CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from March 2-8:
- Melvin J. McCracken and Marsha E. McCracken to Rebekah L. Stiner and Dalton P. Brill, $122,000, Lawrence Township.
- Hunter T. Owens and Lucy M. Owens to Alan J. Collins, $124,000, Lawrence Township.
- Michael R. Holtmeyer to Angelina Northup and Daniel Len Northup, $65,000, Bradford Township.
- Terry L. Bratton to Cory J. Kubiak, $30,000, Irvona Borough.
- Charles H. Marshall, executor/alternate successor, Charles M. Marshall Estate, Kenneth M. Baker, Christina M. Baker and Charles M. Marshall Living Trust to Kenneth M. Baker and Christina M. Baker, $1, Brady Township.
- Shannon E. Dysard, executrix, Cecilia A. Kelly Estate to Shannon E. Dysard, $1, Lawrence and Covington townships.
- Shannon E. Dysard and Adam J. Dysard to Philip A. Hugney, $1, Covington Township.
- Public Credit LLC to Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania Inc, $300,000, Sandy Township.
- Allison N. Rebmann and Mathew A. Rebmann to Michael J. Chichanowski and Robin M. Chichanowski, $55,000, Lawrence Township.
- William L. Jones Jr. and Lori A. Jones to Darin D. Beck, $35,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Paul C. Dale to Harold Robert McDaniels, $1, Bradford Township.
- Linda A. Kolesar to Gregory A. Flango and Tonya M. Flango, $1, Ramey Borough.
- Richard Chapaloney to Bailey Sinclair, $130,000, Beccaria Township.
- Samuel Lim and Rachel Anne Lim to Gregory Farrell and Michelle Lynn Farrell, $202,000, Sandy Township.
- Joey L. Dillon to Vince C. Dillon and Nellie H. Dillon, $5,000, Decatur Township.
- Gold Luster LP, by general partner, and Gold Luster Management LLC, general partner, to Hans T. Duncan, trustee/successor trustee, Marie A. Seaburn, trustee/successor trustee, and Duncan-Seaburn Trust, $6,995, Graham Township.
- Heather A. Davis to Matthew Davis, $1, Ramey Borough.
- Thomas Sargeson Jr., Grace Sargeson and Anthony Bozza to Roy A. Brownlee and Jessica L. Brownlee, $4,000, Sandy Township.
- Donald E. Fritz, by agent, and Michael J. Piccirillo, agent, to Corbet Construction Inc, $159,000, Sandy Township.
- S. Scott Martin and John W. Drouillard to S. Scott Martin and Teresa Martin, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Kyle J. Martin and Katherine M. Martin to Kyle J. Martin and Katherine M. Martin, $1, Bigler Township.
- William G. Mendat and Suzanne M. Mendat to Bonne Buck, $146,000, Grampian Borough.
- Robert Aaron Walker, executor, Robert G. Walker Estate to Robert Aaron Walker and Daniel W. Walker, $1, Sandy Township.
- Robert Aaron Walker, executor, and Robert G. Walker Estate to Robert Aaron Walker, Daniel W. Walker and Heidi Lerch, $1, Sandy Township.
- Lon S. Woods to Lon S. Woods, trustee, and Lon S. Woods 2023 Revocable Living Trust, $27,225, Brady Township.
- Mature Resources Inc to Edward Kechisen and Cynthia Kechisen, $25,250, Boggs Township.
- Ward H. McCracken Estate, Amy M. Larson, David McCracken and Kevin McCracken to Amy Larson and Thomas Larson, $150,000, Bradford Township.
- William Geibel Jr. and Jamie A. Geibel to Leroy Slagle and Cathleen Slagle, $175,000, Sandy Township.
- Drew Stevenson to Equity Trust Company Custodian, $24,500, DuBois City.
- Terry Kitchen and Eva J. Kitchen to Terry Kitchen, Eva J. Kitchen and Terry L. Kitchen Jr., $1, Burnside Borough.
- Dallas D. McDowell Jr. to Dallas D. McDowell Jr. and David A. McDowell, $1, DuBois City.
- Sandra A. Franson to Sandra A. Franson, trustee, Matthew C. Franson, trustee, and Sandra A. Franson Trust, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Craig A. Kanour II and Caitlyn Mae Kanour to Daniel Lee Carfley Jr., $138,000, Lawrence Township.
- Robert Freno to Patricia R. Yamrick, $1, Burnside Borough.
- Milisa A. Kyler to Amy L. Rankin, $120,000, Lawrence Township.
- Douglas E. Wyant, Vickie L. Wyant, Daniel D. Genesi and Charlotte E. Genesi to Daniel D. Genesi and Charlotte E. Genesi, $1, Jordan Township.
- Douglas E. Wyant, Vickie L. Wyant, Daniel D. Genesi and Charlotte E. Genesi to Douglas E. Wyant and Vickie L. Wyant, $1, Jordan Township.
- Margaret A. Guido to Hannah M. Meredith, $177,000, Sandy Township.
- Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris to Morris Township, $1, Morris Township.
- Clepper Bus Service LLC to Clepper Holdings LLC, $1, Sandy Township.
- Robert L. Greenaway, Jean A. Greenaway and Robert M. Greenaway to Jason M. Schroeder, $1, Gulich Township.
- Joni R. Rydbom to Adam J. Rydbom, $1, Beccaria Township.