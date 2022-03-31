CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from March 17-22.
- Aaron L. Clark and Judy A. Clark to Aaron L. Clark and Judy A. Clark, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Gerry Ann Coble, executrix, and Violet A. Straka estate to Gerry Ann Coble and James R. Coble, $1, Morris Township.
- William D. Moore and Melanie L. Moore to Boyer Ferringer LLC, $24,000, Karthaus Township.
- Brian W. West and Simone M. West to Jessica L. Neill, $170,900, Sandy Township.
- Scott B. Casteel to Gary M. Casteel, $115,295, Pike Township.
- Nathan S. Pownall and Ellen M. Dziedzicki to Nathan S. Pownall, $1, Gulich Township.
- Stacy M. Strayer and Heather K. Strayer to Stacy M. Strayer, $1, Bradford Township.
- Ruth Nadine Bressler and Edgar Allen Conway to Ruth Nadine Bressler, Edgar Allen Conway and Edward D. Conway, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Jennifer R. Passmore, individually and executor, and Gerri Passmore estate to Evelyn Dennis, $10,000, Knox Township.
- Dennis Frank Gill and Gloria Jean Gill to Nathan R. Shaffer and Katie Lynn Luzier, $78,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Charles D. Tarner and Jackilyn F. Tarner to Charles D. Tarner, Jackilyn F. Tarner and Ethen Charles Tarner, $1, Cooper Township.
- Alexander J. Weaver and Ann E. Weaver to Terry D. Jordan, $154,000, Clearfield Borough.
- William J. Davis to Michael D. Neal, $180,000, Sandy Township.
- Daniel L. Stover and Wanda Stover to Jodie L. Kamara and Shawna M. Kennedy, $1, Sandy Township.
- Robert D. Bloom, Linea F. Bloom, James L. Bloom, Carolyn J. Bloom, Gerald D. Bloom, Kathy L. Bloom, Caroline M. Sell and Jeffrey Lynn Sell to Lou Ann Delong and Thomas E. Stoltz, $280,000, Union Township.
- Sandra M. Bumpers and Michael E. Bumpers to Roberta Kosko, $140,000, DuBois City.
- John E. Burns to Tina R. McLaughlin, $145,000, Decatur Township.
- Christopher C. Peterson to Noah C. Chambers, $133,900, Lawrence Township.
- Christopher Ferguson to Charles Kutsel, $150, DuBois City.
- Nikolas Bisko to Kellci White, $145,000, Clearfield Borough.
- John Hoyle and Kenneth H. Russell to James S. Caldwell, $5,000, Pike Township.
- Brandi J. Freeberg, administratrix, and Bradley E. Homman estate to Brandi J. Freeberg, $1, Morris Township.
- Charles Kutsel to Cindy L. Brainer, $104,000, DuBois City.
- Thomas L. Smeal and Deanna F. Smeal to Todd M. Cambria and Brittany L. Cambria, $3,600, Lawrence Township.
- Marden trust, Mary C. Flynn, trustee, Deborah Ann Barlow, executrix, and Margaret Kupar estate to Logan C. Viard and Victoria Morgan Viard, $10,460, Bigler Township.
- Robert W. Gallagher Jr. and Kelsie Gallagher to Sandra J. Newell, $165,000, Gulich Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, at the suit of Cowan and Snyder property, Rebecca Cowan by sheriff sale, administrator, and Barbara Snyder estate by sheriff sale to Central Penn Housing LLC, $71,278.65, Clearfield Borough.
- Bryan Overton and Amy Overton to Bryan Overton, $1, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Small Business Doctor by tax claim to Gilliland Holdings LLC, $400, Sandy Township.
- Shirley L. Gaines to Robin Rainey, $1, Cooper Township.
- Michael Cervino, executor, and Susan Pardo estate to Ashley R. Denochick and Gunnar J. Chutko, $375,000, Graham Township.
- David D. Forcey, Diane F. Forcey, Lynn H. Forcey and Ella F. Forcey to Mason R. Krebs and Rochelle R. Krebs, $105,000, Graham Township.
- Kathy J. English to Matthew A. Howell and Hillary R. Howell, $1,000, Wallaceton Borough.
- Ryan L. English to Matthew A. Howell and Hillary R. Howell, $1,000, Wallaceton Borough.
- Randy L. Pollock and Maria Jennifer Grace Pollock to Dale Thomas Mcelheny and Jacquelyn Ann Mcelheny, $235,000, Chest Township.
- CEC Leasing LLC to Richard S. Bills III, $87,000, Lawrence Township.
- Bonnie C. Young to Kevin J. Smith, $260,000, Huston Township.
- Edith L. Dawicki to Robert Harry Minsterman Jr. and Sherrie E. Minsterman, $1, DuBois City.
- Blue Sky PA LP, by general partner, and Blue Sky PA GP Management LLC, general partner, to Mark A. Sides and Aja M. Sides, $59,995, Covington Township.
- Naomi Hubler to Ronald L. Thompson, $1, Beccaria Township, Boggs Township, Decatur Township and Morris Township.
- Joe S. Wriglesworth estate and Lois I. Wriglesworth to Lois I. Wriglesworth, $1, Penn Township.
- Lois I. Wriglesworth to Clair N. Wriglesworth and Kristin Wriglesworth, $1, Penn Township.
- Nathan S. Pownall to Connor Douglas Masten and Kelly S. Masten, $88,000, Gulich Township.
- John F. Kennedy and Tammy L. Kennedy to Tammy L. Kennedy, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Margarette Miles to Kenneth Mcelheny and Kimberly Mcelheny, $75,000, Beccaria Township.
- April Picard, Jennifer L. Hamilton, Michelle Curry, William T. Curry, Levi Picard, Darien Picard, Heather Cleaver and Nicholas Cleaver to Nicole Miller, $87,000, Covington Township.
- Patrick Michaels to Jared E. Ballou, $149,500, Pike Township.
- Walter E. Britten III, executor, and Walter Jr. Britten estate to Trevor R. Peterson, $120,000, Brisbin Borough.
- Chagrin Land Limited Partnership, by general partner, Tall Oak Associates Inc., general partner, and Cherry Timber Associates Inc. to Picus Silva Inc., $4,469,907.27, Huston Township, Sandy Township and Pike Township.
- Pamela Sue Dale to Anthony Moore and Alexis M. Quick, $115,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Kathleen A. Kruise to Patrick Michaels, $189,900, Chest Township.
- David G. Strickland and Jennifer R. Strickland to Jennifer R. Strickland, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Frederick Dixon to Tiffany Spencer, $1, Curwensville Borough.