CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from March 16–22:
- John A. Godissart to Clair A. Godissart, Eleanor M. Godissart and John A. Godissart, $1, Boggs Township.
- JMJ Brennan Holdings LLC to Joshua Wilcox, $129,900, Brisbin Borough.
- Sharon K. Smeal to Debbie J. Williams and Mary Beth Quick, $30,000, Graham Township.
- Mark A. Sides and AJA M. Sides to Cody D. Young, $65,000, Covington Township.
- David L. Ressler and Sherry L. Ressler to Tammy L. Forte, David Lorne Ressler and Drema L. Schwebel, $1, Covington Township.
- Michael A. Graham, Pamela M. Graham, Mikella M.A. Graham to Michael A. Graham and Mikella M.A. Graham, $1, Bradford Township.
- Daniel R. Stephenson and Lena M. Stephenson to Daniel R. Stephenson, Lena M. Stephenson, Lisa Grace and Cindy L. Bowman, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Mark S. Graham and Sharon K. Graham to Pennsylvania and Ohio Rod and Gun Club, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Pennsylvania and Ohio Rod and Gun Club, Mark Shane Graham and Sharon K. Graham to Mark S. Graham and Sharon K. Graham, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Mary Lou Quick to Pamela J. Mohney, Richard D. Quick and Melody K. McCracken, $1, Morris Township.
- Robert D. Pennington and Darlene E. Pennington to Robert D. Pennington, $1, Irvona Borough.
- Karen M. Deter, trustee/successor trustee, and Karen Deter Trust, by trustee, to Justin P. Yount, $57,500, DuBois City.
- First National Bank of Pennsylvania to Robert C. Knepp Jr. and Dorinda Mae Knepp, $58,000, Bradford Township.
- Rodger L. Williams, Debbie J. Williams and Mary Beth Quick to Mary Beth Quick, $1, Graham Township.
- Stephen Fisanick III and Lisa Ann Fisanick to Crystal Gayle Travis and Adam Qayne Brink, $36,000, Chest Township.
- William Scott Albright and Sandra Jean Albirght to Gregory Scott Albright, $1, Decatur Township.
- KWW Investments Inc. to Curt T. Fairman and Chantel Fairman, $35,000, Lawrence Township.
- Elizabeth S. Achtzehn, sole survivor, and John L. Achtzehn Estate to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Diane C. Luck to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Thomas T. McIlnay and Victoria McIlnay to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Charles Conrad and Kathleen Conrad to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Connie R. Smay and James Smay to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- John Lovas and Cathy Lovas to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Rosann A. Breen to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Jessica L. Porco to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- James A. Wolfe and Karen A. Wolfe to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Bernadette Stain, sole survivor, Richard N. Morris Estate, Geraldine N. Morris Estate and James E. Stain Estate to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- John Robert Shidel and Mary L. Shidel to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Steven W. Kronenwetter and Colleen B. Kronenwetter to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Mark J. Kelley to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Edward L. Wiley and Sharon Wiley to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Vincenzo M. Pezzuti and Debra A. Pezzuti to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10. Sandy Township.
- Jerry L. Diller and Tammy Diller to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- David L. Sawkins to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Kurt M. Horst and Elaine K. Horst to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Katharine L. Budman to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Steven M. Harclerode and Karen A. Harclerode to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Mary D. Crumby, sole survivor, and Leo Crumby Estate to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Donald M. Rock and Terri L. Edmiston to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Kathy M. Smith, Paul Seiber and Benjamin Seiber to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Barb Donahue and Troy Donahue to Adam S. Hetrick and Amber J. Shute, $72,000, DuBois City.
- Thomas E. Veres and Clara L. Veres to Adam S. Hetrick and Amber J. Shute, $55,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Dolly M. Smith, sole survivor, and Paul E. Smith Estate to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Ruth Jones to Shawn Grattan and Lorraine Grattan, $20,000, Bigler Township.
- Rob Rowles and Cynthia Rowles to Rob Rowles and Cynthia Rowles, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Fayth A. Tekely to Joseph J. Tekely Jr. and Fayth A. Tekely, $1, Morris Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Federal National mortgage Association, at the suit of Glucyzk property, Korry A. Glucyzk, by sheriff sale, and S&T Bank, at the suit of Glucyzk property, to Federal National Mortgage Association, $1,698.25, DuBois City.
- Linda M. Lupro to Michael S. Halpin and Stephanie E. Halpin, $160,000, Sandy Township.
- Jacquelyn Gay Wood to Elizabeth Morgan, $410,000, Lawrence Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc to Richard Andrew Timko Williams and Nichole Rozyle Williams, $250, Sandy Township.
- Dennis Day and Susan Day to Dennis Day and Susan Day, $1, Sandy Township.
- Larry A. Welker, trustee, and Welker Revocable Trust, by trustee, and Larry A. Welker and Karen R. Lowe, $1, Bradford Township.
- Janet Swisher to Grace Rossi, $139,000, Bradford Township.
- George M. Fatula Jr., co-executor, Daniel R. Faula, co-executor, and George M. Faula Estate to Randall Watkins, $55,000, DuBois City.
- Anthony K. Lucas to William M. Lucas, $1, Westover Borough.
- Mark S. Ecklund and Natasha I. Ecklund to Lester Byler, Mary Byler, Chris L. Byler and Lydiann A. Byler, $375,000, Jordan Township.
- Sherilyn Sue Kennedy to Sherilyn Sue Kennedy, trustee, Shawn Kizina, trustee, and Kennedy Trust, by trustee, $1, Boggs Township.
