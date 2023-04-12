CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from March 23-28:
- Aaron M. Williams and Nicole M. Williams, to Nicole M. Williams, property in Lawrence Township, $1.
- SCS Properties, LLC to Zimmerman Rentals LLC, property in Sandy Township, $75,000.
- Eugene C. Minns (Executor) and Marsha E. Minnis (Est.) to Aaron D. Kuntz and Elizabeth A. Kuntz, property in DuBois City, $207,000.
- LJS Contracting, LLC to Amos K. Stoltzfus, property in Clearfield Borough, $165,000.
- Shaffer Rd. LLC and Greystone Servicing Co. LLC to Shaffer Rd. LLC and Greystone Servicing Co. LLC, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- L. Daniel Karwacki and Kelly A. Karwacki to Timothy J. Smith and Katelyn I. Smith, property in Chest Township, $65,000.
- Randolph J. Bock and Lisa M. Bock to James Myers and Mikayla L. Myers, property in Morris Township, $92,000.
- Mark A. Schumick and Brenda M. Schumick to John Arose, property in Sandy Township, $6,187.56.
- Kathleen Rudella Hey, Michael A. Rudella, Mary Ann Rudella, Bernadette Clark, Dennis Clark, Christopher Rudella, Carole Rudella, Therese Sayers, Paul Sayers, Eric D. Ross, and Rosemary Rudella (Ross) to Dylan J. Smay and Melinda L. Hicks, property in Cooper Township, $126,500.
- Hansel L. Lucas and Kimberly J. Lucas to Corbet Construction Inc., property in Sandy Township, $1,500.
- William A. Mains, William A. Mains III, to Andrew D. Yoder, John J. Hostetler III and Lovina A. Hostetler, property in Brady Township, $90,000.
- Viriginia B. Routch and Mark W. Routch to Mark W. Routch and Nancy E. Routch, property in Boggs Township, $20,000.
- Russell Real Estate LLC to Trevor D. Flanagan, property in Lawrence Township, $295,000.
- Michael Duckett, Susan Duckett and Emogene Sass to Susan J. Duckett, Michael J. Duckett and Michael Stuart Duckett, property in Curwensville Borough, $1.
- Susan J. Duckett, Michael Duckett and Cindi Weddle to Michael J. Duckett, Susan J. Duckett, Cindi Weddle and Michael Stuart Duckett, property in Curwensville Borough, $1.
- Kevin M. Billotte and Mandi J. Billotte to Steven A. Stiner and Andrea Stiner, property in Lawrence Township, $1.
- Margaret E. Parks to Daniel A. Hile, property in Lawrence Township, $1.
- Gregory M. Belinda and Deborah L. Belinda to William Broad and Angela Broad, property in Bradford Township, $1.
- Carolyn E. Stanley to Donald P. McCauley and Susan M. McCauley, property in Sandy Township, $30,000.
- Darwin E. Shaffer and Pamela J. Shaffer to Jason T. Ahner, property in Huston Township, $124,000.
- Daryl D. Davenport II and Danielle M. Davenport to Daryl D. Davenport II, property in Bell Township, $1.
- Daryl D. Davenport II, Danielle M. Beatty/Danielle M. Davenport to Daryl D. Davenport II, property in Bell Township, $1.
- Bobbi Jo Bloom/Bobbi Jo Moriarty and Dusty Moriarty to Kenneth L. Bloom Jr. and DeeDee A. Klingler, property in Lawrence Township, $25,000.
- Melissa Oaks Lehrer/Melissa Mulder to Jeffrey Williams and Julia Williams, property in Graham Township, $70,000.
- Dylan Shane Brooks to Dylan Shane Brooks and Brooke Brooks, property in Bradford Township, $1.
- Frankie C. Maines and Bonnie J. Maines to Brandon Matthew Maines (Trustee), Bonnie Jean Maines Irrevocable Trust (by Trustee), Frankie Calvin Maines Irrevocable Trust (by Trustee) and Jason Christopher Shoff, Trustee, property in Bradford Township, $1.
