Mary E. Graeca to Beewolf Management LLC, $650,000, Sandy Township.
- Matthew Rowles to Timothy Lee Gormont Jr., $5,000, Curwensville Borough.
- MC Housing Solutions, by managing member, and Michael Moye, managing member, to Edward Hill, $1,000, Cooper Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Terry E. Finberg by tax claim to Jennifer J. Rougeux, $700, Woodward Township.
- Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Mr. Cooper, dba, to Dennis E. Byers Jr., Brenda S. Byers, and Ryan D. Byers, $36,000, Burnside Township.
- Susan E. Kline to Ariel C. Kline, $1, Covington Township.
- J. Carl Ogden to William A. Ogden, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Edward J. Nowak and Valerie R. Nowak to David M. Tracy and Abby L. Tracy, $65,000, DuBois City.
- Edward J. Nowak and Valerie R. Nowak to David M. Tracy and Abby L. Tracy, $85,000, DuBois City.
- Edward J. Nowak and Valerie R. Nowak to David M. Tracy and Abby L. Tracy, $75,000, DuBois City.
- Bartruff-Norton Foundation Fund to Todd J. Watt, $18,000, DuBois City.
- Lucas M. Coudriet and Laira R. Coudriet to Bradley Lynn Coudriet, $116,000, Pike Township.
- Erin L. Spencer to Lucas M. Coudriet and Caira R. Coudriet, $105,000, Pike Township.
- Gary E. Brewer and Janet M. Brewer to Dayna Reeve, $150, Sandy Township.
- Mary Stodart Hughes to Stephanie A. Kohler, $90,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Michael Doran and SueAnn Doran to Orin Taylor and Shannon Taylor, $105,000, Sandy Township.
- DuBois City to Flame Pool Properties LLC, $10,000, DuBois City.
- Bonda L. Culley and Paul F. Culley to Jeffery Kramer and Ryanne Kramer, $12,750, Sandy Township.
- Terry L. Wigfield Sr. and Holly L. Wigfield to Jan Duke and Corey R. Fulmer, $145,000, Lawrence Township.
- Kevin G. Martinson to Joseph Barber, $164,300, DuBois City.
- Shannon Taylor and Orin Taylor to Joshua D. Corney and Bethany Corney, $59,000, DuBois City.
- Shannon Taylor and Orin Taylor to Joshua D. Corney and Bethany Corney, $59,000, DuBois City.
- Deborah Ann Specht, executrix, and Nicholas H. Robenolt to Dylan Singer, $90,000, Gulich Township.
- Michael J. Barger to Matthew W. Barger and Jamie L. Barger, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Tracy S. Yates to Tracy S. Yates and Michael S. Yates, $1, Union Township.
- Shari M. Neff to Grant Harrison Neff, $1, Westover Borough.
- Angelo Segalla and Joann Segalla to Jarin J. Lovenduski, $1, Huston Township.
- CSN Holdings LLC to Threshold Homes LLC, $35,000, DuBois City.
- Vincent Gaston, Edward Gaston, and Gaston Lumber Co., tbda, to Russell J. Gaffney and Lisa I. Gaffney, $1, Westover Borough.
- James E. Peiffer, co-executor, Joseph C. Peiffer, co-executor, Connie L. Peiffer, Susanna Miller, Barbara A. Ardary, Charles S. Ardary, Kathleen J. Guy and Mona Miller estate to James E. Peiffer and Connie L. Peiffer, $1, Karthaus Township.
- Shawn R. McCracken and Donna M. McCracken to Duwayne C. Guelich and Beverly Jean Guelich, $165,700, Lawrence Township.
- Caroline R. Rowles, by aif, and James R. Whited Sr., aif, to Neil Bryan, $25,000, Lawrence Township.
- Mark Rabin, Jane Rabin, and Kyle Rabin to Jason William Wright, $19, Sandy Township.
- Jason Eboch and Kimberly D. Eboch to Jennifer Gonzalez and Angel Jimenez, $51,000, Cooper Township.
- Patricia A. Tokarcik and Elaine J. Hair to Randy L. Reams, $1, Woodward Township.
- Robert C. Chase II, Halee D. Chase, Michelle L. Graham and Tyler J. Graham to Frank W. Thompson and Cheryl L. Thompson, $19,000, Brisbin Borough.
- Matthew Irvine and Cassandra Ann Irvine to Gary R. Leib and Susan M. Leib, $39,000, Beccaria Township.
- Natalia and Salvador Guzman to Gerald Sidney Northam and Marie Therese Northam, $240.000, Sandy Township.
- Ronald A. Berger and Elizabeth V. Berger to Sawhud Land LLC, $900,000, DuBois City.
- John A. Rogers, individually and administrator, and Beth Ellen Rogers estate to John A. Rogers, $1, Sandy Township.
- Gregory L. Dimmick, executor, and Earl A. Dimmick estate to Jason L. Sloppy, $1,000, Ferguson Township.
- Brenda Lee Wingar to Michael J. Weber and Hayes Y. Weber, $40,000, DuBois City.
- Cynthia M. Gordon, Richard M. Gordon and Carole A. Yount to Nicolle M. Johnson, $1, DuBois City.
- Cynthia M. Gordon, Richard M. Gordon and Carole A. Yount to Jennifer L. Hoskavich, $1, DuBois City.
- Howard P. Oswealt Jr. and Judy A. Osewalt to Tina Songer and Emily Songer, $1, DuBois City.
- Mike Gardner to Alan Crookham and Karmy Crookham, $50,000, DuBois City.
- Jessica Bender to Rebecca J. Hetherington, $76,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Leo J. Klebacha and Patricia L. Klebacha to Matthew J. Klebacha, $1, DuBois City.
- Shirley R. Cutler to Alexandria M. Martell, $1, Morris Township.