CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from March 3-March 9.
- Bessie E. Schmidt to Kimberly A. Schmidt, $31,000, Cooper Township.
- Marguerite H. Rockey, Katheryn R. Buffington, individually and executrix, John C. Buffington estate, S & T Bank, trust pursuant to Article II, and Helen S. Rockey trust agreement to David Ball and Sherri Ball, $180,500, Brady Township.
- Rosemary Shaner to Jared Shaner, $1, Cooper Township.
- DuBois Soccer Association to Sandy Township, Sandy Township.
- Natalie L. Hoyt to Gerald W. Klingler Jr. and Autumn Klingler, $102,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Gregg E. Heller, Jenny T. Heller, executrix, and Gary M. Heller estate to Granite Road LLC, $45,000, Sandy Township.
- Kathleen D. Shugars and Nickalos O. Shugars Jr. to Dean Ledonne and Ryan Ledonne, $53,750, Huston Township.
- James W. Miles and Nancy Marie Miles to James W. Miles and Nancy Marie Miles, $1, Brady Township.
- DSV SPV 3 LLC, by attorney general, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Attorney General of Pennsylvania to Carrie Russell, $1, Penn Township.
- Emma J. Terwilliger to Daniel H. Yoder and Miriam D. Yoder, $1, Brady Township.
- T579600 LLC to Res Coal LLC, $328,100, Boggs Township.
- Clyde J. Greendoner estate and Roberta McGary, executrix, to Roberta McGary, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Joan A. Green to William R. Green, $1, Bradford Township.
- Melissa D. Rowles to Michelle Irwin Thibault and Joseph Hibbs, $40,000, Lawrence Township.
- Bart Gill to Casey Cartwright, $49,795, Clearfield Borough.
- Steven W. Cowher and Carmen J. Cowher to Chad W. Speigle, $40,000, Decatur Township.
- Mark J. McCulley and Stacey L. McCulley to Bryan Musser, $90,000, Newburg Borough.
- Karen E. Schmoke and John E. Schmoke to Karen E. Schmoke and John E. Schmoke, $1, Morris Township.
- Bonnie Sue Sabol, executrix, and Leona P. Wiggins estate to Kelly M. Murray, $109,900, Curwensville Borough.
- Ruthetta Echols to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, $200, Sandy Township.
- Glenn Arthur Clouser to Barry Sanns and Danielle Sanns, $149,250, Gulich Township.
- Joseph Uhler to Jessica L. Porco, $10, Sandy Township.
- Charles C. Hough and Alice L. Hough to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Joseph J. Schopen Jr. and Janet Schopen to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Joseph J. Schopen Jr. and Janet Schopen, $700, Sandy Township.
- Charles David Miller and Chery lS. Miller to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Charles David Miller and Cheryl S. Miller, $700, Sandy Township.
- Seth G. Cowder to Jenna Lynn Manges, $1, Bradford Township.
- Seth G. Cowder, executor, and Evelyn L. Cowder estate to Seth G. Cowder, $1, Bradford Township.
- Seth G. Cowder to Jenna Lynn Manges, $1, Bradford Township.
- Susanna Miller Peck, James E. Peiffer, individually and co-executor, Connie L. Peiffer, Joseph C. Peiffer, co-executor, Barbara A. Ardary, Charles S. Ardary, Kathleen J. Guy and Mona A. Miller estate to Susanna Miller, $1, Karthaus Township.
- Susanna Miller Peck, James E. Peiffer, individually and co-executor, Connie L. Peiffer, Joseph C. Peiffer, co-executor, Barbara A. Ardary, Charles S. Ardary, Kathleen J. Guy and Mona A. Miller estate to Barbara A. Ardary, Charles S. Ardary, and Kathleen J. Guy, $1, Karthaus Township.
- Eldon David Nelson and Judith Ann Nelson to Benjamin Edward Nelson, Katharine Nelson Pagani, and Sarah Rebekah Koot, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Tracy S. Yates to Tracy S. Yates and Michael S. Yates,. $1, Union Township.
- Marian L. Rishel to Mary Renee Rumfola and Franklin L. Rumfola Jr., $1, Curwensville Borough.
- John C. Duganand Angela M. Rucinski to Janet L. Kupko, $60,000, DuBois City.
- John C. Duganand Angela M. Rucinski to Janet L. Kupko, $150, DuBois City.
- Hansel L. Lucas and Kimberly J. Lucas to Steven M. Wieser, truste, Bianca J. Weiser, trustee, and Steven M. Weiser living trust, $330,000, Sandy Township.
- Gregg E. Heller, Jenny T. Heller, executrix, and Gary Heller estate to Jendi N. Schwab, Sandy Township.
- Gale M. Manges to Carmon Ricketts and Denise Ricketts, $10,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Andrew Starr and Gentri B. Starr to Todd S. Van Rensselaer and Corinna Van Rensselaer, $154,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Clair A. Godissart and Eleanor M. Godissart to Rudolph J. Hornyak, $9,000, Bigler Township.
- Jonathan James Goldinger and Rhonda Ann Goldinger to Rhonda Ann Goldinger and Jonathan James Goldinger, $1, Huston Township.
- Richland L. Nicholson Jr. to Steven J. Bellows Jr., $25,500, Chester Hill Borough.
- Juanita C. Stephens to Bobby Joe Stephens, $1, Houtzdale Borough.
- William H. Breth and Theresa L. Breth to Robert W. Knisley and Glenda D> Knisley, $17,000, Union Township.
- Becky Ann Button, co-executor, Pamela Marie Bowery, co-executor, and Melva J. Luzier estate to Desirae N. Button, $1, Lawrence Towsnhip.
- Peggy Sue Hutton, administratrix, Carol Ricketts estate, Larry E. Ricketts Sr., Richard Hamilton and Anna Marie Hamilton to Merle Bloom and Linda Bloom, $1, Jordan Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Cindy Lou Iraca by tax claim to Elmer R. Byler and Esther G. Byler, $400, Jordan Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Robert M. Thompson by tax claim, and Terri L. Shire Thompson by tax claim to Patricia E. Swartz, $3,000, Cooper Township.
- Soledad M. Lomibao and Eduardo Lomibao to Brandon Roat, $140,000, DuBois City.
- Treasure Lake 391 LLC to Harry Solarek and Elizabeth A. Seals, $1, Sandy Township.