- Maxine J. Orwick to Gregory J. Denochick and Shelly R. Denochick, property in Graham Township, $1.
- Maxine J. Orwick to Maxin J. Orwick and Chad E. Orwick, property in Graham Township, $1.
- Charles D. Conklin Jr., Jessica Ashcroft/Jessica Conklin to Kelly Strouse and Kayla Strouse, property in Cooper Township, $144,100.
- Randy L. Johston and Cheryl L. Johnston to Brendan Hodge, property in Union Township, $155,000.
- Joyce Wilson (sole survivor) and Edward Clemmons Est. to Silverwoods Association, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Kathy M. Smith, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Silverwoods Association Inc. to Donald M. Rock, Terri L. Edmiston and Carry J. Izydore, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to James H. Powell III and Pamela S. Powell, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Steven M. Harclerode and Karen A. Harclerode, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Katharine L. Budman, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Kurt M. Horst and Elaine K. Horst, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Jerry L. Diller and Tammy Diller, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Vincenzo M. Pezzuti and Debra A. Pezzuti, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Silverwoods Association Inc. to Edward L. Wiley and Sharon Wiley, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Elizabeth S. Achtezen, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Diane C. Luck, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Silverwoods Association Inc. to Thomas T. McIlnay and Victoria McIlnay, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Silverwoods Association Inc. to Charles Conrad and Kathleen Conrad, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to John Lovas and Cathy Lovas, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Rosann A. Breen and Michael P. Breen, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Jessica L. Porco, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to James A. Wolfe and Karen A. Wolfe, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Bernadette Stain, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to John Robert Shidel and Mary L. Shidel, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Steven W. Kronenwetter, Coleen B. Kronenwetter, Jess D. Kronenwetter and Nicole Kronenwetter, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Joshua F. Diehl and Mary Sue Diehl to Joshua F. Diehl, property in Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Allison Prokop to Gregry Copelli and Tanya Moyer, property in Cooper Township, $225,000.
- Amelia R. Reiter Est., Kathleen M. Hillard (Co-Executrix) and Wendy D. Sabol (Co-Executrix) to Lindsey L. Peters and Coty J. Peters, property in Clearfield Borough, $111,900.
- Edith Fridley Est. and Charles A. Fridley (Executor) to Lincoln L. Fridley, property in DuBois City, $1.
- Angie Moffet Green and Keith Green to Ronald N. Genesi Jr., property in Ramey Borough, $1.
- Donale I. Beebe and Rosemary A. Beebe to Donale J. Beebe, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Spruce Gap Management LLC to Dennis Humenay II, property in Cooper Township, $120,000.
- Shirley L. Bailey to Nicole D. Heinlein, Ryan S. Watson, Samantha J. Bailey and Aaron S. Bailey, property in Chester Hill Borough, $1.
- Lindsey L. Nesbitt Peters and Coty Peters to Stephanie L. Kelly, property in Clearfield Borough, $117,000.
- Todd W. English to Stephanie J. Moyer and Collin M. Moyer, property in Lawrence Township, $190,000.
- Nicole Miller to Jessi L. Myers, property in Covington Township, $148,000.
- Beth D. Peters, Mary E. Neeper Est. to Breck D. Neeper, Bradley L. Neeper and Beth D. Peters, property in Lawrence Township, $1.
- Robert Scott Foster and Janet L. Foster to Tony Mennitti, property in Sandy Township, $128,500.
- Wilhelm Hall and Linda Hall to Beewolf Properties LLC, property in Sandy Township, $380,000.
- Scott Force and Kara Force to Scott Force and Kara Force, property in Cooper Township, $1.
- Andree R. Walters and Kari Lynne Walters to Wilder G. Cabrera Mejia, Wilder G. Cabera-Mejia, Juana F. Marrero Alvarez and Juana F. Marrero Alvarez, property in Woodward Township, $284,000.
- Lagrange Junction LTD to Timothy M. Stiner and Barbara A. Stiner, property in Girard Township, $1.